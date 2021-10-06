 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Orange County pipeline rupture wasn't noted or reported for several hours because of all you pinko commie eco-terrorists report every little thing that goes wrong and so we don't pay attention to our pressure leak indicators anymore   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Pipeline transport, Petroleum, United States Coast Guard, Operators of the Southern California oil pipeline, Long Beach, California, federal regulators, Natural gas, Orange County, California  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A 13 inch gash in the pipe had to cause quite a lot of pressure loss to sleep through.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanebo: A 13 inch gash in the pipe had to cause quite a lot of pressure loss to sleep through.


Considering the finances of the company before the spill, maybe they didn't even hire a guy to sleep through it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Add it to the list. The operator has a history of negligence and safety violations.

https://abc7.com/orange-county-oil-sp​i​ll-california-huntington-beach-oc/1108​0700/
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
worker: "hey, the gauge shows zero pressure, what does that mean "?

supervisor:  "it means we have to replace the gauge in the morning"
 
shinji3i
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Add it to the list. The operator has a history of negligence and safety violations.

https://abc7.com/orange-county-oil-spi​ll-california-huntington-beach-oc/1108​0700/


That's it, we're gonna really have to punish them this time. Fine them TWO days worth of profits and make the CEO & board spend two hours each cleaning oil covered rocks.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wanebo: A 13 inch gash in the pipe had to cause quite a lot of pressure loss to sleep through.


On a 17.7 mile long pipeline underwater? This isn't a garden hose. It wouldn't even register unless they had sensors every 100 feet, which they may or may not have had:

"A 4,000-foot section of the 17.7 mile-long pipeline was displaced with a maximum lateral movement of approximately 105 feet and had a 13-inch split, running parallel to the pipe," the Coast Guard said in its statement.

I'm curious how a pipe gets 105 feet sideways out of place and the split is parallel to the flow of the oil unless the pipe itself collapsed, which is possible. Still, with the water pressure it would take some really attentive monitoring to declare a breach.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lsherm:

Great reply.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Add it to the list. The operator has a history of negligence and safety violations.

https://abc7.com/orange-county-oil-spi​ll-california-huntington-beach-oc/1108​0700/


And the best part is nothing will happen to them.

'America!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WTP 2: worker: "hey, the gauge shows zero pressure, what does that mean "?

supervisor:  "it means we have to replace the gauge in the morning"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
alittleextrablog.comView Full Size
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Coast Guard said the National Response Center fielded a report of an oil sheen on the water off Orange County on Friday night. Authorities weren't able to investigate until first light Saturday, the Coast Guard said.
The agency said such reports were "common" and noted that they don't necessarily indicate pipeline leaks.

Reports like this ARE common, because any spill at all that results in a sheen is required by law to be reported.

https://www.epa.gov/emergency-respons​e​/when-are-you-required-report-oil-spil​l-and-hazardous-substance-release

The result is that it doesn't take much of a spill to trigger a report. Knock an open container of hydraulic fluid into the water? That's a report. Some companies will be super-cautious about satisfying reporting requirements, to the degree that only a few drops of oil in the water will be reported. The outcome of this is that there are enough reports that the Coast Guard would never have the resources to fly out and verify every single report. Unless there are enough details to suggest a major problem, the first stage of investigation will be to contact whoever reported the release to find out what else they can report about it.

And, of course, if a report comes in during the middle of the night, there's not much more that the Coast Guard can do. The ocean is pretty damn dark at night.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The one thing I don't miss about living in California?

The public utilities.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oops.  My bad.
 
