 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   When asked by a reporter what he'd do if he won the lottery, this guy gets a little too specific   (huffpost.com) divider line
42
    More: Amusing, Psychology, Kori Johnson of KSLA TV, CBS affiliate, last night's Powerball jackpot, answer Johnson, man, Shreveport, James  
•       •       •

2018 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was won in my town!

/Not me
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man has priorities, I'll give him that.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bribe a senator or two

/then fund their primary opponents
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalism 2021: Dancing on set. Passing bad info. Asking stupid questions (actually a staple for a long time).
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I'd bribe a senator or two

/then fund their primary opponents


That jackpot might be enough to purchase a senator.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked by a reporter what he'd do if he won the lottery, this guy gets a little too specific


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot hookers
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like it would be a great TFD topic.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: He forgot hookers


They are in the trunk of the Mustang.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his employers will be very excited to hear this.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: He forgot hookers


They prefer to be called Instagram models now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done

"Hookers and Cocaine" with My Lottery Winnings
Youtube btAbU1sPqIM
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So for a $700 mil win he'd spend $105k on a new top-of-the-line Shelby and another $100k or so on coke.

That, my friends, is the sign of a simple man.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No hookers? Must be a family man.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LET'S GO BRANDON!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good start.

/go on...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: No hookers? Must be a family man.


Or worried he'd run into family members.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, forget the mustang.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would invest half of it in low risk mutual funds and then take the other half over to my friend Asadulah who works in securities...
 
kevljo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me if he has connections to get 5kg of coke, he probably knows a couple of hookers that are down to party.  So, implied hookers would be my guess.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy the most comfortable chair that money can buy.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: It's been done

[YouTube video: "Hookers and Cocaine" with My Lottery Winnings]


Came for this, leaving satisfied. The extended cut, too
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: I'm sure his employers will be very excited to hear this.


Employers???
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: He forgot hookers


No need to go get some hookers.  If you are a lottery winner with a tricked out mustang and a pile of blow, hookers will just start appearing like sharks around a dead whale.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: blatz514: He forgot hookers

They are in the trunk of the Mustang.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Spooonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: He forgot hookers


Hookers and Blow Save Christmas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6-ac​R​chKtI
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: I'd buy the most comfortable chair that money can buy.


A bar stool?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: I'm sure his employers will be very excited to hear this.


He ceased being an employee the moment he pinched a loaf on the boss's desk.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevljo: Seems to me if he has connections to get 5kg of coke, he probably knows a couple of hookers that are down to party.  So, implied hookers would be my guess.


If you have 5kg of cocaine, the biatches will find you.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevljo: Seems to me if he has connections to get 5kg of coke, he probably knows a couple of hookers that are down to party.  So, implied hookers would be my guess.


You'd think a 5kg purchase just automatically comes with a couple of hookers. Like how a large box of Tapcons just comes with a drill bit. With that much hardware, they obviously assume you are gonna need the tools to use it.

I mean you are going to need something to snort that blow off of.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just gonna keep farming til it's all gone.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, does an obvious fantasty hyperbole really count as pre-meditation? Because I suspect a LOT of us would be in trouble if that's the case...
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Halestorm - "Mistress For Christmas" [AC/DC Cover - Official Audio]
Youtube KkKKV11RcRc
Yes indeedy!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: blondambition: I'm sure his employers will be very excited to hear this.

He ceased being an employee the moment he pinched a loaf on the boss's desk.


He hasn't won the lottery yet.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: No hookers? Must be a family man.


He has a family NOW. Cousins, second cousins, aunts, uncles, kids he's never heard of before today...
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That reporter after they cut back to the studio: "AAAAHHHHH THE WHITE PEOPLE HAVE GONE CRAZY!!!!!"
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That moment when you realize you're so poor that you're just out of your league to even offer a comment.

/ My parents brought me up to believe that life was fair
// I've been fighting to overcome that stupidity ever since
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: kevljo: Seems to me if he has connections to get 5kg of coke, he probably knows a couple of hookers that are down to party.  So, implied hookers would be my guess.

You'd think a 5kg purchase just automatically comes with a couple of hookers. Like how a large box of Tapcons just comes with a drill bit. With that much hardware, they obviously assume you are gonna need the tools to use it.

I mean you are going to need something to snort that blow off of.


I read tapcons as tampons and man what a bloody mess.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Seems like it would be a great TFD topic.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll say this about him -- he don't lie, he don't lie, he don't lie...
 
Skwrl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spooonster: blatz514: He forgot hookers

Hookers and Blow Save Christmas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6-acR​chKtI


[clicks on link]

40 minute run time?!?

[quickly closes out]

What kind of attention span do you think that people who would be amused by "hookers and cocaine save Christmas" would have?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pay off my debts, set something aside for the kids, decide if I am a bachelor again or or a married empty nester, open a vanity shop that doesn't necessarily need to make a profit. Currently I'm thinking a camping and outdoor Outfitter because the only option you have out here is Walmart or Gander Mountain.

After that, just relax and enjoy the rest of the ride.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.