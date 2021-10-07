 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Legalize arsenic as a food additive, it's my right to choose   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Abuse, The Trial, Vaccine, Evidence, Cultural studies, Dr Kyle Sheldrick, number of key studies, health authorities  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 7:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trace amounts of arsenic are necessary in the diets of several mammals, including hamsters and goats.

Oh shiat my relatives just read this and are now sticking arsenic paste up their asses, brb....
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We demand more arsenic!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There is cyanide in almonds, will that work?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x287]


Crap.  So we're going to have stronger idiots?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You have to be tough to be stupid.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's like someone saw that episode of Squidbillies where Early has the hat made out of asbestos and thought "Hey, that's a great idea! I should wear that whilst driving my Truck-Boat-Truck"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't even care anymore give them what they want.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Among other issues, it contained patients who turned out to have died before the trial started."

They could try a LITTLE harder.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to escort patients into Planned Parenthood. The anti-vaccine morons are the same as protestors who hand out pamphlets outside the clinic. They don't live in reality.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Among other issues, it contained patients who turned out to have died before the trial started."

They could try a LITTLE harder.


They can at least guarantee it wasn't the arsenic that killed them.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Among other issues, it contained patients who turned out to have died before the trial started."

They could try a LITTLE harder.


Why expend greater effort to create an elegant, sophisticated lie, when a lazy, shoddy lie - repeated over and over on Facebook and Twitter - works every bit as well?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get vaccinated.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I used to escort patients into Planned Parenthood. The anti-vaccine morons are the same as protestors who hand out pamphlets outside the clinic. They don't live in reality.


That sounds like a great way to meet women!
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Gyrfalcon: "Among other issues, it contained patients who turned out to have died before the trial started."

They could try a LITTLE harder.

They can at least guarantee it wasn't the arsenic that killed them.


I should at least read the original headline before commenting...
*sigh*
 
JRoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why are liberals keeping the curative power of Tide Pods a secret?

Does squirting lemon juice in your eye cure covid? Maybe, but adding salt helps keep demonic gay abortionists from sending 5G signals into your home.

Wanna buy a hat?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

koder: Trace amounts of arsenic are necessary in the diets of several mammals, including hamsters and goats.

Oh shiat my relatives just read this and are now sticking arsenic paste up their asses, brb....


Opening life insurance policies on them?
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Ragin' Asian: I used to escort patients into Planned Parenthood. The anti-vaccine morons are the same as protestors who hand out pamphlets outside the clinic. They don't live in reality.

That sounds like a great way to meet women!


The dogma of Jay.  First book in the much anticipated 4th holy book in the current Trilogy.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size

Ffs
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They really do pine for the 1850s.  Maybe a little strychnine for a chaser.

A wonder drug in "I wonder if I took too much? (plop). Yep.

RAT POISON AND BRANDY: THE 1904 ST. LOUIS OLYMPIC MARATHON.
Youtube M4AhABManTw
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.