(NPR)   Google Flights will show users carbon emissions in search results. Of course, you gotta watch out for all that extra carbon they tack on for checking luggage, in-flight wifi, ordering booze, etc   (npr.org) divider line
posted to Main » and Business » on 07 Oct 2021 at 8:05 AM



The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good one to keep in my back pocket to send to all my treehugging, globetrotting, childless friends who get on me about having kids and ruining the environment.  Life is one long poop-throwing battle.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is a good one to keep in my back pocket to send to all my treehugging, globetrotting, childless friends who get on me about having kids and ruining the environment.  Life is one long poop-throwing battle.


Wait a second.
So, in this case, the Googles do something?
 
