 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Goliath Grouper feeling blue as Florida allows fishing of it for first time in 30 years   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Florida, objections of dive operators, harvesting of goliath grouper, Commissioner, Harvest, Fish, Goliath grouper, Conservation biology  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 1:41 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about David grouper?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not happy about lifting the ban.

The Goliath Grouper is huge and can be over 100 years old. Most divers in the 80s avoided spearing them like one avoids chopping down a live tree for firewood. So, it's open season on yet another threatened species.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I'm not happy about lifting the ban.

The Goliath Grouper is huge and can be over 100 years old. Most divers in the 80s avoided spearing them like one avoids chopping down a live tree for firewood. So, it's open season on yet another threatened species.


At least they're only allowed to catch juveniles and are limiting the licenses to do so.

Henry Thomas Fishing Blues
Youtube zzPpWEDdSuE
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: AirForceVet: I'm not happy about lifting the ban.

The Goliath Grouper is huge and can be over 100 years old. Most divers in the 80s avoided spearing them like one avoids chopping down a live tree for firewood. So, it's open season on yet another threatened species.

At least they're only allowed to catch juveniles and are limiting the licenses to do so.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zzPpWEDd​SuE]


Because if there's one thing Floridians are known for it's obeying the law
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised Florida protects any species.

Sometimes I wish I could go back in time like 500 years just to see the wildlife that would be all around before humans farked it up.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It would be nice to know the population when the ban went into affect versus now.  How much have the numbers rebounded?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dark brew: I'm actually surprised Florida protects any species.

Sometimes I wish I could go back in time like 500 years just to see the wildlife that would be all around before humans farked it up.


Somehow, environmental conservation  became a bipartisan issue here.  Hunters & fishermen are pretty picky..

(offer not good for climate change, at least for the moment)
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another repeat or is it a follow up?

At least go steal the funniest and smartest comments for Cool Internet Points with those who didn't see it on the 24th
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dark brew: I'm actually surprised Florida protects any species.

Sometimes I wish I could go back in time like 500 years just to see the wildlife that would be all around before humans farked it up.


You could go back 70 and see most of it. The big damage was done since 1950.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.