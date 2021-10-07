 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   53-foot reefer stolen. Police on the lookout for someone trying to get a shiatload of Doritos to go with it   (local10.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Andy Stieva, Truck, Florida, truck drivers, Semi-trailer truck, Miami, owner of Andy Stieva Trucking Company  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Roman Red?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Was it Roman Red?


mel brooks roman red
Youtube vQ7jHHC2bvg


WARNING: NSFW language.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit suspicious about it not being reported to police until the next day, after the GPS stopped reporting.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refrigerated trailer, Check local Hospitals. Lots of dead covidiots need storing.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S MADNESS!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With that mask, she could be a Batman villain. Best I can do is Granny Goofness (riff on Granny Goodness character for the non-comic nerds).
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen a ton of Reefer's stolen in my day.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=rea​4​Stp0SeE&feature=share
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of aluminum and copper for the scrap yard. Someone can buy a lot of meth with that.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reefer? Was it pulled by a cab over Pete?
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh, reefer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Owned by the Roman Red Shipping Company, I'm sure.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone check with Dave.
/Dave's not here, man.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Awaiting Follow-up: Where they living in a single room?  Where some of them male, and the others female?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Refrigerated trailer, Check local Hospitals. Lots of dead covidiots need storing.


Came here to post this.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x565]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.