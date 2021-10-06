 Skip to content
 
(I Heart Radio)   When you pay for a pool, and you're left like a fool, that's Amore   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ooof! With the downfall of Olympus pools... it's not a great time to do pool fraud in Florida.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why my (trashy) pool is above ground.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara was one of several law enforcement officials on hand for the press conference

Next week's headline: "Mascara runs for reelection."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara was one of several law enforcement officials on hand for the press conference

Next week's headline: "Mascara runs for reelection."


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you're on fark too much when just seeing this triggers some subconscious connection in your mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Ooof! With the downfall of Olympus pools... it's not a great time to do pool fraud in Florida.


Sounds like a great time.  All those Olympus customers are ripe for re-fraud.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All those people's deposits just circled the drain!
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Happened to my mother (several years ago, paid for the pool, they came and dug a bug hole, then disappeared with the money... dude was eventually arrested.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

