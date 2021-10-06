 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   We can't put out Jack O' Lanterns? Rats   (boston.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
st.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Once they find a food source, they don't keep it a secret," Larry Ramdin, Watertown's public health director, told Boston 25. "'Hey, Joe down the street has Jack-o'-lanterns and it's really good pumpkins, so you want to check it out?'"

I'd be more concerned about organized super intelligent talking rats.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFErg​n​aSRRY
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
how about some poison pumpkins ???
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then don't light them
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love carving pumpkins. I look forward to Halloween all year just for the pumpkin carving. Lately I've realized how silly it is to grow food, only to carve a face in it and let it rot. Pumpkins take up a lot of land to grow, land that is scarce. I think this year I'm going to find something that isn't food to waste and carve up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They also attrack bears, which I think I learned from Fark sometime last yeat.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of my problem residents at the building I used to manage put a couple jack o lanterns out on her ground floor patio, next to the entrance of the building. Just sat them on the ground. The next day I had to tell her to get rid of them, as rats were swarming them. The rats would scatter when someone would walk up to the entrance of the building. Not a good look for a luxury building.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: "Once they find a food source, they don't keep it a secret," Larry Ramdin, Watertown's public health director, told Boston 25. "'Hey, Joe down the street has Jack-o'-lanterns and it's really good pumpkins, so you want to check it out?'"

I'd be more concerned about organized super intelligent talking rats.


Move to the Lee of the stone
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just talk to the local animal shelter and release all the cats around Halloween, and walla, no more rats.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm 55 years old, and this has never crossed my mind, but it's pretty farking obvious.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTP 2: how about some poison pumpkins ???


Unfortunately the poison doesn't die with the rat.  Any animal that scavenges one of the poisoned rats will also be poisoned.
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They also attract squirrels. We have many of the little rodents around here as the backyard is full of oak trees. Our first year here we noticed the pumpkins were getting chewed on by something. I looked it up and read that squirrels sometimes eat pumpkin, but it's definitely not their first choice.

Yeah, tell that to the squirrel I spotted later sitting on a pumpkin on our front porch, OM NOM NOM NOM, even though the back yard was full of acorns.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let those rats try to eat this one....

Fark user imageView Full Size

/picked it up at a local flea market.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I love carving pumpkins. I look forward to Halloween all year just for the pumpkin carving. Lately I've realized how silly it is to grow food, only to carve a face in it and let it rot. Pumpkins take up a lot of land to grow, land that is scarce. I think this year I'm going to find something that isn't food to waste and carve up.


Most of the 'art stores' like Michaels will have Styrofoam pumpkins 'blanks' that you can carve yourself, and use with a electronic candle.  Even Walmart and Target keeps those on stock for Oct.

media-amazon.comView Full Size


They do a little too bright and 'perfect' ....so I'd get a tube of burnt umber, or just some shoe polish and make a very light pass with a rag to knock it down a tone or two before carving. Check on the bottom with whatever you use for that to be sure it don't eat the foam.
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Then don't light them


Don't light the pumpkin?
...or the rats?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB: a friend of mine was talking about how he wears PJs all day because of the pandemic, but they started to get holes in them. This made him realize where the term "ratty" came from, because, as he explained, rats had pulled at the fabric and made all kinds of little holes in his PJs. I was horrified, but he had such a sunny disposition as he was telling me this, like aren't rats so cute? Then all of sudden I exclaimed "Oh! You have rats on purpose!"

/rat owners are weird
//and defensive about their rats
///slashies
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Let those rats try to eat this one....

[Smile carved into old rusty tank, light installed]
/picked it up at a local flea market.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I would totally get creative with custom animated lighting
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Let those rats try to eat this one....

[Fark user image 425x566]
/picked it up at a local flea market.


well, off to find me an empty propane tank. thanks for the inspiration
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optikeye: SumoJeb: I love carving pumpkins. I look forward to Halloween all year just for the pumpkin carving. Lately I've realized how silly it is to grow food, only to carve a face in it and let it rot. Pumpkins take up a lot of land to grow, land that is scarce. I think this year I'm going to find something that isn't food to waste and carve up.

Most of the 'art stores' like Michaels will have Styrofoam pumpkins 'blanks' that you can carve yourself, and use with a electronic candle.  Even Walmart and Target keeps those on stock for Oct.

[media-amazon.com image 436x357]

They do a little too bright and 'perfect' ....so I'd get a tube of burnt umber, or just some shoe polish and make a very light pass with a rag to knock it down a tone or two before carving. Check on the bottom with whatever you use for that to be sure it don't eat the foam.


and after halloween you can make pumpkin spiced napalm!
 
kabloink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The rats are very possessive

Fark user imageView Full Size


/daily bad drawing
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, I have some left over rat poison from tainting the trick-or-treat candy, maybe I'll go ahead and sprinkle some on the pumpkins, too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HereNorThere: WTP 2: how about some poison pumpkins ???

Unfortunately the poison doesn't die with the rat.  Any animal that scavenges one of the poisoned rats will also be poisoned.


And?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Let those rats try to eat this one....

[Fark user image image 425x566]
/picked it up at a local flea market.


That's metal!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Lokilaw2012: Let those rats try to eat this one....

[Fark user image 425x566]
/picked it up at a local flea market.

well, off to find me an empty propane tank. thanks for the inspiration


just a little warning. Even if the gauge says empty and the thing has been sitting for a while there is a chance that the tank still has enough propane left in it to catch your face on fire when you cut into it. What I would recommend is that you fill it with water first then empty it. then cut it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: HereNorThere: WTP 2: how about some poison pumpkins ???

Unfortunately the poison doesn't die with the rat.  Any animal that scavenges one of the poisoned rats will also be poisoned.

And?


Some dogs and the like will go after dead rats - sometimes they're not too bright.  People get pissed when the rat you just poisoned runs into Lassie's yard, Lassie yomps it, and their pet dies horribly.  They're weird like that
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khitsicker: SumoJeb: Lokilaw2012: Let those rats try to eat this one....

[Fark user image 425x566]
/picked it up at a local flea market.

well, off to find me an empty propane tank. thanks for the inspiration

just a little warning. Even if the gauge says empty and the thing has been sitting for a while there is a chance that the tank still has enough propane left in it to catch your face on fire when you cut into it. What I would recommend is that you fill it with water first then empty it. then cut it.


For anything like that that's ever held flammable gas yeah.  Even if it had gaping holes in it already I'd give it a quick bath.  You don't fark around with that
 
