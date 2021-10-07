 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   18-year-old Michigan woman accused of lyeing to her father   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Burn, Domestic violence, Megan Imirowicz, 18-year-old, lye powder, Violence, chemical burns, great bodily harm  
•       •       •

1303 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess that he is just lucky that Janie didn't have a gun?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I guess that he is just lucky that Janie didn't have a gun?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police did not state the reasoning behind the daughter's alleged actions.


img1.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one basic biatch.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psycho daughter or abusive dad?

It's a coin toss these days.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like a fickle hellcat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Psycho daughter or abusive dad?

It's a coin toss these days.


My money's on abusive dad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The father, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, suffered chemical burns on his "head, torso and extremities" following the incident Friday in Groveland Township, police said.
His daughter, Megan Imirowicz, is accused of causing the burns when she threw lye powder and water at her dad, according to police.

There's a thousand Megan Imirowicz out there.  Thousands.

Megan Imirowicz - Bing News

Good thing I can't post images from work.  She's angry.  Very angry.  She's picturing a massive Lye and water bomb that will fix us all.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PlusCestLaMeme: Boojum2k: Psycho daughter or abusive dad?

It's a coin toss these days.

My money's on abusive dad.


One often leads to the other.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was asking for it; shouldn't have been in that part of the house at that time of day.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Psycho daughter or abusive dad?

It's a coin toss these days.


Definitely some sort of caustic relationship.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The father, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, suffered chemical burns on his "head, torso and extremities" following the incident Friday in Groveland Township, police said.
His daughter, Megan Imirowicz, is accused of causing the burns when she threw lye powder and water at her dad, according to police.

There's a thousand Megan Imirowicz out there.  Thousands.

Megan Imirowicz - Bing News

Good thing I can't post images from work.  She's angry.  Very angry.  She's picturing a massive Lye and water bomb that will fix us all.


So when do the wholesale rates kick in?

We Can Get Them For You Wholesale, Part 2 of 2
Youtube P8zAhCHgyOg
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Psycho daughter or abusive dad?

It's a coin toss these days.


whynotboth.jpg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The father, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, suffered chemical burns on his "head, torso and extremities" following the incident Friday in Groveland Township, police said.
His daughter, Megan Imirowicz, is accused of causing the burns when she threw lye powder and water at her dad, according to police.

There's a thousand Megan Imirowicz out there.  Thousands.

Megan Imirowicz - Bing News

Good thing I can't post images from work.  She's angry.  Very angry.  She's picturing a massive Lye and water bomb that will fix us all.


I notice she has a black eye
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: PlusCestLaMeme: Boojum2k: Psycho daughter or abusive dad?

It's a coin toss these days.

My money's on abusive dad.

One often leads to the other.


If he was abusive, that takes precedence of course. But sometimes even decent parents raise a sociopath without knowing it.
"Janie's Got a Gun" vs "I Don't Like Mondays"
 
Sentient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And people ask me why I never had children...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: He was asking for it; shouldn't have been in that part of the house at that time of day.


...wearing that little outfit like he was.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Harry Freakstorm: The father, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, suffered chemical burns on his "head, torso and extremities" following the incident Friday in Groveland Township, police said.
His daughter, Megan Imirowicz, is accused of causing the burns when she threw lye powder and water at her dad, according to police.

There's a thousand Megan Imirowicz out there.  Thousands.

Megan Imirowicz - Bing News

Good thing I can't post images from work.  She's angry.  Very angry.  She's picturing a massive Lye and water bomb that will fix us all.

I notice she has a black eye


I didn't know if that was a black eye or mascara running.  She cried for that moment of sadness when she looked back at what she'd done and realized the cops caught her.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sentient: And people ask me why I never had children...


Strippers tend to make more money when they seem interested
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The father, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, suffered chemical burns on his "head, torso and extremities" following the incident Friday in Groveland Township, police said.
His daughter, Megan Imirowicz, is accused of causing the burns when she threw lye powder and water at her dad, according to police.

There's a thousand Megan Imirowicz out there.  Thousands.

Megan Imirowicz - Bing News

Good thing I can't post images from work.  She's angry.  Very angry.  She's picturing a massive Lye and water bomb that will fix us all.


I can
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not sure if lye would've been recommended in particular, but likes where her mind's at...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: zeroflight222: He was asking for it; shouldn't have been in that part of the house at that time of day.

...wearing that little outfit like he was.


^ This one gets it.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.