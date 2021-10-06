 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Amache one step closer to becoming National Historical Site. Guttanbarg still waiting on a callback   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
RIP
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sleze: RIP
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
whoa subby, that second subtle joke. Nicely done.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We should be at least keeping it up, for the Chinese Americans.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well that's a remarkably non-douchy thing for a Colorado Republican congressman to be up to.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know, in this day and age when many Americans complain that a mask is depriving them of liberty and freedoms, one would think that making symbols of ACTUAL REAL deprivation of freedoms would be very educational.

There are plenty of memorials to what foreign countries have done to America, and vice versa. Not so many for what Americans have done to each other. "But what about the Civil War memorials?" Well, what of them? You will have parks at Gettysburg and Vicksburg, but is there a memorial at Andersonville or the prison that used to be where the University of Chicago is now?

Growing older, I find a palpable tension between the optimism telling me that humans are better off looking to the future and forgetting the past, and this lingering pessimism nagging me that humans have not learned enough about who they are and what they are capable of doing to others. It is a good tension.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mortimer, your brother's not well... (Trading Places)
Youtube ZQ5Ytow727I
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are they gonna have a ferris wheel too? Kid will love it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh... it's one of 'those' parks. Pass. I'll stick to Myrtle Beach. Nothin' bad happened in SC. Just rollercoasters and boardwalk.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jump in the pool!
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grenada. Grenada. Let's call the whole thing off.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

If we're worried about humans understanding what they are capable of, both individually and collectively, then we should paying close attention to the teaching of history to younger generations.  All history, not just that of the U.S.

It's popular nowadays to put down episodes in the history of the U.S. as equivalent to other genocides and holocausts, but the Japanese internment camps do not offer much enlightenment other than "it can happen here too".  The motivation there was fear of Japanese spies and saboteurs, and Americans did feel ashamed of the camps and anti-Japanese bigotry in the postwar years (e.g. "Bad Day at Black Rock, 1955).  There were some incidents such as Hawaiian Japanese residents providing aid to and fighting on behalf of downed Japanese pilots during the attack on Pearl Harbor that stoked anti-Japanese sentiment in the U.S. This part gets overlooked nowadays of course.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Also - there IS a national memorial and park at the site of Andersonville.
 
