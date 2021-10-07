 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Worst remake of "The Boys from Brazil" ever
19
•       •       •

FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police did not see that coming
/Oblig
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, THAT is a potent combination...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the uniforms looks exactly like what Colonel Klink wore.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA"...but he's a Holocaust denier, he's homophobic, he's a pedophile and he says he hunts homosexuals," Luis Armond, the lead detective on the case, told Reuters. "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."  Armond said the suspect came from a wealthy family of investors...

The GOP has a new frontrunner for president in 2024!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the last guy you suspect.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Krieger?
 
August11
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The valuation assumes that there is another psychopath out there on the market with €3 million burning a hole in his pocket.

Also, a condo in Rio? Those uniforms smell like musty Nazi.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Poptoys Bean-Gelo Devil King Adolf Hitler Review
Youtube 2aE-4ZXRlFQ
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, not safe?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

You know, every single Republican candidate from Thomas E. Dewey all the way up to the present day has been literally called Hitler by the Democrats.  Every.  Single.  One.

You know why no one takes it seriously anymore?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Boy​_​Who_Cried_Wolf
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

August11: The valuation assumes that there is another psychopath out there on the market with €3 million burning a hole in his pocket.

Also, a condo in Rio? Those uniforms smell like musty Nazi.


If they're genuine....a museum may be interested in them.
 
mudesi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because if you're going to be evil, you may as well give it your all.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Expensive bonfire fuel.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His behavior seems so self-contradictory.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ditty, are you saying that trump didn't actually egg fascists/racists on?

/whether he believed in the rhetoric or not is not an issue. I'm discussing his actions and the results of his actions.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Where have you been? You know the Republicans finally started coming out of the Nazi closet over the past few years, right? Here's a sample, just in case you just came down from a fire watch tower with no news sources:

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-st​y​le/gadgets-and-tech/news/godwin-s-law-​mike-godwin-internet-hitler-charlottes​ville-virginia-donald-trump-a7892171.h​tml
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"He is a smart guy and articulate, but he's a Holocaust denier, he's homophobic, he's a pedophile and he says he hunts homosexuals," Luis Armond, the lead detective on the case, told Reuters. "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."

He checks all of the blocks, ladies. A real catch.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ON THE CASE

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
