(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   There are "special deliveries" and then there's whatever this is   (cleveland.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor having to pee stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How do you urinate without exposing your genitals?
 
special20
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: How do you urinate without exposing your genitals?


Through a hose.
 
austerity101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, oblig:

Show Me Your Genitals
Youtube qqXi8WmQ_WM
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mr McFeeley is a perve?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always wondered how they took bathroom breaks. It's not like they can pull into a Starbucks and leave a truck full of mail unattended.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i have asked my carrier to do this, but she keeps saying NO.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: How do you urinate without exposing your genitals?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

You do the Fergi.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cleveland.  At least it wasn't delivered via steamer.
 
FrankPoole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe they were just marking their route?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The ups guy leaves brown
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: How do you urinate without exposing your genitals?


TFA says the postman had his lad out when the woman confronted him
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
maybe it was by request. I recently ordered jerky from Big John's and in the special instructions I put "Draw a dinosaur on the box"

Well.
 
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"An arriving officer located the postman, who immediately said something about emptying a bottle of water. The officer found this to be curious, considering that they hadn't yet asked him any questions about the incident.

When told about the complaint, the man denied urinating on the mailbox. He also became agitated and uncooperative.

The officer then talked to the witness, who said that while moving into her apartment unit, she was told by the landlord of an ongoing issue with the mailman peeing on a mailbox.

After seeing the incident, she approached the man, who had his penis out. She could also smell urine.

That's when the mailman pulled out a water bottle and poured the contents over the urine. He also began yelling at the woman."

This reads like something familiar. Some author's writing style. Oddly to the point and specific. But I can't quite put my finger on it. Help?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not postman but der Briefträger
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

offacue: Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor having to pee stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds


DONT ARSK US ABOUT:
rocks
troll's with sticks
All sorts of dragons
Mrs Cake
Huje green things with teeth
Any kinds of black dogs with orange eyebrows
Rains of spaniel's
fog
Mrs Cake
Why your mailbox smells of urine
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The officer then talked to the witness, who said that while moving into her apartment unit, she was told by the landlord of an ongoing issue with the mailman peeing on a mailbox.

They kinda buried the most important part of the story there, didn't they?
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a pisser - Airplane
Youtube AmA7Nm4qvGE
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pert: It could be worse...[Fark user image image 320x180]


"Oh dear! Oh gosh!"
 
Chuck87
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: FTFA:

"An arriving officer located the postman, who immediately said something about emptying a bottle of water. The officer found this to be curious, considering that they hadn't yet asked him any questions about the incident.

When told about the complaint, the man denied urinating on the mailbox. He also became agitated and uncooperative.

The officer then talked to the witness, who said that while moving into her apartment unit, she was told by the landlord of an ongoing issue with the mailman peeing on a mailbox.

After seeing the incident, she approached the man, who had his penis out. She could also smell urine.

That's when the mailman pulled out a water bottle and poured the contents over the urine. He also began yelling at the woman."

This reads like something familiar. Some author's writing style. Oddly to the point and specific. But I can't quite put my finger on it. Help?


Does it remind you of some author that writes news stories about Floridians?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So...'going piss-tal'?
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cormee: austerity101: How do you urinate without exposing your genitals?

TFA says the postman had his lad out when the woman confronted him


I was going off the subheadline: "In this week's Broadview Heights Police Blotter, police were dispatched to a Tollis Parkway address regarding a postal carrier who had exposed his genitals while urinating on a mailbox." Like, of course he did. I was making fun of their weird wording.
 
