(Baltimore Sun)   Sad: Man thinks covid vaccines are killing people. Sadder: Man kills pharmacist because he is administering covid vaccines. Saddest: Pharmacist is the man's brother   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, that's a terrible story. Brother killing brother over anti-vax bullshiat.

They're like (Herman) Cain & Abel
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fratervaxxercide?
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It is in the nature of antivaxxers to kill innocent people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And here comes Thanksgiving Dinner...

We're setting a place for the recently departed.  Shooter Brother, why don't you say grace.  Don't know how? Oh, give it a... Wait for it... Shot
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Brother killing brother for the profit of another

Game point, nobody wins

/obscure?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am so farking tired of healthcare providers suddenly being a target because they're giving vaccines or not letting families administer their coop medicine to their intubated family members
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Omar say Maryland-man is tryin to out stoopid Florida-man.
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's his fark front-page-only right winger handle?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mental illness on the US is a far worse pandemic then COVID-19 ever could be.

/Yes, I know mental health/illness issues could never be officially declared a pandemic.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
suspect definitely looks like someone who would do this.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: What's his fark front-page-only right winger handle?


ImfarkingCrazy420_666
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Saddest yet, he murdered two other people as well. This wasn't just a stupid antivaxxer, he was a full-fledged crazy serial killer. He's off the streets, but three decent human beings are dead for no good reason.
 
discoballer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Mental illness on the US is a far worse pandemic then COVID-19 ever could be.

/Yes, I know mental health/illness issues could never be officially declared a pandemic.


And why the hell not? If it meant cracking down on misinformation, early screening for mental health and appropriate treatment with counseling and medication, why the hell can't we treat mental health as a widespread disease?
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I heard about this a few days ok, it is even more messed up now. I don't think I could kill my brother but I'm not as messed up in the head ad this guy.
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Quiet Riot - Bang Your Head (Metal Health) [Official Video]
Youtube O_1ruZWJigo
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.


Trump just got booed at one of his rallies for promoting the vaccine.   Really he was the first politician publicly promoting them

You can't blame him for EVERYTHING
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sprgrss: suspect definitely looks like someone who would do this.


you think so?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Brother killing brother for the profit of another

Game point, nobody wins

/obscure?


Nope. First album I ever bought with my own $.

/can you hear it calling?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A Cumberland man...

More like, Q-Cumberland man.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Mental illness on the US is a far worse pandemic then COVID-19 ever could be.

/Yes, I know mental health/illness issues could never be officially declared a pandemic.


Republicanism should be classified as a mental illness.
Probably the leading one.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks for this all of you farking lying Pro-Plague assholes! How many more innocents will die at your hands and words? fark you with a barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA:

She told police in one call that her son lived with her and kept a security system in his bedroom at their home, police wrote in the documents.

Evelyn Burnham called police again Sept. 30, concerned about her son's talk of "Becky's car," referring to Reynolds, a friend of hers since childhood. Police have said Burnham stole Reynolds' Lincoln and drove to Ellicott City.

Reynolds was found dead inside her home with a deep laceration across her throat and a pillow over her face, the charging documents said. Police indicated there were signs of a struggle, noting a broken vase, cordless phone and cane on the floor near where Reynolds was found.

The Robinettes were found fatally shot in an upstairs bedroom in their home on Kerger Road. A gun also was recovered from the home, according to the charging documents. Reynolds' vehicle was found parked less than half a mile from the home, and the Robinettes' 2007 red Corvette was missing.


So this loon killed several people, one of which was his brother for providing COVID shots, a friend of his mother to maybe steal her car, and brother's wife for what, being married to his brother?  The mother is lucky is wasn't a target too.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.

[Fark user image 425x245]


I somewhat agree.
I hate blaming Trump.
It's so easy to just blame 1 buffoonish clown, as if it was all his idea and if it just weren't for him, there would be so many less right-wing nutjobs doing horrible things.
The reality is that he just spouted what he was told to say. He signed the papers he was told to sign. He has almost zero original thoughts, other than what he pecked out on Twitter.
No, it's the fault of entire organizations of people, and major political parties that work together around the world.  Not just Republicans, but their equivalent in other nations too.
People like you who spout disinformation and propaganda, people who work at FOX News and other propaganda networks, and just generally horrible and stupid people who are grass-roots supporters.
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.

[Fark user image 425x245]


Uh, why did you make this embarrassing post?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vaccines dont kill people.
People kill people.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: Chinesenookiefactory: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.

[Fark user image 425x245]

Uh, why did you make this embarrassing post?


don't you already have him marked in your preferred trumpsucker color? you should. it will explain most of his posts.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: theknuckler_33: Mental illness on the US is a far worse pandemic then COVID-19 ever could be.

/Yes, I know mental health/illness issues could never be officially declared a pandemic.

Republicanism should be classified as a mental illness.
Probably the leading one.


My brother and (former) s-i-l got divorced in no small part because she quite literally lost her mind after Obama beat Romney in 2012.

His 'new' gf (hell, it's been like 4 years already) is cool AF.

But, yea, although I wouldn't be ok with making that designation simply on voter registration. I'm a registered Republican, but only because that's what I did 35 years ago and never bothered to change it

/In other words, in not farking crazy.
//NO, I'M NOT!
///
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.

[Fark user image 425x245]

I somewhat agree.
I hate blaming Trump.
It's so easy to just blame 1 buffoonish clown, as if it was all his idea and if it just weren't for him, there would be so many less right-wing nutjobs doing horrible things.
The reality is that he just spouted what he was told to say. He signed the papers he was told to sign. He has almost zero original thoughts, other than what he pecked out on Twitter.
No, it's the fault of entire organizations of people, and major political parties that work together around the world.  Not just Republicans, but their equivalent in other nations too.
People like you who spout disinformation and propaganda, people who work at FOX News and other propaganda networks, and just generally horrible and stupid people who are grass-roots supporters.


People like me? You know nothing about be. I'm fully vaxxed and encourage others to do the same, although I consider it a choice.

I was making fun of people like you who will be foaming at the mouth and blaming Trump for everything 20 years from now.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Begoggle: theknuckler_33: Mental illness on the US is a far worse pandemic then COVID-19 ever could be.

/Yes, I know mental health/illness issues could never be officially declared a pandemic.

Republicanism should be classified as a mental illness.
Probably the leading one.

My brother and (former) s-i-l got divorced in no small part because she quite literally lost her mind after Obama beat Romney in 2012.

His 'new' gf (hell, it's been like 4 years already) is cool AF.

But, yea, although I wouldn't be ok with making that designation simply on voter registration. I'm a registered Republican, but only because that's what I did 35 years ago and never bothered to change it

/In other words, in not farking crazy.
//NO, I'M NOT!
///


That kind of designation might not be a guarantee of the person being a mindless, bloodthirsty evangelical... but it sure hell is one massive warning sign that does speak volumes. As in they might not be a radical enough lunatic to commit these atrocities, but they sure as hell support them enough not to try and stop them.

Damn near equally as dangerous.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.

[Fark user image 425x245]

I somewhat agree.
I hate blaming Trump.
It's so easy to just blame 1 buffoonish clown, as if it was all his idea and if it just weren't for him, there would be so many less right-wing nutjobs doing horrible things.
The reality is that he just spouted what he was told to say. He signed the papers he was told to sign. He has almost zero original thoughts, other than what he pecked out on Twitter.
No, it's the fault of entire organizations of people, and major political parties that work together around the world.  Not just Republicans, but their equivalent in other nations too.
People like you who spout disinformation and propaganda, people who work at FOX News and other propaganda networks, and just generally horrible and stupid people who are grass-roots supporters.

People like me? You know nothing about be. I'm fully vaxxed and encourage others to do the same, although I consider it a choice.

I was making fun of people like you who will be foaming at the mouth and blaming Trump for everything 20 years from now.


No, just the farked shiat he did.

Like pretending there wasn't a pandemic, then pretending it would just go away, then pretending like it was hoax, then pretending...
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.

[Fark user image 425x245]

I somewhat agree.
I hate blaming Trump.
It's so easy to just blame 1 buffoonish clown, as if it was all his idea and if it just weren't for him, there would be so many less right-wing nutjobs doing horrible things.
The reality is that he just spouted what he was told to say. He signed the papers he was told to sign. He has almost zero original thoughts, other than what he pecked out on Twitter.
No, it's the fault of entire organizations of people, and major political parties that work together around the world.  Not just Republicans, but their equivalent in other nations too.
People like you who spout disinformation and propaganda, people who work at FOX News and other propaganda networks, and just generally horrible and stupid people who are grass-roots supporters.


No, blame Trump.  He downplayed Covid to help his reelection despite the advice and pleas of experts.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: You know nothing about be.


B'yes we do.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks for making vaccines a farking political statement "conservatives".


Kids, is one of your classmates a "conservative"? Then you might want to find out if Tellthemtofarkrightoff is right for you.

Symptoms of "conservatism" may include:
Spouting inane nonsense.
Being an ignorant shiatslurper who ardently insists everyone else is ignorant.
Penis problems.
Being oblivious to facts clearly in evidence.
Rotting pork meat breath.
Stubbornly clinging to thoroughly disproven, simplistic, economic theories.
Filming videos on their iPhone while in their car wearing sunglasses.
Harassing brown people for being at a place and doing a normal thing there.
Or vaginal teeth.

If one of your friends has exhibited any of those symptoms you might want to try Tellthemtofarkrightoff. In just one or two uses of Tellthemtofarkrightoff you and your loved ones can have the peace of mind that comes from not having untrustworthy, obstinate, dickrags who are corrosive to the society around them in your life.

Talk with your local guy who don't give a fark to find out if Tellthemtofarkrightoff might be right for you!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks, Facebook.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: jso2897: Thanks, Trump.
And all you shiat sucking coonts who enabled him.

[Fark user image 425x245]

I somewhat agree.
I hate blaming Trump.
It's so easy to just blame 1 buffoonish clown, as if it was all his idea and if it just weren't for him, there would be so many less right-wing nutjobs doing horrible things.
The reality is that he just spouted what he was told to say. He signed the papers he was told to sign. He has almost zero original thoughts, other than what he pecked out on Twitter.
No, it's the fault of entire organizations of people, and major political parties that work together around the world.  Not just Republicans, but their equivalent in other nations too.
People like you who spout disinformation and propaganda, people who work at FOX News and other propaganda networks, and just generally horrible and stupid people who are grass-roots supporters.

No, blame Trump and the entire Republican Party.  He downplayed Covid to help his reelection despite the advice and pleas of experts at the advice of top Republican politicians, donors, and organizations, and millions of supporters.


Fixed for you.
 
