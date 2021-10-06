 Skip to content
 
(Fox2 Detroit)   Police pull over an elderly man who is having a very bad day. Police end up at his house a few hours later to hook up his new TV that he couldn't get to work   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good honorable men.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Poor old guy, good cops. Success.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow. In a perfect world cops would do this kind of human stuff daily. after all, they are literally "public servants" and "peace officers", aren they not?

Unfortunately, America will have to give up its culture of "being a cop is an excuse to be a bully with a gun, and shoot unquestioned!"  before i can dream perfectionist dreams.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They didn't shoot him? Huh.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

propasaurus: They didn't shoot him? Huh.


He was White.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If my dad put the TV in the car and tried driving, we'd have to take his keys away.

Again.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not all cops are bad. Some are very good. You don't hear about those. I've known quite a few.

One used to work as security at a gay bar...here. He was straight, policed the parking lot for drunks and urged them in for 'sober time' at the bar...and at 4am...he walked the drag queens to their cars in off property lot.

He was murdered by bomb left by An extremist Catholic anti abortionist, while inspecting the package left at a abortion clinic.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cops can really do things on e in a while.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Cops can really do things on e in a while.


*once*

I hate typing on my phone.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Old boys, Old boys
Whatcha gonna do
When cops fix the tube for you
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know it's way out of their way but it sure would be nice if they came to my house and fixed my vcr. It keeps flashing 12:00 and I can't get it to work.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I-K-Rumba: I know it's way out of their way but it sure would be nice if they came to my house and fixed my vcr. It keeps flashing 12:00 and I can't get it to work.


I miss you too, mom.  *sniffs back tears*
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: They didn't shoot him? Huh.


Or his dog.

Or even the TV.

They got some 'splaining to do to the union...
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David was given a verbal warning for speeding.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Copaganda.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"This is just another example of the amazing service that the Sterling Heights Police Department provides our community".
David was given a verbal warning for speeding.

I thought it would end with "and then they shot him"
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm gonna file this one away in my "fire department saved 8 gooses from the storm drain" file.

Who farking cares.  That police department will still deprave you of your rights in 2.4 seconds if they can't exploit you for some good pub.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dark brew: I'm gonna file this one away in my "fire department saved 8 gooses from the storm drain" file.

Who farking cares.  That police department will still deprave you of your rights in 2.4 seconds if they can't exploit you for some good pub.


You take it one deed at a time.
 
woodjf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dark brew: I'm gonna file this one away in my "fire department saved 8 gooses from the storm drain" file.

Who farking cares.  That police department will still deprave you of your rights in 2.4 seconds if they can't exploit you for some good pub.


Geese man,  definitely geese.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: I know it's way out of their way but it sure would be nice if they came to my house and fixed my vcr. It keeps flashing 12:00 and I can't get it to work.


What's a... V... C... R...? And why would it flash you?
 
