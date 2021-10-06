 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "Puns are the highest form of literature." - Alfred Hitchcock. And as we all know, puns are their own reword. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, literate edition   (fark.com) divider line
12
    More: CSB, Cascading Style Sheets, kind of deep philosophical quote, Alfred Hitchcock, Comment, good news, Fiction, Bandwagon, farked supply chain  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 06 Oct 2021 at 7:15 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I was actually looking for some kind of deep philosophical quote about waiting to hear good news or bad news and stumbled over that quote in the headline.  Quotes you find on the internet are about as trustworthy as Abraham Lincoln's advice on what can be used as a dildo, but that one at least matches Hitchcock's writing style enough that it's probably legitimate.  What's important, though, is that at this point no one should be waiting to hear back from me on their submissions for this year's anthology, which is an excellent segue into the . . .

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

Everyone who submitted an entry to this year's Fark Fiction Anthology should now have received an email from me replying to the original submission address, telling you if you made it in, or offering some critique and reader comments to explain our decisions.  If you have not heard from me, drop me a line at editors[nospam-﹫-backwards]n­oi­t­cif­k­r­af­*ne­t and I'll sort out what happened.

Next up, I'll be collating the edits for each entry that was selected, and will be getting a clean copy to each submitter for approval. This is a good bit of work, so please have patience, and remember that no matter how hard it is I'll get it done, because I have the heart of a lion and a lifetime ban from the zoo.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can only ever manage two thirds of a pun

/P.U.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I once submitted ten puns to a pun contest, thinking that surely one of them would win.

Sadly, no pun in ten did.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In addition to the news that I'm in the next Fark Fiction Anthology, today my work was published in The Hard Money, sister site of The Hard Times.

A good week for my writing career, indeed!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fireproof: In addition to the news that I'm in the next Fark Fiction Anthology, today my work was published in The Hard Money, sister site of The Hard Times.

A good week for my writing career, indeed!


Oh yeah, and my published article is basically a pun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Awesomesauce, and other comments! Looking forward to buying this year's edition. Y'all are some damned good writers.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shakespeare loved puns.

If they're good enough for him, they're good enough for your time traveling YA gay romance fan fiction.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice thread. All we're gonna do is literate with puns.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He who would pun would pick a pocket.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The beauty of a pun is in the "oy" of the beholder.
 
wedelw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy with a pun.......
 
db2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of the main benefits to learning a new language is all the stupid puns and linguistic jokes you can enjoy.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.