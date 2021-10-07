 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   France sends ambassador back to Australia after row. That's really far... I hope they let him rest his arms for a bit first   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Submarine, Nicolas Sarkozy, Australia, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, France, Charles de Gaulle, Prime Minister of Australia, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 4:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I rowed it was 80% legs. You followed it up with arms, yes, but the driving force was legs.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They meant Roe

/v Wade
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lock the doors and hide behind the sofa until he goes away.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That'll farging teach us!
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do they have rows in France? Wouldn't this be a conflagration?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
France (upon urging by Poland) attempts to repair diplomatic ties with Australia. Before it's too late. Again.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: Do they have rows in France? Wouldn't this be a conflagration?


Conflagracion.... Thatnks auto correct for ruining a joke that was weak to start with
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.