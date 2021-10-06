 Skip to content
(Slate)   The latest awkwardness workers are having to navigate after returning to their offices: Discovering the co-worker who has tall person energy on Zoom is really a short person IRL. In other news, "tall person energy?" What, like from hitting doorjambs?   (slate.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you come back to the office to find people talking about "tall person energy", start looking for another job.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a SFW BDE, FWIW. TMYK.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People who push out farts and forget they're in a cube farm.

People who packed on 30 pounds and still have the same work clothes

People who grew a COVID beard and are walking around looking like a Black Crowes album cover.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am taller than I was when this all started.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People are learning that their stupid biases are stupid and this is awkward? For who? (Yeah, I read most of the article)

It's never been my observation that tall people are more competent or commanding than shorter people. It's honestly a weird thing to think, mostly a function of sexism, where people (including women) still think men are more competent than women because they're men.
 
patcarew
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: People who push out farts and forget they're in a cube farm.

People who packed on 30 pounds and still have the same work clothes

People who grew a COVID beard and are walking around looking like a Black Crowes album cover.


Guilty on all counts.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What are "Awkwardness Workers"?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
SOON
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This whole article reads like it was cut and pasted from reddit threads by an autistic gamer.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The covid vaccine increased my tall person energy by six inches.
 
undercurrent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shortys gonna be triggered...
 
LindenFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be largely frivolous, and it mostly is, but I skimmed this:

"I think at some level, you expect people who are higher up than you in the company to be taller than you too."

Which is mildly interesting psychologically, but more so when you consider the truth of it. Studies show that taller people tend to earn more money, and tend to get promoted faster (as well as being influenced by other "aesthetic" traits including names). There are biases at play here that we don't often think about, and it doesn't hurt to be reminded.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: The covid vaccine increased my tall person energy by six inches.


The microchips amplify your aura.
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I miss having the office to myself, no dress code I had no distractions it was paradise, then the people came back.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: People who push out farts and forget they're in a cube farm.

People who packed on 30 pounds and still have the same work clothes

People who grew a COVID beard and are walking around looking like a Black Crowes album cover.


heeeyyy!  Ii resemble that last remark!

:-P
 
zbtop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never heard of "tall person" energy, but definitely know about some other kinds energy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LindenFark: I thought this was going to be largely frivolous, and it mostly is, but I skimmed this:

"I think at some level, you expect people who are higher up than you in the company to be taller than you too."

Which is mildly interesting psychologically, but more so when you consider the truth of it. Studies show that taller people tend to earn more money, and tend to get promoted faster (as well as being influenced by other "aesthetic" traits including names). There are biases at play here that we don't often think about, and it doesn't hurt to be reminded.


And better looking women get treated better.
Unless they are really good-looking, then they get treated as airheads regardless of how smart they actually are.
 
gump59
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: People are learning that their stupid biases are stupid and this is awkward? For who? (Yeah, I read most of the article)

It's never been my observation that tall people are more competent or commanding than shorter people. It's honestly a weird thing to think, mostly a function of sexism, where people (including women) still think men are more competent than women because they're men.


I remember reading that more conventionally attractive people are more likely to get promoted, higher raises, successfully apply for management positions, etc.  Im not surprised by the height factor messing with people at all, and just consider it to be a subcategory of the whole attractive people bias.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: What are "Awkwardness Workers"?


it people who are professionally "awkward" for a living
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: People are learning that their stupid biases are stupid and this is awkward? For who? (Yeah, I read most of the article)

It's never been my observation that tall people are more competent or commanding than shorter people. It's honestly a weird thing to think, mostly a function of sexism, where people (including women) still think men are more competent than women because they're men.


You sound short.

and fat
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I will never understand people's obsession with height. It's always tall people, too.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: LindenFark: I thought this was going to be largely frivolous, and it mostly is, but I skimmed this:

"I think at some level, you expect people who are higher up than you in the company to be taller than you too."

Which is mildly interesting psychologically, but more so when you consider the truth of it. Studies show that taller people tend to earn more money, and tend to get promoted faster (as well as being influenced by other "aesthetic" traits including names). There are biases at play here that we don't often think about, and it doesn't hurt to be reminded.

And better looking women get treated better.
Unless they are really good-looking, then they get treated as airheads regardless of how smart they actually are.


I havent seen the part about "really good looking" be true.  but then anecdotal evidence, and so on.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm 6' 8", and I always wanna take a nap.  We never have enough energy.  It's the effort of pumping the blood this high.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: I will never understand people's obsession with height. It's always tall people, too.


It super isn't

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napoleo​n​_complex

If you know any taller than average women, you can ask them about 'short-man syndrome.' It won't be a nice discussion.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the only time i think about height is when i'm at a concert and i always feel like i'm 6"-8" taller than 95% of the rest of the crowd

maybe the music i listen to is short people music (no, not randy newman)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With cuts in positions where I work people are constantly having to wear more hats then they have in the past. I hate that. It's like they want to have the work force of being in the cloud but they aren't actually there yet. Worst of for positions we can't ignore they don't want to pay much and can't hire anyone. If I didn't have my elderly mother to care for I'd be out looking for a new job. At least I'm working at home for the moment but even that isn't really enjoyable.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Pedal Pedal: I will never understand people's obsession with height. It's always tall people, too.

It super isn't

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napoleon​_complex

If you know any taller than average women, you can ask them about 'short-man syndrome.' It won't be a nice discussion.


From your link: ""Napoleon complex" is a theorized inferiority complex normally attributed to people of short stature."

I'm sure the ladies have horror stories about men of all heights. Insecurity comes in many flavors.
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tall person here.
Is there a market somewhere whereupon I could sell some of my supposed "tall person energy?"
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Resident Muslim: LindenFark: I thought this was going to be largely frivolous, and it mostly is, but I skimmed this:

"I think at some level, you expect people who are higher up than you in the company to be taller than you too."

Which is mildly interesting psychologically, but more so when you consider the truth of it. Studies show that taller people tend to earn more money, and tend to get promoted faster (as well as being influenced by other "aesthetic" traits including names). There are biases at play here that we don't often think about, and it doesn't hurt to be reminded.

And better looking women get treated better.
Unless they are really good-looking, then they get treated as airheads regardless of how smart they actually are.

I havent seen the part about "really good looking" be true.  but then anecdotal evidence, and so on.


Definitely anecdotal, mine and the people I've spoken to or read online.
I've personally seen them treated as "just a pretty face".
People appear all surprised when someone like that shows how intelligent they are.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Camus' Ghost: I'm 6' 8", and I always wanna take a nap.  We never have enough energy.  It's the effort of pumping the blood this high.


You and giraffes defy the laws of physics, and technically should not be alive.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pedal Pedal: SMB2811: Pedal Pedal: I will never understand people's obsession with height. It's always tall people, too.

It super isn't

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napoleon​_complex

If you know any taller than average women, you can ask them about 'short-man syndrome.' It won't be a nice discussion.

From your link: ""Napoleon complex" is a theorized inferiority complex normally attributed to people of short stature."

I'm sure the ladies have horror stories about men of all heights. Insecurity comes in many flavors.


99% of the time the Napoleonic complex is not a big deal, but when it is, it's a really big deal.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pedal Pedal: SMB2811: Pedal Pedal: I will never understand people's obsession with height. It's always tall people, too.

It super isn't

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napoleon​_complex

If you know any taller than average women, you can ask them about 'short-man syndrome.' It won't be a nice discussion.

From your link: ""Napoleon complex" is a theorized inferiority complex normally attributed to people of short stature."

I'm sure the ladies have horror stories about men of all heights. Insecurity comes in many flavors.


Not sure I agree with your assessment.  Stud muffins may have an issue themselves, but the women, I'm not so sure.

contactmusic.comView Full Size

nydailynews.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In other news, "tall person energy?" What, like from hitting doorjambs?

'Stormtrooper energy':


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
