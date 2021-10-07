 Skip to content
(MSN)   WHO begins shipping covid medical supplies to Best Korea. But if there's no 'rona there, WHY?   (msn.com) divider line
tyyreaunn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Given it's Best Korea, they're probably medical supplies for cholera or the plague or something we don't even think about anymore...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let China supply them, seeing they are BFF.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Preventative, when they unleash the power of their global tourism industry.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Given it's Best Korea, they're probably medical supplies for cholera or the plague or something we don't even think about anymore...


Scrofula.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just order the Corvette in Korean, they said...
they'll totally understand you, they said...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Medical supplies - shovels and polyethylene sheeting
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Probably stuff Best Leader can resell.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it more crank?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Send them some of that special vaccine with the mind control chips in it.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He is the Left Fielder.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why? To sell to the highest bidder in order to fund their weapons programs of course.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Send them some of that special vaccine with the mind control chips in it.


Who would you rather have control of your mind, a self-made billionaire or your own bumbling self? At least then you could blame all of your stupid mistakes on Bill Gates. Maybe sue him, too. Think about it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is it more crank?


Probably pseudoephedrine. Best Koreans don't need to eat as long as they can keep making meth!
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Third base!
 
btraz70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a human being I feel sorry for the people that have to call that horrible place home.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Who never covered My Corona
Kids these days
duh-duh-duh-duh-dut-duh
 
