 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wales Online)   If you're in court facing assault charges, attempting a citizen's arrest of the judge might not go in your favour   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 7:50 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You're not the boss of me," man tells Judge, and earlier, his barber.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The 37-year-old was appearing at the court for a trial after being charged with assault"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Discordulator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sovereign citizens are a plague.

Coincidentally, the sovcits have been worming their way into anti-vax and anti-mask territory.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When you order Dexter from Wish:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JoePip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What amazes me about sovereign citizens is their incredible faith in the system. Like they think the rule of law is so powerful in this country that if they use red ink the judge will just be like "welp they got us! Guess you all go free."  I mean that's some serious faith that real human beings will follow the law.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You might not recognize the authority of the court, but the court does, and that's all that matters.

The judge isn't like some B movie monster where if you don't believe in it, it goes away.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Citizen's Arrest?  Child's play.  My sovereignty allows me to have non-sovs like this thrown in the iron shackles and bound in the deepest, darkest, stankiest dungeons or Calumet Illinois.  Whichever's closer.

Fear me.  I am Sovereign 1
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's daring; I'll give him that much.

Also, subby? Please don't link to that cancerous site again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thiswholecourtroomisoutoforder.gif
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JoePip: What amazes me about sovereign citizens is their incredible faith in the system.


What amazes me is their ability to breath & walk at the same time.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JoePip: What amazes me about sovereign citizens is their incredible faith in the system. Like they think the rule of law is so powerful in this country that if they use red ink the judge will just be like "welp they got us! Guess you all go free."  I mean that's some serious faith that real human beings will follow the law.


Especially if they've all been allegedly breaking the law for generations.
 
Eutychus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"an incident outside his home in Welfare Avenue in Bryn, Port Talbot. "

I can't even.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aagrajag: He's daring; I'll give him that much.

Also, subby? Please don't link to that cancerous site again.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I wonder if anyone sees those and are like "FINALLY someone wants my contact info, FINALLY a news site that wants to send me messages from sponsors!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
30 days in jail? Seems low for threatening a judge.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

omg bbq: aagrajag: He's daring; I'll give him that much.

Also, subby? Please don't link to that cancerous site again.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I wonder if anyone sees those and are like "FINALLY someone wants my contact info, FINALLY a news site that wants to send me messages from sponsors!"


I wonder if anyone actually has the email: go­F­you­rse­l­f[nospam-﹫-backwards]fle­sruoyFog*com. It's what I put in if I have no other option.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Humble Pie-30 Days In The Hole
Youtube sdXjm8pZMws
 
TSA agent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If these people don't recognize the authority of a court, why do they bother showing up at said court?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is a Citizen's Arrest even a real thing?

It seems to me that there is a thin line between that and essentially holding someone captive.  That can't be legal.

//Setting aside how ridiculous this story is.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.