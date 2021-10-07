 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portland Press Herald)   Releasing bed bugs at city hall costs less than $250. For an extra $50, they will make it into a gender reveal party   (pressherald.com) divider line
10
    More: Creepy, Jury, assault charge, Tyler LeClair, court case, city's general assistance office, remaining obstructing government administration charge, Augusta City Center, assistant district attorney  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About right.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had bedbugs from a new neighbor, and the slumlord refused to do anything.

I feel this dude's PTSD and anger. 5 years later, and a light breeze in the house tickling an arm or leg hair makes me hafta pull the sheets back or flip the chair to check seams for castings, molts, or eggs.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old white man is an annoying jackass, so much so that basically everyone including his appointed attorneys just wants him to go the fark away.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Release some bedbugs at city hall: charged with assault and obstructing government obstruction

Show up maskless and coughing all over everyone at a school board meeting: get that man a Senate seat!
 
likwidflame
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Robinfro: I've had bedbugs from a new neighbor, and the slumlord refused to do anything.

I feel this dude's PTSD and anger. 5 years later, and a light breeze in the house tickling an arm or leg hair makes me hafta pull the sheets back or flip the chair to check seams for castings, molts, or eggs.


You're not alone.

We went through one round of bed bugs and swore we'd never encounter them again.

Queue the shiatty neighbours and their dumpster furniture and the 2nd time in 7 years. Luckily, this time, we knew where they were coming in, taped up the air duct and diatomaceous'd the bedposts, and they never made it past one attack on me.

The previous time, though? My wife was covered in sores for a week. They burnt for weeks afterwards.

We're in seperated housing now, but we're still on guard.

I honestly don't blame the dude, and I don't think he should plead guilty. I think he should get his jury trial and all facts presented, because having 100+ bedbugs in a cup means there is a problem somewhere, and that's probably with incompetent/inadaquate/corrupt code inspectors
 
untoldforce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this guy an ass? Yes. Is it wrong to let a landlord keep a bedbug-infested place? Also yes.

Two wrongs = bedbugs in city hall
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Echo & The Bunnymen - Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (Official Music Video)
Youtube J3ynYXAO-Pg
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Is this guy an ass? Yes. ...


Theeng: Old white man is an annoying jackass ...


I'm an ass man and a Democrat so...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

likwidflame: Robinfro: I've had bedbugs from a new neighbor, and the slumlord refused to do anything.

I feel this dude's PTSD and anger. 5 years later, and a light breeze in the house tickling an arm or leg hair makes me hafta pull the sheets back or flip the chair to check seams for castings, molts, or eggs.

You're not alone.

We went through one round of bed bugs and swore we'd never encounter them again.

Queue the shiatty neighbours and their dumpster furniture and the 2nd time in 7 years. Luckily, this time, we knew where they were coming in, taped up the air duct and diatomaceous'd the bedposts, and they never made it past one attack on me.

The previous time, though? My wife was covered in sores for a week. They burnt for weeks afterwards.

We're in seperated housing now, but we're still on guard.

I honestly don't blame the dude, and I don't think he should plead guilty. I think he should get his jury trial and all facts presented, because having 100+ bedbugs in a cup means there is a problem somewhere, and that's probably with incompetent/inadaquate/corrupt code inspectors


Dude, when my nieces and nephews are over for holidays, I gotta open windows and screen doors when crayons come out. That warm crayon wax smell when you smash a bedbug...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess living in a bedbug infested boarding house tends to make a person grumpy.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.