Fark NotNewsletter: Your time machine to last week
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-10-06 2:41:45 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, and Trevor. Assuming everything isn't hacked by then. In fact, if you've been considering getting hacked, this is the week for it - the news cycle is completely overloaded with hacks. We'll cover a few of them, including a huge one that got completely lost in the news cycle. Plus - mandatory vasectomies in Pennsylvania, boobs on I75, and humping skeletons. As an added bonus, who wants to trade a Soviet space shuttle for a 19th century warlord skull? Some guy in Kazakhstan. Very Nice.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Rev.K carefully considered the wisdom of introducing brick to ballsack
thatguyoverthere70 examined Hitler's legacy
Rev.K was going to need some ultra-strength sunscreen
Spectrum corrected aleister_greynight's statement about Netflix ruining the aspect ratio of "Seinfeld" episodes
nivekfalk suggested a compromise on demands to rename a telescope that's named for a NASA administrator who discriminated against gays and lesbians
Remnants of Santa explained why having to shop for one's own groceries isn't an issue right now
khitsicker shared a video of a 20-year-old man who unfortunately died of COVID-19
sforce commented on an article about a Farker's wife's "habitual drunken driver" ex-husband who has to pay $12.5 million after losing a civil case
kbronsito noted the irony when a subway rider angrily ripped down ads that offended her
Demetrius helpfully captioned an image from a video of a truck that sped across eight lanes of traffic without hitting anyone
Smart:
AtlanticCoast63 explained the story behind a headline about a judgement against the wife's former husband
Purple_Urkle described the phenomenon of people denying COVID up until the moment they die of COVID
foo monkey shared a good idea for Uber and Lyft drivers in a country where people can't afford ambulance rides
no1curr actually does curr about some people whose boss made them do the right thing
Hey Nurse! talked about using medical marijuana
2fardownthread shared a lesson symbolized by a handkerchief in a baggie pinned to a tree
CSB Sunday Morning: "Hold my beer, I wanna try something" moments
Smart & Funny: Winterlight watched as a group of neighbors set out to cut down a couple of trees
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Badmoodman figured that legendary political cartoonist Ben Garrison would be just fine after getting sick with COVID-19
Ghastly made it much easier to understand the information being shared in a forum post
Cake Hunter acted as Sub Human's legal counsel
Hey Nurse! knew why President Biden didn't flinch when he got his booster shot in front of reporters
Badmoodman explained a political ad featuring a trash-talking New Yorker with a thick accent
Politics Smart:
HugeMistake let us know what kind of "LBJ stuff" Biden might be fixing to do
Chariset had a theory about why COVID-19 is such a strongly political issue in the U.S.
Fingerware Error pointed out one of the problems with the Texas attorney general's statement that the state's abortion restriction stimulates interstate commerce
mrshowrules worked out how devastating it was for Legacy Health to put 794 unvaccinated workers on leave
Martian_Astronomer had a colorful way of explaining the reason for vaccine mandates
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Stantz designed a trillion-dollar coin to be used for Evil
artifishy had money put away for a day when the bloody weather is bad
Yammering_Splat_Vector surprised the former secretary of the treasury with new currency
Yammering_Splat_Vector did the thing with the Kent State shooting photo
RedZoneTuba found the Grim Reaper in disguise
RedZoneTuba turned the lamp all the way up
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed that this princess knew how to party
TrollingForColumbine found a warmer hat for snowy South Park
RedZoneTuba decided to torture a pensioner
clovercat has apparently been buying cat food that's rich in minerals
Fartist Friday: Write a poem paying homage to Autumn
EdgeRunner issued a warning to people who give out raisins to trick-or-treaters
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Curiouser and curiouser, we're celebrating "Curious Events Day" by creating art that "explains" unexplainable events. Crop circles. Loch Ness Monster sightings. Mothman vs Godzilla. Explain for us these or other Unexplainable Curious Events. All art mediums allowed. All art must be original & created new for this contest.
Farktography: Bugged Out 2
This one ended in a tie with Clockwork Kumquat's tiny dragon and Lovesandwich's squatting butterfly
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
In the weeks since a Michigan doctor wrote about 8 combative COVID patients, 6 of them have died. Hope he has a good alibi
Nine hurt when escalator malfunctions at Boston train station. Authorities say they're taking steps to ensure it never happens again, but they keep reappearing
President Biden gets shot live on TV
Guil-pee
So much for alcohol being a disinfectant
New Merck drug "Molnupiravir" may cut Covid hospitalizations and death in half, can only be wielded by Thor
Dolphins' loss to Raiders included a play so bad, even Bears head coach Matt Nagy hadn't thought of it
NBC decides it's not done done with "Law & Order"
As the poison filled his veins, Gov Kemp (R-GA) turned to the Donald and said, "Why did you do that? Why did you rip me and speak nicely of my Democratic opponent?" "I couldn't help it," said the Donald. "It's my nature"
Did Tennessee Earn eFord?
Saying "this is not 1973," economist rules out "stagflation" and persistent price pressures, but would not comment on the "WIN" button on his lapel
Mother and son caught cavorting on local beach, exclusive photos from Fox News
Today is National Corned Beef Hash Day, so let's all compare the pros and cons of beef-based MD5 versus SHA-256
Why alcohol is used to preserve things. Point: have you seen Keith Richards? Counterpoint: have you seen Keith Richards
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where I learned to not use so many cloves in a 36-hour brine of roast beef, On the Quiz itself, Xanadone takes the top spot with 1018 and a key to the 1000 club, followed by Denjiro in second with 986 and WoolyManwich and bterrien tied for third with 922. SoundOfOneHandWanking makes fourth 5 with 921, and No Catchy Nickname finishes out the top five with 919.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the creepy clowns seen hanging out around elementary schools in Singapore. Only 33% of quiztakers knew that they were there as a marketing stunt to encourage kids to sign up for foreign language classes. Which, I guess kinda works, in that it makes the kids realize they should have the ability to flee to another country if creepy clowns take over their own, and speaking a foreign language could help them tremendously with this.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Paul Rusesabagina and his recent conviction on terrorism charges. 85% of quiztakers knew that his story of housing Hutu and Tutsi rebels during the Rwandan genocide was dramatized by actor Don Cheadle in the movie "Hotel Rwanda". His conviction stems from his association with a rebel group that claimed responsibility for 2018 terror attacks. Meanwhile, Don Cheadle has still not accepted responsibility for agreeing to be in "Swordfish".
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about new mom Claire Elis Boucher and her child that calls her "Claire" instead of "Mom". Only 45% recognized the name as the birth name of artist Grimes. I mean, in a way I guess it's kind of fair, since his parents can't even agree on how his own name is pronounced. I'm sure little X Æ A-XII is going to grow up to be a perfectly well-adjusted child and have no problems getting teased in school. Although he will definitely have the coolest toys, though, which might make up for it.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about classic TV. 91% of quiztakers knew that before "Little House on the Prairie'', Michael Landon was a very successful actor on the series "Bonanza", where he portrayed Little Joe Cartwright in all 430 episodes of the show from 1959 until it ended in 1973. He and Lorne Greene, who played Little Joe's father Ben, were the only actors to appear in every episode. Hard to believe with all that western-style acting that he was born in Queens and grew up in New Jersey, but he did a great job with the accents all through his career.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
