(CNN) Federal judge blocks abortion ban in Texas
    News  
Original Tweet:
 
Temporarily?  Better than nothing, but hopefully it's long enough to let the case work its way through court
 
fark around and find out.
 
The Scotus will vote 5 - 4 providing emergency relief, because blocking the law will cause irrevocable harm to the state of Texas (and its unborn bay bees), therefore the law will stand, as it works its way through the courts.
 
Are Federally insured banks still allowed to cash State of Texas issued abortin'report'n checks still?
 
ABORTIONS for EVERY1
 
OldRod: Temporarily?  Better than nothing, but hopefully it's long enough to let the case work its way through court


The judge also refused to put the ruling on hold, pending appeal.
 
All part of the plan. Now it goes to the bought-and-paid-for SCOTUS.
 
Maddow is reading the ruling. "That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right"

Hell yeah!
 
good. eat shiat, fascists
 
I'm completely happy with this block.

/If Trump's mother had an abortion ...
//Wait, she probably had access as a rich woman.
 
How do you like them apples, Texas?
 
Time for the activists judges to push their agenda.
 
While the Taliban are trying to rebrand themselves, we should take this opportunity to rebrand every backwards thinking, bigoted, schoolgirl limiting, female controlling group of imbeciles: Taliban.

So today, Texas Taliban has been setback.
 
Ugh, just invested a bunch of money in the coat hanger industry.
 
Honestly how can you call yourself pro-life simply because you demand rape or incest babies be born into a world they're not wanted- and then refuse the newborn everything from health care to food stamps?

Republicans are mentally ill, even call themselves Christian while calling Christian values "socialism" and refusing to help thy neighbor.
 
Whoa shiat, we still have laws!
 
The Russian backed anti-American traitors appointed by Trump to the SCOTUS are already scheming to shoot this down, probably.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The libs will get a few more weeks or maybe months of killing. The supreme court will come through for life, the. Abortion is over
 
Be polite walk on the right: ABORTIONS for EVERY1


ABORTIONS FOR SOME, MINIATURE AMERICAN FLAGS FOR OTHERS!
 
Where's dikembe mutumbo when you need him?
/Not in my house
/Nor in my kitchen
 
I'll take the ruling from an openly gay, Obama appointee, but this would have been even better with a GWB or Trump appointee.

Still, fark the Texas Taliban.
 
WhiskeySticks: Ugh, just invested a bunch of money in the coat hanger industry.


Abort! Abort!
 
captainN: The libs will get a few more weeks or maybe months of killing. The supreme court will come through for life, the. Abortion is over


I'm genuinely curious about this. My first thought is yes it's over. But the Supreme Court has been showing a lot of butthurt at being called out for their rulings lately.  Maybe they won't feel inclined to piss more people off.

/likely not but we will have to see
 
captainN: The libs will get a few more weeks or maybe months of killing. The supreme court will come through for life, the. Abortion is over


Thank you for self-identifying yourself as a forced birth supporter.

I guess you're okay with little girls and women bearing the child of their rapist.

I could go on why abortions are essential healthcare for girls and women.

But, forced birthers are usually religious zealots and terrorists.
 
4seasons85!: captainN: The libs will get a few more weeks or maybe months of killing. The supreme court will come through for life, the. Abortion is over

I'm genuinely curious about this. My first thought is yes it's over. But the Supreme Court has been showing a lot of butthurt at being called out for their rulings lately.  Maybe they won't feel inclined to piss more people off.

/likely not but we will have to see


They're going to piss people off either way. But with Thomas, Barrett cavinaugh gorschich alito, that's a wrap for Roe v Wade...
We'll be talking about it in the past tense by 2023.

Sure, it will carry on in the blue slave states, but the trigger laws will wipe it out pist-haste everywhere else
 
I would love for the courts to tell Texas to pound sand when they try to defend it for lack of standing. If someone seeking or providing an abortion can't sue the state to overturn it the state shouldn't be able to defend it in court either.
 
Be polite walk on the right: ABORTIONS for EVERY1


Perhaps you're joking, but this just in: No one is pro-abortion.

No.

One.
 
TFA bothers to mention the the novel structure... but how did the judge rule through the structure?
 
I just bought all this coat hanger stock; damn you!!
 
