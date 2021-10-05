 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   Merck selling its federally financed COVID pill Tomolnupiravir to U.S. for 40 times less than what it costs to make. Wait, not less   (theintercept.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
40x markup over production costs is actually very very low.

Most new-to-market drugs can be 500x or more. Look at the Hep C drugs. They costs pennies to make but 30 of them cost $70,000.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does the $17.74 include research costs?

/still ridiculous
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, if you can't make some money off a global pandemic that's killed several million people worldwide... what's the point of being in business?
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farmers.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark off, Merck
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Farkers*, stupid keyboard changing it as I got submit, wtf.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What?

A pharmaceutical company wouldn't, you know, over-charge for something crucial and necessary; they exist to help humanity!

Or something, I wasn't paying too much attention at the stock-holders meeting.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look at what drug companies did with diabetic meds.

Look at what they did with epipen.

And look at them shine on, here.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Does the $17.74 include research costs?

/still ridiculous


From the methodology cited, unless it's cloaked in some terminology I don't recognize, it does not appear to.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anti Vaxxers who won't get a free vaccine will see no issue with a  government funded research project and it ending up costing them hundreds when they get sick so Merck can make 7 billion dollars.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

madgonad: 40x markup over production costs is actually very very low.

Most new-to-market drugs can be 500x or more. Look at the Hep C drugs. They costs pennies to make but 30 of them cost $70,000.


They priced a treatment series to be just under a liver transplant in cost.
 
majestic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shocking. No, not really.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah but socialism
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure that costs were much more than the 29 million they got.   That's peanuts to a development budget in that industry.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean, people/governments have a choice not to buy it, right?

Why didn't the US government and the EU governments develop these things themselves? Not like they don't have a nationalized (or mostly nationalized) healthcare system.

I'll bet the good doctors and researchers at the VA would've released drugs that were just as good as the private ones, right? Or are publicly funded doctors not as smart?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robodog: Farmers.


PUM-pa-rum-pum-PUM-PUM-PUM
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Anti Vaxxers who won't get a free vaccine will see no issue with a  government funded research project and it ending up costing them hundreds when they get sick so Merck can make 7 billion dollars.


Yep.

They will say they are stiggin it to pharmacedical companies by not getting vaccinated, then turn around and go bankrupt paying those same companies.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Name sounds like some place in Iceland

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
24601
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those obscene executive bonuses aren't going to pay themselves, now are they?
 
godxam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Newsflash: research, development, and testing of new medications isn't cheap.  Companies spend billions developing new medications.  They wouldn't stay in business very long just breaking even.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

akya: Sorelian's Ghost: Anti Vaxxers who won't get a free vaccine will see no issue with a  government funded research project and it ending up costing them hundreds when they get sick so Merck can make 7 billion dollars.

Yep.

They will say they are stiggin it to pharmacedical companies by not getting vaccinated, then turn around and go bankrupt paying those same companies.


Look on the bright side- it's a hell of a lot cheaper than the monoclonal antibody treatments they have been using.

/Getting a kick out of Molnupiravir's mode of action.  The same people who are going to wail about the COVID vaccines altering their genetics will be lining up to take a drug that explicitly mutates the virus RNA.  It may have mutagenic effects in humans as well, although probably not in the dosages patients will be getting.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

24601: Those obscene executive bonuses aren't going to pay themselves, now are they?


Depends how obscene the executives are.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No no pharm companies would NEVER profit off a pandemic! They only have our benefit in mind. Not their bottom line!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: akya: Sorelian's Ghost: Anti Vaxxers who won't get a free vaccine will see no issue with a  government funded research project and it ending up costing them hundreds when they get sick so Merck can make 7 billion dollars.

Yep.

They will say they are stiggin it to pharmacedical companies by not getting vaccinated, then turn around and go bankrupt paying those same companies.

Look on the bright side- it's a hell of a lot cheaper than the monoclonal antibody treatments they have been using.

/Getting a kick out of Molnupiravir's mode of action.  The same people who are going to wail about the COVID vaccines altering their genetics will be lining up to take a drug that explicitly mutates the virus RNA.  It may have mutagenic effects in humans as well, although probably not in the dosages patients will be getting.


That is how Marvel plans to introduce X-men into the MCU.
 
covfefe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Glockenspiel Hero: akya: Sorelian's Ghost: Anti Vaxxers who won't get a free vaccine will see no issue with a  government funded research project and it ending up costing them hundreds when they get sick so Merck can make 7 billion dollars.

Yep.

They will say they are stiggin it to pharmacedical companies by not getting vaccinated, then turn around and go bankrupt paying those same companies.

Look on the bright side- it's a hell of a lot cheaper than the monoclonal antibody treatments they have been using.

/Getting a kick out of Molnupiravir's mode of action.  The same people who are going to wail about the COVID vaccines altering their genetics will be lining up to take a drug that explicitly mutates the virus RNA.  It may have mutagenic effects in humans as well, although probably not in the dosages patients will be getting.

That is how Marvel plans to introduce X-men into the MCU.


There is a reason the drug is named after Thor's hammer.  (Yes, it actually was)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Merck did not develop the drug. The company that did, did in fact receive some Federal funds.  Merck paid for the testing out of their pocket on spec that it would be viable.

PSA: If you are OUTRAGED at the price, find out who your Congress critters are and let them know that they need to support a bill that will allow the government to negotiate prices.  This has been shot down multiple times.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know, they say you can't put a price on a human life.
But those people are wrong. You can. The pharmaceutical industry has been doing it for decades.
 
godxam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe they should change their name to Jerck, amirite?!?
 
eagles95
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Glockenspiel Hero: akya: Sorelian's Ghost: Anti Vaxxers who won't get a free vaccine will see no issue with a  government funded research project and it ending up costing them hundreds when they get sick so Merck can make 7 billion dollars.

Yep.

They will say they are stiggin it to pharmacedical companies by not getting vaccinated, then turn around and go bankrupt paying those same companies.

Look on the bright side- it's a hell of a lot cheaper than the monoclonal antibody treatments they have been using.

/Getting a kick out of Molnupiravir's mode of action.  The same people who are going to wail about the COVID vaccines altering their genetics will be lining up to take a drug that explicitly mutates the virus RNA.  It may have mutagenic effects in humans as well, although probably not in the dosages patients will be getting.

That is how Marvel plans to introduce X-men into the MCU.


Feige is always 2 steps ahead
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The thing is, to develop a drug you need to spend a lot of money upfront, but then the cost per pill is typically minimal.  You need to make the profits high enough to pay off the initial investment (and then some).  The article says at least some government money was used to develop the drug, but I get the feeling that such did not cover all of development costs or even a majority, but the farking article is vague there.  If the cost paid by the companies to develop it was zero, then only a reasonable markup over all costs (including overhead) should be charged (10% or so I think is fair).  But if they spent millions out of pocket, they need to be able to recover those costs too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stop saying "40 times less."
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

natazha: Merck did not develop the drug. The company that did, did in fact receive some Federal funds.  Merck paid for the testing out of their pocket on spec that it would be viable.

PSA: If you are OUTRAGED at the price, find out who your Congress critters are and let them know that they need to support a bill that will allow the government to negotiate prices.  This has been shot down multiple times.


Or, better yet, why not fund a government owned drug research company in similar fashion to Amtrak or the USPS? The US tax payer should watch as this company consumes 10x the budget of NASA each year into a black hole of money on the dice roll of coming up lucky with a breakthrough drug.

I think once people understand that research costs hundreds of billions of dollars worldwide and the number of marketable drugs that come out of that can be numbered on one hand, they'll understand the pharmaceutical industry a bit more.

/GoviFlu ... get your GoviFlu shot!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glad the pharma sales reps got in early and often.

/remember: there's no way to manipulate accounting to make it appear like you're getting by on slim margins
//none! whatsoever. in fact, accounting is such an airtight system that it *checks notes on gaap* .. um n/m
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Stop saying "40 times less."


Unless they are paying me $40 to take it, I agree.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

godxam: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Pharma douche will always be one of the most punchable faces to ever exist.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most drug researchers never work on a drug that makes it to market. It's tough tedious work.
 
wademh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While you're hating on Merck, they also spent a lot to try to develop a vaccine but came up shy. This is part of how they recover those losses. And they've worked towards other covid therapies that missed. The US model has it so the few winners have to pay for all the misses.
 
