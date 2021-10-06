 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Vaccination mandate results in 232 firings..... out of 67,000 employees. "Hesitancy" my assitancy   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeding out the worst.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm super afraid that the vaccine is gonna kill me!"

~ complete poseur
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were lying liars who lied?

The payout on this bet wasn't very high. Everyone knew they were bullshiatters.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Conservative vaccine resistance comes less from 'principled Patriots with strongly-held beliefs' and more from 'loud-mouthed performative assholes'. How utterly unexpected.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
your cats butt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have about a dozen out of two-hundred who are saying they won't get vaccinated. We shall see. They have until the 25th.
School bus drivers should be farking safe.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company had announced in August that it would require all of its US-based employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek religious or medical exemptions.

Even with options for an out using medical or religious exemptions people just went and got the shot.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please turn off your microchip during takeoff and landing
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the percentage of people in any organization that imagine the place can't be run without them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tax hesitant.  I don't pay until April 15th.
I'm also speed limit hesitant.  But I obey it when I see a cop.
Not to mention deodorant hesitant.  I put it on only if I'm going to leave the house.

Apparently this is the new definition of 'hesitant'.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I refuse to get vaccinated and let the government tell me what to do! Who's with me!!"
[looks around]
"Oh, well...nevermind."
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Weeding out the worst.


And I'm sure there are former employees of other airlines that could fill that job; potentially performing better than their predecesor.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Bye problem employees!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: So Conservative vaccine resistance comes less from 'principled Patriots with strongly-held beliefs' and more from 'loud-mouthed performative assholes'. How utterly unexpected.


And of course they're given a platform that gives the impression that they're bigger than they actually are.

You'd think the media would learn by now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: The company had announced in August that it would require all of its US-based employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek religious or medical exemptions.

Even with options for an out using medical or religious exemptions people just went and got the shot.


A lot of these people are just too farking lazy to find a place and go get the shot. Between the hassle of getting such an exemption or just rolling up and getting a free shot, they get the farking shot. I'm sure there are some true believers out there, but I don't discount the sloth of your average jerkoff.
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People hate needles. They will go great lengths to pretend that's not the real issue.

People are lazy. They will go to great lengths to pretend that they're choosing not to do something for a reason other than that can't be arsed.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: So Conservative vaccine resistance comes less from 'principled Patriots with strongly-held beliefs' and more from 'loud-mouthed performative assholes'. How utterly unexpected.


Or it turned the issue into one that they seem to have the most angst about: money.  People are very hesitant about cutting their golden handcuffs or ending up unemployed without benefits.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: "I refuse to get vaccinated and let the government tell me what to do! Who's with me!!"
[looks around]
"Oh, well...nevermind."


Or in GIF form.

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TabASlotB: People hate needles. They will go great lengths to pretend that's not the real issue.

People are lazy. They will go to great lengths to pretend that they're choosing not to do something for a reason other than that can't be arsed.


I hate needles and I still got vaccinated twice.

I think it's less that and more the childish mentality of not wanting to be told what to do, even of it is for their own benefit.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple of ways to have made this 'better':

1.  Better tracking system for who has had the vax.  Paper card with no QR or other traceable code = no bueno
2.  Pay people to get the vax.  $100 GC to Walmart, Total Wine, Wawa - whatever it takes.  The anti-vax crowd has no scruples or guiding moral philosophy, so just buy their compliance.  Doesn't really work without #1, though.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Plague rats don't deserve employment. Or any other kind of human services.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if we had a true national mandate we could go from 70% vaccinated to 99.7% vaccinated, sounds like we should get on that.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the people who came up with this whole "don't get vaccinated your freedoms are at risk" grift were among the first ones to get vaccinated, they just told you otherwise. The ones not in on it are the ones dying while they gleefully make them richer.

Y'all really don't think Alex Jones or Tucker Carlson would lie to you?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They told us not to get upset with a 0.015 mortality rate so I guess a 0.003 firing rate ain't nothing.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: So if we had a true national mandate we could go from 70% vaccinated to 99.7% vaccinated, sounds like we should get on that.


The more of these shiats die, the closer we get to 99.7%, so yay?

/too bad those shiats will do a lot collateral damage
//I hate those shiats
///shiats
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pleasantly surprised to see a headline that features the denominator as prominently as the numerator. Tired of seeing all these reports of "hundreds of workers put on leave" without any sense of what percentage of the total workforce they are.

Because it always seems to be less than 1%
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Couple of ways to have made this 'better':

1.  Better tracking system for who has had the vax.  Paper card with no QR or other traceable code = no bueno
2.  Pay people to get the vax.  $100 GC to Walmart, Total Wine, Wawa - whatever it takes.  The anti-vax crowd has no scruples or guiding moral philosophy, so just buy their compliance.  Doesn't really work without #1, though.


My state literally handed out $100 visa gift cards to anyone who got vaccinated a couple months ago (the program has since ended)

vaccination rate is still < 60%
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Headso: The company had announced in August that it would require all of its US-based employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek religious or medical exemptions.

Even with options for an out using medical or religious exemptions people just went and got the shot.

A lot of these people are just too farking lazy to find a place and go get the shot. Between the hassle of getting such an exemption or just rolling up and getting a free shot, they get the farking shot. I'm sure there are some true believers out there, but I don't discount the sloth of your average jerkoff.


If you work at a hospital, I find it hard to believe you couldn't be bothered to go looking for a shot. Just walk the additional 500 feet from the office where you work in plastic surgery to the main clinic.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

akya: emersonbiggins: Couple of ways to have made this 'better':

1.  Better tracking system for who has had the vax.  Paper card with no QR or other traceable code = no bueno
2.  Pay people to get the vax.  $100 GC to Walmart, Total Wine, Wawa - whatever it takes.  The anti-vax crowd has no scruples or guiding moral philosophy, so just buy their compliance.  Doesn't really work without #1, though.

My state literally handed out $100 visa gift cards to anyone who got vaccinated a couple months ago (the program has since ended)

vaccination rate is still < 60%


Hard to believe there weren't more takers.  Maybe $500 would do the trick.  Dragging this thing into 2022 and beyond because of incalcitrant idiots won't be cheaper.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TabASlotB: People hate needles. They will go great lengths to pretend that's not the real issue.

People are lazy. They will go to great lengths to pretend that they're choosing not to do something for a reason other than that can't be arsed.


You're buying the needle phobia bs?  I've put a lot of needles in people and not seen true needle phobia more than a few times.  Of course, most people would avoid a needle stick unless the payoff was avoiding possibly life threatening illness. You should try an endotracheal tube.  I would expect nearly universal phobia of endotracheal tubes.  I actually encountered a man who really, really wanted an endotracheal tube once.  He was a freak for sure.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They haven't been fired yet. We have yet to see if United follows through on this.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'm tax hesitant.  I don't pay until April 15th.
I'm also speed limit hesitant.  But I obey it when I see a cop.
Not to mention deodorant hesitant.  I put it on only if I'm going to leave the house.

Apparently this is the new definition of 'hesitant'.


I'm tax hesitant because I've filed early in the past, then got sent an updated investment statement in March and had to spend 3 hours figuring out making a correction and make another payment for $2.15.

So now I do my taxes early, but don't file until around April 7.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mandates work.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Subtonic: Headso: The company had announced in August that it would require all of its US-based employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek religious or medical exemptions.

Even with options for an out using medical or religious exemptions people just went and got the shot.

A lot of these people are just too farking lazy to find a place and go get the shot. Between the hassle of getting such an exemption or just rolling up and getting a free shot, they get the farking shot. I'm sure there are some true believers out there, but I don't discount the sloth of your average jerkoff.

If you work at a hospital, I find it hard to believe you couldn't be bothered to go looking for a shot. Just walk the additional 500 feet from the office where you work in plastic surgery to the main clinic.


Most hospital staff are dumb as shiat and love to gossip facebook nonsense and form cliques they can't step out of line with. It'll take farking with their money and a hard mandate to change their tune.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

akya: emersonbiggins: Couple of ways to have made this 'better':

1.  Better tracking system for who has had the vax.  Paper card with no QR or other traceable code = no bueno
2.  Pay people to get the vax.  $100 GC to Walmart, Total Wine, Wawa - whatever it takes.  The anti-vax crowd has no scruples or guiding moral philosophy, so just buy their compliance.  Doesn't really work without #1, though.

My state literally handed out $100 visa gift cards to anyone who got vaccinated a couple months ago (the program has since ended)

vaccination rate is still < 60%


It only emboldened the anti-vaxxers.  Their take was "See, the government is so desperate for me to do what they tell me! It must be a highly questionable vaccine if they're willing to do that!" I'm not going to be doing our democrat mayor any favors!

/these are adults in age only.
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My company mandated vaccines a couple months ago.  Out of 300 employees no one left.  No one even needed to get vaxxed.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: They haven't been fired yet. We have yet to see if United follows through on this.


My place of business ended up having 4...and boy howdy they were fired.  One in a blaze of glorious stupidity.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Missing a key piece here
https://www.dailypay.com/blog/employe​e​-turnover-rates-in-the-healthcare-indu​stry/

"By Position
Bedside registered nurse averaged a 16.8% turnover, with bedside nurses slighting lower on the scale and nurses working in emergency care, step down and medical/surgical averaging the highest. The current nurse turnover rate is 8.8% to 37%, depending on region and nursing specialty. With a national average of 17.1% for registered nurse (RN) turnover year over year,
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) 27.7%
Physician Assistant (PA) 14.2%
Physical Therapist 10.7%
Medical Technologist 10.5%
Pharmacist 8.3%
Radiologic Technologist 10.8%
Patient Care Tech (PCT) 19.3%"

So. it's not even a new or outrageous scale.   Nowhere close to significant.   The turnover rate was already much higher than average for other industries even before COVID.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The term Vax-hesitant is not the proper term to describe these people.  The more descriptive and accurate term would be Vax-refuser.  They are refusing vaccination, not being hesitant about getting vaccination.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyone else interested in which department the vaccine resistant employees work or if it is evenly distributed?

Customer facing, pilots, corporate office staff, or the maintenance techs who listen to talk radio all day, then harvest an 18 pack each night? (Is my guess obvious?)
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: The term Vax-hesitant is not the proper term to describe these people.  The more descriptive and accurate term would be Vax-refuser.  They are refusing vaccination, not being hesitant about getting vaccination.


I think the new correct term is plague rat.
 
wademh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's peanuts
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm actually grateful the number wasn't higher.

Also, f*ck flying during a pandemic.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Headso: The company had announced in August that it would require all of its US-based employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek religious or medical exemptions.

Even with options for an out using medical or religious exemptions people just went and got the shot.


It's very rare that a mainstream religion has anything to say about vaccines at all. I can't imagine there are too many employees of United that are Christian scientists or ultra orthodox jews. (I know there are others, but they're a very small sample of otherwise religious people)
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mean while in Sweden

https://nypost.com/2021/10/06/sweden-​s​uspends-moderna-vaccine-for-those-30-a​nd-under/
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TabASlotB: People hate needles. They will go great lengths to pretend that's not the real issue.

People are lazy. They will go to great lengths to pretend that they're choosing not to do something for a reason other than that can't be arsed.


I hate needles and I'm super lazy. However, I was more concerned with getting a preventable illness that could kill my immune compromised family member. Plus I didn't even have to get out of my car to get vaccinated so, big plus.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: pissnmoan: The term Vax-hesitant is not the proper term to describe these people.  The more descriptive and accurate term would be Vax-refuser.  They are refusing vaccination, not being hesitant about getting vaccination.

I think the new correct term is plague rat.


Well, you are technically correct, the best kind of correct.  However, the term plague rat might not look good on the medical record.........I would like to put it on a medical record to see if anyone noticed or cared.  My favorite medical record silliness was an entry for a young man who eventually died of injuries from a single vehicle motorcycle accident.  "Patient left motorcycle inappropriately".  NSS
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Mean while in Sweden

https://nypost.com/2021/10/06/sweden-s​uspends-moderna-vaccine-for-those-30-a​nd-under/


Did you just unironically post a NYDerp link?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: BobCumbers: Mean while in Sweden

https://nypost.com/2021/10/06/sweden-s​uspends-moderna-vaccine-for-those-30-a​nd-under/

Did you just unironically post a NYDerp link?


And from a 13 year old account I've never seen before.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Headso: The company had announced in August that it would require all of its US-based employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek religious or medical exemptions.

Even with options for an out using medical or religious exemptions people just went and got the shot.


Even if you got such an exemption, they'd have an easy out to fire you because if you can't be around people all the time due to lack of vaccine, you can't effectively do the job.  Exemption opportunities are a trap if you wish to keep the job, if it involves working with others at all regularly

/and that's just fine with me - they shouldn't be working in a job like that - dangerous for everyone atm
//they just get let go instead of fired with an exemption
///I know a few people have genuine medical exemptions - and I'm sorry - but they're still not safe around large groups - just like I wouldn't be safe driving etc
////Shouldn't be doing such a job at all if so - for their own safety as well as others
 
