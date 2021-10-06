 Skip to content
Deaf man arrested for alleged sign language death threat
17
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


My ASL is a little rusty but I sign fluent Wednesday.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida tag unhappy
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some people just don't listen.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Deaf threat?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
is the $1340 the total he's delinquent on? or is that per month? that seems pretty steep for a trailer park.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Problem of having your life threatened by a deaf person, you can't hear it coming.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
35 going on 50....
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: He seems nice.
[thesmokinggun.com image 300x303]


Who would want his mail?  Seems like it would just be debt collectors and court notices.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT IS SHE SAYING?!

She is saying 'Thank you'.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Problem of having your life threatened by a deaf person, you can't hear it coming.


the deaf guy didn't hear any complaints, TFA does not mention if they are also mute
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stinkyboss: is the $1340 the total he's delinquent on? or is that per month?


Yeah, I'm sure he's the only guy in Florida with a pit bull tattoo that usually pays his rent on time.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stinkyboss: is the $1340 the total he's delinquent on? or is that per month? that seems pretty steep for a trailer park.


But...it's in FLORIDA!
The most entertaining state in the union.
And I don't mean Disneyland.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That dude is 35??? Man, I look farking fantastic for going on 42.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've always felt that the ASL signs for "thank you" and "fark you" were just a little too similar...


media.giphy.comView Full Size


cdn.hswstatic.comView Full Size
 
