(Fox 2 St. Louis)   'Glowing poisonous orange Missouri mushrooms are plentiful during 'spooky season''   (fox2now.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Eating the Jack-O'-Lantern will make you very sick for a few days. You won't die, but you might wish you had," states the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Now that is some expert advice.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You shouldn't be eating mushrooms anyway, because they are gross.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hear the protect you from covid if you aren't vaccinated.
The government is just telling you not to eat them because they are free.
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eating random fungi sounds like a great horrible way to die.

NM Volunteer: You shouldn't be eating mushrooms anyway, because they are gross.


I tried to like mushrooms of the edible variety. I was so looking forward to it. After many multiple attempts I realized I can't stand their texture.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks just like chicken of the woods, which IS edible. Those things sprout up everywhere on the nearby wooded disc golf course.

/People around here almost get in fights looking for mushrooms on that course. Not sure why.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had a whole line of these pop up in my yard... I looked at them very closely because they do look like chanterelle mushrooms... They are more orange though, chanterelles or more yellow.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CSB:
We moved to a new town that was near a lot of openspace/countryside. My daughter was really into mycology and we'd go hiking trying to find cool fungi. One day she came back from a forage on her own and told me she'd found one chanterelles and began suateeing them in butter. She asked if I wanted some and I said,"are you SURE these are chanterelles?" She scoffed and said "of course". She had several files guides and did a lot of reading on mushrooms so I believed her. I had a little bit and didn't think they were great and she ate the rest. I headed off to the shop with the car and went to a coffee shop to wait for the repair. A few minutes later I get a frantic text from my wife saying she's at the ER because my daughter ate poisonous mushrooms. I thought,"hmm...I guess I did too. Oh shiat". I texted her back but she was too busy dealing with my very sick daughter to reply
Now, my car was in the shop and I was trying to convince myself I felt fine....but I decided to walk to the ER. I wasn't fine. I was literally looking for places I could run to to throw up where no one could see me. Finally made it to the ER and got sick as a dog. Got admitted and given an IV of fluids and anti nausea meds. Not deadly, but not fun. Oh, and when we got home, I saw that she had a poster of poisonous mushrooms on her wall in her room and right there was the Jack O'Lantern. 
/CSB
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Valter: I tried to like mushrooms of the edible variety. I was so looking forward to it. After many multiple attempts I realized I can't stand their texture.


You're not using enough mayo.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Looks just like chicken of the woods, which IS edible. Those things sprout up everywhere on the nearby wooded disc golf course.

/People around here almost get in fights looking for mushrooms on that course. Not sure why.


WE just finished eating a bunch of chicken of the woods (here in Oregon) and chanterelles.   These critters appear too "mushy" to be chicken, but the article says they resemble chanterelles which I don't see either.

Most of my childhood (to 11) was spent in MO, in the oak forests .  Never saw these.   Was just talking about wild mushrooms with my Mom who still lives. .  She used to get morels, but hasn't seen any for some years (the climate is changing, there are armadillos there now...maybe they are eating the morels.  :P
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're the latest COVID cure for the anti-vaccine crowd.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm part of a foraging group here in FL. Jack-O-Lantern mushies are an unfortunate lookalike to some of the local edible species. We caution any inexperienced hunter to always bring a guide and barring that, to make sure they bring the stuff necessary to take a spore print and compare 12 points of features to one of two local guidebooks. 

We've had a few locals get sick to Jackos as well as Chlorophyllum molybdites, "The Vomiter"
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Valter: Eating random fungi sounds like a great horrible way to die.

NM Volunteer: You shouldn't be eating mushrooms anyway, because they are gross.

I tried to like mushrooms of the edible variety. I was so looking forward to it. After many multiple attempts I realized I can't stand their texture.


I've latched onto dry mushroom powder, I love the taste of mushrooms it's just the texture that grosses me out, so powders that dissolve away into the dish are the way to go for me.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shouldn't all this stuff about orange mushrooms be in the poltab?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that what Stormy Daniels called it?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Got these little guys growing in my yard right now. Who wants one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Got these little guys growing in my yard right now. Who wants one?

[Fark user image 425x318]


Peach Fly Agaric. I'll take one for reasons.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hands up.

Who else clicked the link thinking that TFA was going to be about Trump holding a rally in MO?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TRIPPING

BALLS

MANNNNNNN
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just read about glowing mushrooms in western Michigan. What is up with the Midwest?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: They're the latest COVID cure for the anti-vaccine crowd.


C'mon, Farker.  At least let me gather up a few pounds, dry them out and get them on eBay first.  Now every freedum loving Merican will be out there getting them for free.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: DarwiOdrade: They're the latest COVID cure for the anti-vaccine crowd.

C'mon, Farker.  At least let me gather up a few pounds, dry them out and get them on eBay first.  Now every freedum loving Merican will be out there getting them for free.


And I don't see a lot of repeat business here.
 
lurkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: Valter: Eating random fungi sounds like a great horrible way to die.

NM Volunteer: You shouldn't be eating mushrooms anyway, because they are gross.

I tried to like mushrooms of the edible variety. I was so looking forward to it. After many multiple attempts I realized I can't stand their texture.

I've latched onto dry mushroom powder, I love the taste of mushrooms it's just the texture that grosses me out, so powders that dissolve away into the dish are the way to go for me.


I use mushroom powder in soups and stews (esp beef) for the glutamates (umami?).
shiatake powder is indispensable for egg drop and hot & sour soups, ramen, etc.
It makes a nice sauce/gravy additive.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: DarwiOdrade: They're the latest COVID cure for the anti-vaccine crowd.

C'mon, Farker.  At least let me gather up a few pounds, dry them out and get them on eBay first.  Now every freedum loving Merican will be out there getting them for free.


I felt it was more important to spread the message as widely as possible. You understand.
 
