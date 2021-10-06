 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   A mannequin found hanging in a California funhouse is jostled too hard. Its arm falls off, revealing bone and human-looking tissue. The horror sets in. This body is no mannequin; it's a cadaver   (msn.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen this movie already....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Armless man in feckless 'fun house'."
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting...
So embalm em first, then coat heavily in wax.

Good to know...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No spoilers but if you RTFA, read it all the way to the end.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm just kind of surprised how so many people wanted to buy his corpse to put on display. Not usually the first thing one thinks of when seeing a dead guy. Must have been one good looking corpse.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 500x678]


That's it?

Was thinking it would at least be in the hundreds.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But hey? Free mannequin?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just watch this episode of Bones.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal movie plot development feedback site.
 
xtalman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
/csb
Father-in-law was part of his funeral prossesion.
/endcsb
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Seattle

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 500x678]

That's it?

Was thinking it would at least be in the hundreds.


Assuming that an American made that particular meme, I think the operative term is "walks," explaining the lower number.
 
drgullen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I grew up down there going to the Pike. (Later called 'The Queen's Park' when the Queen Mary was moved to Long Beach) Salt water taffy and the best claw games in the arcades! I got my star tattoo there at one of the sailor's tattoo parlors. My older sisters went into the scary house but I never have liked scary. I remember when they found out that the 'mannaquin' was a real human. My middle sister tried to tease me but I was 18 by then (and had learned what 'scary' really was) but I just laughed and told her she could have the dead bodies, I prefered live ones!
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xtalman: /csb
Father-in-law was part of his funeral prossesion.
/e

drgullen: [i.ibb.co image 801x600]


Lol! What a dead manniquin might look like?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Fark is not your personal movie plot development feedback site.


Fark is my personal everything, Citizen.

Check out the 'Fark Writers' thread.
 
carkiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 500x678]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
