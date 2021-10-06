 Skip to content
(Vice)   If you're stealing meat to pay drug dealers maybe you should worry about the price of meat these days   (vice.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What dealer is accepting payment in ham?
 
The Brains
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Within 0.3 seconds I had 3 ads pop up and block the article, so I x'd out.

Why do companies think that annoying the shiat out of people is a good way to attract business? I deliberately avoid companies who I can remember using annoying ads.

Well, considering that almost everything in the US is a low-performing money grab - I try to avoid buying anything I can get away with not buying.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Really? I just sell my meat to pay for my drug habit. Incidentally, if anyone wishes to purchase my meat, I'll be behind the dumpster at Dennys at 1am.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I heard that a pound of venison is worth a few bucks.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only thing missing from that story was giving out drugs for Halloween treats.
 
Greylight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"blamed Canada's COVID emergency benefits"

Piss off.  Police live on the government teet for their gratuitously overpaid jobs.  It's not the fault of government that people you don't like are still alive.

You get to retire when you are 55, I get to die under a bridge when my savings run out.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What dealer is accepting payment in ham?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bugerz: [Fark user image 850x561]


I loved this shiat, they showed up at the grocery with these big gift boxes and were like "These are christmas presents for our family"
stealing meat wtf
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, I have noticed a significant decline in the number of big Brahma steers standing right over there.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There was a tweaker where I used to live who would steal meat from the grocery store and try to sell it on the street. He called himself The Butcher. He would try it for a day, get caught, spend a few months in county. Rinse and repeat.
 
Greylight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

your cats butt: There was a tweaker where I used to live who would steal meat from the grocery store and try to sell it on the street. He called himself The Butcher. He would try it for a day, get caught, spend a few months in county. Rinse and repeat.


HAHAHA an addict doing stuff that we would never do.  Did you do anything or just point and laugh?
 
your cats butt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Greylight: your cats butt: There was a tweaker where I used to live who would steal meat from the grocery store and try to sell it on the street. He called himself The Butcher. He would try it for a day, get caught, spend a few months in county. Rinse and repeat.

HAHAHA an addict doing stuff that we would never do.  Did you do anything or just point and laugh?


Actually, I knew someone the guy went to high school with. We reached out to his mother. We tried to talk to him. Offered help to get him in a program.
Don't farking judge me on a single CSB "I've seen it happen" comment. This story was greened to mock someone.

I've dealt with my own addiction issues.
fark off.
 
Greylight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

your cats butt: Greylight: your cats butt: There was a tweaker where I used to live who would steal meat from the grocery store and try to sell it on the street. He called himself The Butcher. He would try it for a day, get caught, spend a few months in county. Rinse and repeat.

HAHAHA an addict doing stuff that we would never do.  Did you do anything or just point and laugh?

Actually, I knew someone the guy went to high school with. We reached out to his mother. We tried to talk to him. Offered help to get him in a program.
Don't farking judge me on a single CSB "I've seen it happen" comment. This story was greened to mock someone.

I've dealt with my own addiction issues.
fark off.


Ohh well, you know as well as I do that story is shiat.  If you delt with addiction issues of your own you might have a little compassion instead of being butthurt over being judged ... for judging.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
