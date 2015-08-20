 Skip to content
 
(Deadline)   I looked at the comments, Ray. And oh...they mad
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad about not being plague rats?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's use vax cards for voter ID.
It would solve all of the problems.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This won't turn into a Main Tab cesspool.  Not at all.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, Fark is going to get a lot of stories out of this.
/Good on L.A.
 
Valter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
C'mon, subby, it can't be that ba....

Wow. Just wow.

/don't read the comments
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Websites should be liable for the libel in their comment sections.
 
anfrind
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They'll get over it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plague rats gonna plague rat. Here's hoping they get to personally experience the Trump Lung.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They can die mad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow subby you weren't kidding. Lots of anonymous butt hurt over there. I find it amusing how many of them are saying they're moving to AZ or TX. hahahahah... yeah, go ahead, I'm sure LA will shed some tears for you.
 
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
JFK! That's as steep as a Ticketmaster markup to get into an event.
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ontario did this a while ago. Enforcement seems sporadic, but still, good. Let the anti vaxxers feel like second class citizens. A surprising percentage of the remaining hold outs may (I think will) cave the right kinda of pressure.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope they're prepared to backup businesses on this.

There's a vaccine passport here but business has been pretty much left to fend for themselves against the crazies.

There's so little enforcement that many places either can't be bothered or are outright defiant on checking passports. Sometimes the cops won't even come out for trespassing. Several employees have been attacked.

One bimbo was a city cop that came back to the same arena twice in a day refusing to show vax status. She was eventually arrested for it at least but man did they bend over backwards trying to get her to leave quietly when they would have just farked anyone else up and thrown them in the back of the cruiser.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Excellent.

That is literally the only way I'm going to do otherwise completely optional crap like movies & concerts surrounded by other breathing people.

Without such rules we lose movies & concerts. And I don't want to lose those. My killer local dine-in theater already went out of business over this.
 
special20
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live in Austin, TX and our mayor keeps getting kicked around by Governor Wheelie-Butt.
Ray, I can't tell you how much reading the comments shouldn't be that bad a thi....
Fark user imageView Full Size

GAHT DEMMET SOMUCH!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artcurus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah those people moving to Texas, good luck with that.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All venues in Minneapolis/St Paul that First Avenue books (damned juggernaut, that club!) require proof of vax or negative test w/in 72 hours. AND masks unless eating/drinking.

It's glorious. Been to two packed shows in the last month. Felt very safe. You didn't see that until the venue laid down the law. This is good for business. This is how we reopen. This may very well be the new normal because of a bunch of pricks.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Let's use vax cards for voter ID.
It would solve all of the problems.


I think that might cause some heads to literally explode like that scene in Scanners.

/nothing of value would be lost
 
db2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ordinances need unanimous approval upon their first reading. Supervisor Buscaino invoked the council's Rule 39 on the first reading last week, which allowed him to withhold the unanimous consent required to pass the ordinance. That meant potential approval would be delayed to this week.

Thank god he didn't have to resort to rule 34.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Several people called into the Los Angeles City Council meeting on Aug. 11 to oppose the potential ordinance, some claiming that the vaccines are dangerous themselves, and others saying it was a form of "segregation" and comparing it to tactics used by Nazis during the 1930s and '40s."

These manchildren wouldn't know real hardship if it crawled up their leg and split their asshole in two. I can't imagine how much more pissed off I'd be if I was a POC or Jewish and heard antivax assholes comparing their choice to not get vaxxed to segregation and Nazi Germany.

Assholes!
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I hope they're prepared to backup businesses on this.

There's a vaccine passport here but business has been pretty much left to fend for themselves against the crazies.

There's so little enforcement that many places either can't be bothered or are outright defiant on checking passports. Sometimes the cops won't even come out for trespassing. Several employees have been attacked.

One bimbo was a city cop that came back to the same arena twice in a day refusing to show vax status. She was eventually arrested for it at least but man did they bend over backwards trying to get her to leave quietly when they would have just farked anyone else up and thrown them in the back of the cruiser.


That's part of the problem--who's gonna back them up? The racist, antivax LAPD? Yeah, that seems like a less than great idea that's bound to result in tons of Latino and Black people brutalized and tons of antivaxxers left to spread disease.

When we can't call on the police to ... police things, it's time to abolish the police and create a new system.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: All venues in Minneapolis/St Paul that First Avenue books (damned juggernaut, that club!) require proof of vax or negative test w/in 72 hours. AND masks unless eating/drinking.

It's glorious. Been to two packed shows in the last month. Felt very safe. You didn't see that until the venue laid down the law. This is good for business. This is how we reopen. This may very well be the new normal because of a bunch of pricks.


What's with the 72 hours? They might as well ask for a text from July, for how useful that test will be. If it's not that day, why bother?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kubo: Mad about not being plague rats?

[Fark user image image 360x270]


These are anti-vaxxers. They absolutely will die mad about it, and soon.
 
Iczer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
deadline.com/2021/10/los-angeles-vacci​natgion-proof-movie-theaters-concerts-​1234846772/%3Futm_source

Vaccinatgion...?
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valter: C'mon, subby, it can't be that ba....

Wow. Just wow.

/don't read the comments



Subby here. Once upon a time, Deadline Hollywood was a blog for film and tv industry people. The comments could be just as snarky and mean, but you could tell they were from people who actually work in the business, and all the stories were industry related.

Then Nikki Finke (who started the blog) sold it, and somehow or another, stories on the site starting getting linked on the Drudge Report. And that's when it turned into Yahoo Comments Reincarnated.

If you read it everyday (as I do) you notice that the RWNJ's don't bother commenting on normal Hollywood related stories. They don't give a shiat about what exec got hired or fired, or what pilots got picked up, etc. But anything with even a hint of a culture war angle...? They swarm on it like flies to shiat.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Die plague rats.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark the comments, but this shoulda been done 6 weeks ago.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now we just need a vaccine identification system that is backed by more than a card that can be reproduced at your local Kinkos.

National Database, back by digital verification, proven by state or government issued ID that is swipeable and easily read and verified. Don't have one? Tough shiat. Enjoy getting everything through Netflix or GrubHub.
 
The Brains
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Boo_Guy: I hope they're prepared to backup businesses on this.

There's a vaccine passport here but business has been pretty much left to fend for themselves against the crazies.

There's so little enforcement that many places either can't be bothered or are outright defiant on checking passports. Sometimes the cops won't even come out for trespassing. Several employees have been attacked.

One bimbo was a city cop that came back to the same arena twice in a day refusing to show vax status. She was eventually arrested for it at least but man did they bend over backwards trying to get her to leave quietly when they would have just farked anyone else up and thrown them in the back of the cruiser.

That's part of the problem--who's gonna back them up? The racist, antivax LAPD? Yeah, that seems like a less than great idea that's bound to result in tons of Latino and Black people brutalized and tons of antivaxxers left to spread disease.

When we can't call on the police to ... police things, it's time to abolish the police and create a new system.


Yup we will all sit around and play your pink guitar and sing Kumbayah and send out positive vibes to our rapists, murderers, and thieves.

The problem with police is that the job attracts the wrong kind of personality for the job. Especially ex-military.

Policing should be a much more civilian-led affair, but the idea of volunteering, let alone exposing yourself to the less-desireable elements of society remains anathema to most Americans.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I personally find it funny that Los Angeles is now the "Papers, Please" capital.

/Yes, I get that it isn't exactly the same thing.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I Browse: Valter: C'mon, subby, it can't be that ba....

Wow. Just wow.

/don't read the comments


Subby here. Once upon a time, Deadline Hollywood was a blog for film and tv industry people. The comments could be just as snarky and mean, but you could tell they were from people who actually work in the business, and all the stories were industry related.

Then Nikki Finke (who started the blog) sold it, and somehow or another, stories on the site starting getting linked on the Drudge Report. And that's when it turned into Yahoo Comments Reincarnated.

If you read it everyday (as I do) you notice that the RWNJ's don't bother commenting on normal Hollywood related stories. They don't give a shiat about what exec got hired or fired, or what pilots got picked up, etc. But anything with even a hint of a culture war angle...? They swarm on it like flies to shiat.


It's all that the right-wing outrage crowd has. Stay mad at the things you were told to stay mad about and don't bother even paying attention to anything else.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So I'm a Fed employee, fully vaxxed and no sympathy for plague rats.Since the DoD mandate for getting the shot, out of 8 guys in my office, one has drug his feet about it because of "mah freedumbs", one hasn't gotten it even though his own freaking mother died of it last year,and the other has spent a week writing a two page letter about his religious exemption. I told my boss today, when that plague rat catches it, I hope they staple that letter to his f*cking chest so he can be miraculously cured.
F*ck these f*cking plague rat mother*ckers.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The amendment to the city ordinance passed today with 11 "ayes" and two "nays." Councilmen Joe Buscaino and John Lee were the dissenters


John Lee is my Asshole Councilman. Yes, that's his title.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know 4 people through work who are "vaccine hesitant" that folded as soon as there were concerts or festivals they wanted to attend. What gets me is that entertainment is what broke them so quickly and so easily. Not fear of death, long COVID, or spending the damn plague. They are selfish, stupid assholes, but not true believers. I think that trend will continue and eventually the true crazies will be the only ones left.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spreading*
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just claim you just came over the border and they can't ask you jack about your vaccination status.

Also, gotta love the lands of fruits and nuts - you can now knowingly give your buddy HIV and it's no big deal. But God forbid you're a commoner who doesn't comply with mask/vaccination/recycling rules and you're attacked by the Stazi. And Farkers will gladly cheer for your execution.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Spreading*


that's hot
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: kmgenesis23: All venues in Minneapolis/St Paul that First Avenue books (damned juggernaut, that club!) require proof of vax or negative test w/in 72 hours. AND masks unless eating/drinking.

It's glorious. Been to two packed shows in the last month. Felt very safe. You didn't see that until the venue laid down the law. This is good for business. This is how we reopen. This may very well be the new normal because of a bunch of pricks.

What's with the 72 hours? They might as well ask for a text from July, for how useful that test will be. If it's not that day, why bother?


It's not ideal, but most places that offer COVID testing can't guarantee same-day results.  My local drive-through clinic typically has a turnaround time of 36-48 hours.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Just claim you just came over the border and they can't ask you jack about your vaccination status.

Also, gotta love the lands of fruits and nuts - you can now knowingly give your buddy HIV and it's no big deal. But God forbid you're a commoner who doesn't comply with mask/vaccination/recycling rules and you're attacked by the Stazi. And Farkers will gladly cheer for your execution.


i don't want you dead, but i'd laugh if you got hit in the nuts with a football.

over and over.
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Suddenly "but in Sweden" is a thing.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I know 4 people through work who are "vaccine hesitant" that folded as soon as there were concerts or festivals they wanted to attend. What gets me is that entertainment is what broke them so quickly and so easily. Not fear of death, long COVID, or spending the damn plague. They are selfish, stupid assholes, but not true believers. I think that trend will continue and eventually the true crazies will be the only ones left.


THIS.

They're just farking selfish & stupid. And that's all they ever were.

We need rules that let us renormalize in the face of their selfish stupidity until they wake the fark up. It's not on us to wait for them to get our lives back. Not any longer.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Catsaregreen:

Stop farking lying.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Spreading*

that's hot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Purple_Urkle: Let's use vax cards for voter ID.
It would solve all of the problems.

I think that might cause some heads to literally explode like that scene in Scanners.

/nothing of value would be lost


Whatever you spent on dry cleaning.
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anfrind: austerity101: kmgenesis23: All venues in Minneapolis/St Paul that First Avenue books (damned juggernaut, that club!) require proof of vax or negative test w/in 72 hours. AND masks unless eating/drinking.

It's glorious. Been to two packed shows in the last month. Felt very safe. You didn't see that until the venue laid down the law. This is good for business. This is how we reopen. This may very well be the new normal because of a bunch of pricks.

What's with the 72 hours? They might as well ask for a text from July, for how useful that test will be. If it's not that day, why bother?

It's not ideal, but most places that offer COVID testing can't guarantee same-day results.  My local drive-through clinic typically has a turnaround time of 36-48 hours.


Then I guess we shouldn't be using testing for entry whatsoever, then. Not until same-day results are possible.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Spreading*

that's hot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hooray for security theater!  I feel so much better now that some 17 year old kid will verify my easily altered piece of paper.
 
