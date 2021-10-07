 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Sir this a GetGo gas station, you can't just pull in here and let go   (msn.com) divider line
Oak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sir, this is not a Kum n' Go.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Out of work handy man?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Get Gone
Youtube PhHDd-AglXk
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta pay before you pump.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's up with these gymnastics instructors. They are giving the priests a run for their money.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the hell did he see on the road?
The gas station is the least sexy place in America. It's the only place a porno has never been set.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TFA states he was watching pron on his cell phone and got "carried away". Doesn't say what kind.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Sir, you want the Kum & Go down the street."

/ a.k.a. Jizz & Jet
// or Ejaculate & Evacuate
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: What the hell did he see on the road?
The gas station is the least sexy place in America. It's the only place a porno has never been set.


You might be surprised. The store and the bathrooms (yuck) seem to be prime places for fornicating. Try running a google.

/need to delete search history
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.