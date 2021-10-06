 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   I'm sure it's just coincidence that 50 policemen all used Tinder to contact a woman arrested at a vigil for a woman raped and murdered by one of their colleagues   (theguardian.com) divider line
43
    More: Facepalm, Police, police officers, last week of Wayne Couzens, Met officer, Patsy Stevenson, Last March, Constable, security guards  
•       •       •

1498 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Met's actions in breaking up the vigil were initially condemned but later exonerated completely by a report from the policing inspectorate.

"It's okay, folks, move along, nothing to see here, we've investigated ourselves and cleared ourselves of all wrongdoings."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure it's indicative but... all these fellows probably shower together.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they should probably fire every one of these guys, and maybe disband the entire force and hire from scratch. That's pretty bad.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Yeah, they should probably fire every one of these guys, and maybe disband the entire force and hire from scratch. That's pretty bad.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]


Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"


Well, they did forget to preface it with "As long as you ignore all the self-inflicted farkwittery", so I can see your confusion
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"


It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"


Can you farking read?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Yeah, they should probably fire every one of these guys, and maybe disband the entire force and hire from scratch. That's pretty bad.


Surprisingly there won't be any applications for the posts so the same guys will be hired again.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"


Ah, I think I totally misread that.  I read it as 'Bad things do happen to men, but rarely, because they are men.'  My brain didn't interpret the asterisks correctly.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is wrong with British people.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.


No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

Can you farking read?


no
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

Ah, I think I totally misread that.  I read it as 'Bad things do happen to men, but rarely, because they are men.'  My brain didn't interpret the asterisks correctly.


Bad things happen to men all the time because they are men. Worse things happen to women because they are women. I don't like it when people discount something completely just because another thing is worse.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.


LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: vrax: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

Ah, I think I totally misread that.  I read it as 'Bad things do happen to men, but rarely, because they are men.'  My brain didn't interpret the asterisks correctly.

Bad things happen to men all the time because they are men. Worse things happen to women because they are women. I don't like it when people discount something completely just because another thing is worse.


Hokay, I'll just file you over in the "all lives matter" camp.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"


Reading comprehension was never your best subject, was it?
 
jay_bones15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy Fark has changed. Anyway...i was all like "poor girl she probably scared" until i saw it was in the uk...where cops are called "bobbies" and run around with whistles.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

Reading comprehension was never your best subject, was it?


Reading further in the thread would answer your question.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

Reading comprehension was never your best subject, was it?


Nevermind, you got there in the end.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Invincible: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

Reading comprehension was never your best subject, was it?

Reading further in the thread would answer your question.


It did!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to say, I'm terrified when my fark posts are smarted and funnied.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.


Yeah they should live in reality. The reality  where Police officers call one of their own "The Rapist" as a nickname and then 50 police officers cooperate to engage in witness intimidation against someone who was upset "The Rapist" Raped and murdered a woman under the color of law.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.


Then it's okay for people live in a state of well-founded fear?
 
vrax
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Invincible: vrax: Invincible: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

Reading comprehension was never your best subject, was it?

Reading further in the thread would answer your question.

It did!


I actually figured that it came down to the inflection you read the *because* with.  In one case it's "Bad things do happen to men, but rarely, because they are men." and with another it reads "Bad things do happen to men, but rarely because they are men."

Anyway, the thread has been derailed enough with my questionable ability to inflect.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thread sure went to shiat fast.
 
vrax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Thread sure went to shiat fast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thin Blue Line OF HEROES!!!
leelofland.comView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay, I scrolled - because I don't have time to RTFA right now, but is this a case of "omg lovely/hot red head, let's all go for her!" or are the cops just being their normal asshole selves by persecuting an activist?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Both, maybe?
 
vrax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

philodough: Okay, I scrolled - because I don't have time to RTFA right now, but is this a case of "omg lovely/hot red head, let's all go for her!" or are the cops just being their normal asshole selves by persecuting an activist?
[Fark user image 425x253]

Both, maybe?


Probably something like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.

Yeah they should live in reality. The reality  where Police officers call one of their own "The Rapist" as a nickname and then 50 police officers cooperate to engage in witness intimidation against someone who was upset "The Rapist" Raped and murdered a woman under the color of law.


Cut him some slack, he's probably just bummed his GHB shipment got delayed in transit.

/As a man, I've worried about getting jumped and/or mugged
//Because I am not a woman, I don't worry about getting raped, in addition to the above
///Not saying that men can't be raped, but by and large we have the privilege of not worrying about it
 
drewogatory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

atomic-age: drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.

Then it's okay for people live in a state of well-founded fear?


I don't know about "ok" per se, but don't we all? But living in constant fear of being murdered by a man "because I'm a woman" is a paranoid delusion.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drewogatory: atomic-age: drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.

Then it's okay for people live in a state of well-founded fear?

I don't know about "ok" per se, but don't we all? But living in constant fear of being murdered by a man "because I'm a woman" is a paranoid delusion.


You're right - women aren't afraid of being murdered because they're a woman.  They're afraid of being murdered because they're a woman who turned the wrong guy down for a date, or done any of the other things that can and have caused men to fly into violent rages that have left women dead.
 
covfefe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PlaidJaguar: drewogatory: atomic-age: drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.

Then it's okay for people live in a state of well-founded fear?

I don't know about "ok" per se, but don't we all? But living in constant fear of being murdered by a man "because I'm a woman" is a paranoid delusion.

You're right - women aren't afraid of being murdered because they're a woman.  They're afraid of being murdered because they're a woman who turned the wrong guy down for a date, or done any of the other things that can and have caused men to fly into violent rages that have left women dead.


Or for many, many, many other reasons that anyone worries about. But that fear is special, you see.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PlaidJaguar: You're right - women aren't afraid of being murdered because they're a woman.  They're afraid of being murdered because they're a woman who turned the wrong guy down for a date, or done any of the other things that can and have caused men to fly into violent rages that have left women dead.


Or didn't do jack, but a guy decided he would take his bad day out on them or he didn't like women or just because he wanted to and could or ...
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm liking this T-shirt more and more....
vangogh.teespring.comView Full Size
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

covfefe: PlaidJaguar: drewogatory: atomic-age: drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.

Then it's okay for people live in a state of well-founded fear?

I don't know about "ok" per se, but don't we all? But living in constant fear of being murdered by a man "because I'm a woman" is a paranoid delusion.

You're right - women aren't afraid of being murdered because they're a woman.  They're afraid of being murdered because they're a woman who turned the wrong guy down for a date, or done any of the other things that can and have caused men to fly into violent rages that have left women dead.

Or for many, many, many other reasons that anyone worries about. But that fear is special, you see.


Not special, just real and valid.

Odd how you're putting so much effort into dismissing it.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drewogatory: atomic-age: drewogatory: PlaidJaguar: covfefe: vrax: Cafe Threads: Why do you lust to kill anything weaker, guys?

Is this what one might call "Extreme Darwinning"?

[Fark user image 425x458]

Bad things rarely happen to men?  Is there some context to this, because if that's a lone statement, then I must ask the question, "How farking stupid is this person?"

It's Template Feminism that takes insipid tautologies about abusers and victims, then replaces the words with genders.

No, the poster you are replying to is complaining because they got tired half way through the sentence and stopped reading, and then drew a flagrantly incorrect conclusion from their incomplete knowledge.

But good job on supporting wrongheaded ignorance.

LOL, even though he read it wrong, it's still wharbargarble bullshiat. If you live you life in a constant state of unfounded fear and paranoia, you're mentally ill, regardless of gender.

Then it's okay for people live in a state of well-founded fear?

I don't know about "ok" per se, but don't we all? But living in constant fear of being murdered by a man "because I'm a woman" is a paranoid delusion.


Til you've had one try a couple of times to kill you. I don't recommend it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is Gangstalking, Alex.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anuran: PlaidJaguar: You're right - women aren't afraid of being murdered because they're a woman.  They're afraid of being murdered because they're a woman who turned the wrong guy down for a date, or done any of the other things that can and have caused men to fly into violent rages that have left women dead.

Or didn't do jack, but a guy decided he would take his bad day out on them or he didn't like women or just because he wanted to and could or ...


You know the subset of men who are big and strong and skilled enough to avoid getting their ass beat by a determined assailant is not that big, right? It's certainly not the entire farking gender.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.