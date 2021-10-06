 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Possible cause of that oil spill in California? Our farked supply chain with over 100 cargo ships waiting offshore means one of them might have ignored the NO ANCHORAGE zones on the charts and dragged an anchor right over that oil pipeline   (cnn.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Containerization, late last week, Intermodal freight transport, container ship's anchor, pipeline accidents, Cargo ship, Ship, root cause of the accident  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Texas jealousy of California rears its ugly head again.

https://abc13.com/oil-spill-texas-cit​y​-marathon-refinery-hazmat/11089350/
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UGH!   I had to turn the news off about this.  It was too depressing seeing all the wildlife covered in oil.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! To the GPS logs!
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passing the blame along to deeper pockets as usual.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oops.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dropped anchor without an order from the captain once.

That cost me a really good pair of pants.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And Texas jealousy of California rears its ugly head again.

https://abc13.com/oil-spill-texas-city​-marathon-refinery-hazmat/11089350/


Seek therapy.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But guys... it's kind of difficult to decommission wind turbines and nuclear plants are kind of expensive, so I think we should just keep on using oil.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but think how much worse it would be if it were electric vehicle fuel.

All those batteries washing up on shore couldn't be good.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Anchorage is pretty far from there.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.
The company is fighting it, of course, with ads talking about all the millions of jobs in Michigan that will be lost and you won't be able to buy gas and all that bullshiat if it has to shut down.

It carries oil from Wisconsin, yes, that Wisconsin, to Canada. It passes through Michigan. There is no terminal. There may be a few dudes who monitor it in the state, but their argument is total bullshiat.

Except to a certain demographic....
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: UGH!   I had to turn the news off about this.  It was too depressing seeing all the wildlife covered in oil.


I don't watch much TV news for that reason. I don't need to see the blood and gore and suffering to know it's there. And the whys gets pushed to backburners that they can show more gore.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing we can do then.

We need child labor making Nike shoes and Muslims in concentration camps in China making our smart phones.

So, really it's an acceptable loss.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.
The company is fighting it, of course, with ads talking about all the millions of jobs in Michigan that will be lost and you won't be able to buy gas and all that bullshiat if it has to shut down.

It carries oil from Wisconsin, yes, that Wisconsin, to Canada. It passes through Michigan. There is no terminal. There may be a few dudes who monitor it in the state, but their argument is total bullshiat.

Except to a certain demographic....


I saw something about that the other day, Canada is trying to go over Michigan's head to the feds by invoking part of a treaty.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Likwit: But guys... it's kind of difficult to decommission wind turbines and nuclear plants are kind of expensive, so I think we should just keep on using oil.


You forgot the terrible environmental disaster that would be created by putting up solar in deserts, or for that matter in the southeast. And how grid scale batteries are impossible, but carbon capture is sure to make coal and natural gas "clean".
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All related to the biggest mistake in human history. Just wait it's going to get better.
 
Likwit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

adamatari: Likwit: But guys... it's kind of difficult to decommission wind turbines and nuclear plants are kind of expensive, so I think we should just keep on using oil.

You forgot the terrible environmental disaster that would be created by putting up solar in deserts, or for that matter in the southeast. And how grid scale batteries are impossible, but carbon capture is sure to make coal and natural gas "clean".


I heard a solar project in the Nevada desert would have disrupted the habitat of a rare flower 😱

The environmental impact study found it could be safely relocated, but still... chilling.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
and dragged and anchor


Gud jorb, stubmitter.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.
The company is fighting it, of course, with ads talking about all the millions of jobs in Michigan that will be lost and you won't be able to buy gas and all that bullshiat if it has to shut down.

It carries oil from Wisconsin, yes, that Wisconsin, to Canada. It passes through Michigan. There is no terminal. There may be a few dudes who monitor it in the state, but their argument is total bullshiat.

Except to a certain demographic....

I saw something about that the other day, Canada is trying to go over Michigan's head to the feds by invoking part of a treaty.


a treaty from 1977.  Do we still have to follow treaties from Carters time?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.
The company is fighting it, of course, with ads talking about all the millions of jobs in Michigan that will be lost and you won't be able to buy gas and all that bullshiat if it has to shut down.

It carries oil from Wisconsin, yes, that Wisconsin, to Canada. It passes through Michigan. There is no terminal. There may be a few dudes who monitor it in the state, but their argument is total bullshiat.

Except to a certain demographic....

I saw something about that the other day, Canada is trying to go over Michigan's head to the feds by invoking part of a treaty.


and it's because a private company is a fark up and trying to protect their profits.
I don't think the company is going to like the pressure the United States Government will rightfully apply.


Oh who am I kidding. They'll fund the construction of the tunnel the company doesn't want to build, but would end the entire thing.

Oh wait, that's infrastructure....
 
Likwit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: All related to the biggest mistake in human history. Just wait it's going to get better.


This is going to get wayyyy worse before it has any hope of getting better.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.
The company is fighting it, of course, with ads talking about all the millions of jobs in Michigan that will be lost and you won't be able to buy gas and all that bullshiat if it has to shut down.

It carries oil from Wisconsin, yes, that Wisconsin, to Canada. It passes through Michigan. There is no terminal. There may be a few dudes who monitor it in the state, but their argument is total bullshiat.

Except to a certain demographic....


Enbridge's plan is to build a concrete lined tunnel in which the new pipe will go instead of the one on the lake bed that could potentially be damaged by an anchor (but hasn't leaked in about 75 years so far). What is assinine is Michigan saying they have the authority to unilaterally shut it down even though being an international pipeline they dno't have the authority, hence why the Canadian government is enacting a pipeline treaty.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.


It was already hit once: https://www.freep.com/story/new​s/local​/michigan/2019/05/15/mackinac-enbridge​-oil-pipeline-anchor-damage/3679013002​/

This summer I was on vacation and went to the Soo Locks. Got photos of some ships locking through, went to Google one to see what it might be carrying, and one of the results was that it dragged an anchor through the Straits of Mackinac and all the way down through Lake Michigan.

Enbridge has struck a deal to build a tunnel under the Straits and put a new pipeline inside that tunnel. It would mean the pipeline is safer, easier to maintain, easier to monitor, etc. But people keep complaining about it and trying to stop it. So, which is better? Leave the old, exposed pipeline on the bottom of the lake? Or build a tunnel and a new pipeline to be safer?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, man. MY CHRISTMAS PRESENT WAS ON THAT SHIP!
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Like that undersea fiber in the Mediterranean that shut down the internet in the Middle East. I wonder how many cables come ashore in that area?
 
xalres
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ugh. That's the beach we go to. My kids just visited the wetlands preserve a few weeks ago, which is now drenched in toxic sludge. Between this and that idiot ass drone operator that caused thousands of endangered birds to abandon their nests there...just...fark humans.

We need to figure out how to live without burning slurried dinosaur remains.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.

It was already hit once: https://www.freep.com/story/news​/local/michigan/2019/05/15/mackinac-en​bridge-oil-pipeline-anchor-damage/3679​013002/

This summer I was on vacation and went to the Soo Locks. Got photos of some ships locking through, went to Google one to see what it might be carrying, and one of the results was that it dragged an anchor through the Straits of Mackinac and all the way down through Lake Michigan.

Enbridge has struck a deal to build a tunnel under the Straits and put a new pipeline inside that tunnel. It would mean the pipeline is safer, easier to maintain, easier to monitor, etc. But people keep complaining about it and trying to stop it. So, which is better? Leave the old, exposed pipeline on the bottom of the lake? Or build a tunnel and a new pipeline to be safer?


The company is who want to stop it. And they use the big lie to try to get other people riled up.
Absolutely, build the tunnel. I don't care who pays for it, but Enbridge has been whining and dragging their feet.
Watch them beg for federal funds now, which I reiterate, is fine as long as it gets built.
But it shows the to be the garbage people that they are to everyone.
 
MSkow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was probably the USS Czervik that did it.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skyotter: Yeah but think how much worse it would be if it were electric vehicle fuel.

All those batteries washing up on shore couldn't be good.


At least we'd know who to 'charge'!.

Ok, I'll show myself out...
 
LindenFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I knew it was the fault of those lazy dock workers.

/s -igh that I have to include this tag
 
adamatari
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xalres: Ugh. That's the beach we go to. My kids just visited the wetlands preserve a few weeks ago, which is now drenched in toxic sludge. Between this and that idiot ass drone operator that caused thousands of endangered birds to abandon their nests there...just...fark humans.

We need to figure out how to live without burning slurried dinosaur remains.


We know how to live without using dino juice. It's not a matter of figuring it out anymore, it's a matter of building it out.

Solar and wind are cheap. Grid scale batteries still have problems but every year they get cheaper and better. You can make green hydrogen if you have a surplus of energy. Trains are easy to electrify and can replace many cars and planes.

We have the technology and we know the solutions, but like many things the will is not there. Would it be difficult and costly to get there? Well, if you live in the West you should already see the very significant cost of not doing anything every summer when the wildfire smoke gets bad. The cost to change is nothing on the cost to not change.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: All related to the biggest mistake in human history. Just wait it's going to get better.


Cop Rock?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.
The company is fighting it, of course, with ads talking about all the millions of jobs in Michigan that will be lost and you won't be able to buy gas and all that bullshiat if it has to shut down.

It carries oil from Wisconsin, yes, that Wisconsin, to Canada. It passes through Michigan. There is no terminal. There may be a few dudes who monitor it in the state, but their argument is total bullshiat.

Except to a certain demographic....


Enbridge (the pipeline operator of Line 5) is despised here in Michigan... something about their pipelines regularly springing leaks because of a complete lack of maintenance on their pipelines.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: cretinbob: There is a big to do about Line 5 in they Straits of Mackinac because the way it is exposed and something like this might happen.
The company is fighting it, of course, with ads talking about all the millions of jobs in Michigan that will be lost and you won't be able to buy gas and all that bullshiat if it has to shut down.

It carries oil from Wisconsin, yes, that Wisconsin, to Canada. It passes through Michigan. There is no terminal. There may be a few dudes who monitor it in the state, but their argument is total bullshiat.

Except to a certain demographic....

I saw something about that the other day, Canada is trying to go over Michigan's head to the feds by invoking part of a treaty.


Sorry
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: BobCumbers: All related to the biggest mistake in human history. Just wait it's going to get better.

Cop Rock?


The Hat Squad.
 
Theeng
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Commercial vessels being  shiat and ignoring stuff because they're used to getting away with it?

Ya don't say.

/There are well run ones, but there's also the shiat ones crewed by the cheapest crew they can find, rusted out hulks held together by bird droppings.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sinister behavior will never be able to hold a candle to stupidity.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.