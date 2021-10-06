 Skip to content
 
(Channel 3000 Madison)   A semi full of Leinenkugel beer overturns on Wisconsin interstate. For those who can appreciate the magnitude of this tragedy, this Sad tag's for you   (channel3000.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure everyday average Wisconsinites passing by were all willing to pitch in and help empty it out to help out.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leine's is awful.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hixton. Could have came from the Milwaukee factory or the Chippewa Falls one.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the WI state patrol had to do to clean up the mess was bring in a BBQ grill, stop a Usingers semi and a Red Owl bread and condiments delivery. And everyone went home happy.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leinie's? Meh. If it was a truck full of New Glarus, that would be sad.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't be sad:  judging by what they ship to my grocery store, it was probably all Leinie's cherry wheat.

I love Leinenkugel, but in the last 10 years I haven't seen a single bottle of actual normal Leinenkugel beer.  It's all Leinie "summer shandy" or Leinie "toxic waste" or Lienie "seriously nobody asked for this but here it is."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it that fruity crap they brew?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leine's Original and Red lagers are exceptional beverages as are their Marżen and Kölsch offerings, to my palate anyway.  That said, however, their fruity flavored beers are a tired and trendy disappointment.  I hope that it was a Shandy Shuttle that spilled and not the good stuff.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably all shandy's.  No loss.
 
indylaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't Spotted Cow.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

indylaw: At least it wasn't Spotted Cow.


Leave Subby's Mom out of this
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lemminkäinen? Would a Sampo help?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From the labels, it looks like a seasonal. Possibly Octoberfest.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The crash remains under investigation.

... -_-  heyyyyy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wanebo: All the WI state patrol had to do to clean up the mess was bring in a BBQ grill, stop a Usingers semi and a Red Owl bread and condiments delivery. And everyone went home happy.


Local butcher (my case: Leroys) > Klements > Usingers >>>>, pause, deep breath, >>>>> Johnsonville.
 
indylaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xcott: Don't be sad:  judging by what they ship to my grocery store, it was probably all Leinie's cherry wheat.

I love Leinenkugel, but in the last 10 years I haven't seen a single bottle of actual normal Leinenkugel beer.  It's all Leinie "summer shandy" or Leinie "toxic waste" or Lienie "seriously nobody asked for this but here it is."


You can get real Leinenkugel beers *in Wisconsin* but outside of WI all we seem to get is the Shandy crap. The Koelsch is good. The Dark Lager is good. You can get those at any Festival or Woodmans.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like the summer shandy. (shrug)
I'm guessing this truck was not carrying any of that.
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Leine's is awful.


I dunno if I'd go as far as to say it's awful. I wouldn't pass it up if was free.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What happened? Did the semi get caught in a big eddy?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh.

A real tragedy would be a trailer full of Pliny the Elder being involved in an accident.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No!  My pumpkin shandy!
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guaranteed there's a dude named Todd who lives near that freeway and is currently wearing a Rodgers jersey, and he can drink the semi's entire cargo of Leinie's *before* heading out to the bar to drink and eat fried cheese curds.

/ya hey dere, etc.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xcott: Don't be sad:  judging by what they ship to my grocery store, it was probably all Leinie's cherry wheat.

I love Leinenkugel, but in the last 10 years I haven't seen a single bottle of actual normal Leinenkugel beer.  It's all Leinie "summer shandy" or Leinie "toxic waste" or Lienie "seriously nobody asked for this but here it is."


The one, odd exception to their flavored crap, that I can't reasonably defend but love anyway, is their Fireside Nut Brown. One case a year is plenty and I buy it every year. No idea why.
 
