(Yahoo)   At this point, Texas doesn't even have a clock to reset   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas trifecta in effect...decades ago.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect:
pbs.twimg.com
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, beat me by half a minute. Anyway to be honest, I'm actually kind of surprised that they're having been many more mass shootings in the last 18 months. I mean for God's sake people can't even hold their ship together for a short airplane flight, imagine people that are already decompensating that have access to guns and bone to pick in the first place. I hate to say it but all in all we're doing pretty good here!

And that is a horrifically sad commentary on the state of our country.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they had one

c8.alamy.com
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry!  This was not, I repeat NOT a random act of violence.  This was just a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon, as is his right as an American.  All you liberal gun grabbers, just CALM DOWN.  Everything's fine.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well. Price of freedom.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day, another 2nd amendment tax paid.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man responsible for resetting the clock has been shot and his wife has been denied an abortion.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, technically they have a clock, but it's connected to the Texas power grid, so...
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are the guns ok?

getting that out of the way.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Suspect:
The fight that lead to the shooting:


The fight that lead to the shooting:

https://twitter.com/caliborn858/statu​s​/1445786608368709637?s=21
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon?

th.bing.com
 
KANE47 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch | WFAA8 Live and On-Demand Videos | Dallas, Texas | wfaa.com
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Botkin of the Yard: Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.


I've never heard of a "random" mass shooting. Do guns miraculously appear and start spraying bullets?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Botkin of the Yard: Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.


This. I mean, we still need a clock, but it's not THAT clock....
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the time to talk about clock control.


(hope everyone is ok)
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Botkin of the Yard: Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.

I've never heard of a "random" mass shooting. Do guns miraculously appear and start spraying bullets?


Random refers to the victims.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: Not to worry!  This was not, I repeat NOT a random act of violence.  This was just a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon, as is his right as an American.  All you liberal gun grabbers, just CALM DOWN.  Everything's fine.



I do not know if that necessarily makes things easier.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: Damn, beat me by half a minute. Anyway to be honest, I'm actually kind of surprised that they're having been many more mass shootings in the last 18 months. I mean for God's sake people can't even hold their ship together for a short airplane flight, imagine people that are already decompensating that have access to guns and bone to pick in the first place. I hate to say it but all in all we're doing pretty good here!

And that is a horrifically sad commentary on the state of our country.


Because of the pandemic people were at home murdering their friends and families.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon we'll need to use an atomic clock to count the time between school shootings.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the good guy with a gun they are always talking about?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: are the guns ok?

getting that out of the way.


Was just about to say that.  It's the one thing the Texan government is more concerned about than the unborn.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Well, they had one

Does this one still work?



Does this one still work?

Fark user image
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Botkin of the Yard: Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.

I've never heard of a "random" mass shooting. Do guns miraculously appear and start spraying bullets?


It's Texas, so it wouldn't surprise me.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scobee1210: Where is the good guy with a gun they are always talking about?


Schools are gun-free zones.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Botkin of the Yard: Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.


A sensible killing instead of a random senseless one.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Botkin of the Yard: Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.

I've never heard of a "random" mass shooting. Do guns miraculously appear and start spraying bullets?


Psychos with guns do.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Too soon?

we still have that clock


we still have that clock
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a while there in the 90's, kids in DFW were only killing themselves at school.

When can we go back to that? Pearl Jam will even write a song about you.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scooterstrats: scobee1210: Where is the good guy with a gun they are always talking about?

Schools are gun-free zones.


Even in Texas?  I'm shocked they don't give students guns upon entry into the school for the day, and make sure they're readily available.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas' deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire CELEBRATED OUR 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

FTFY
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is, it's an alarm clock.. and somebody keeps hitting snooze.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer than 10 shot. Just a routine Texas shooting.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Botkin of the Yard: Four injured, 18 year old suspect being sought by police.  Apparently it started with a fight in the school so not a random mass casualty situation.

I've never heard of a "random" mass shooting. Do guns miraculously appear and start spraying bullets?


You know, your random, nothing to see here, too soon to make this political, give them time to mourn, no way to prevent this, we have rights in this country, run of the mill mass shooting
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a conservative with a cowboy hat.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: scooterstrats: scobee1210: Where is the good guy with a gun they are always talking about?

Schools are gun-free zones.

Even in Texas?  I'm shocked they don't give students guns upon entry into the school for the day, and make sure they're readily available.


You know we don't live above saloons, right?
Has no one seen King of the Hill?
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Too soon?

[th.bing.com image 687x1000]


Fark user image
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: scooterstrats: scobee1210: Where is the good guy with a gun they are always talking about?

Schools are gun-free zones.

Even in Texas?  I'm shocked they don't give students guns upon entry into the school for the day, and make sure they're readily available.


There has been a set of pushes to arm teachers, so you're not far off.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before anyone gets any bright ideas, there is nothing, I repeat, nothing! we can do to prevent such events.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're reassuring the public that these were not random shootings. Whew! Thank FSM!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: They're reassuring the public that these were not random shootings. Whew! Thank FSM!


So it was a scheduled shooting?
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mcreadyblue Random refers to the victims.

That's kind of what I was going for.  Sounds like some altercation in a classroom.  A teacher intervened and was wounded.  The suspect fired off some number of rounds and fled.

Fortunately not someone who showed up intending to kill as many people as possible as in Parkland.

Still, just another pointless bit of violence.  The gun nuts will make the same dumb arguments.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's name is Simpkins...guessing the nickname Simp was starting to stick and dude was not having it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: WelldeadLink: Suspect:
[Link][pbs.twimg.com image 298x390]

The fight that lead to the shooting:

https://twitter.com/caliborn858/status​/1445786608368709637?s=21


If the suspect is the one getting the crap beat out of him (video is hard to tell with faces, but I see the hair of the assailant is alot bigger than the suspect's photo), it looks like he had a reason to bring a gun to school and to shoot (though not four people, just the one who was beating him into a pulp).
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Dude's name is Simpkins...guessing the nickname Simp was starting to stick and dude was not having it.


don't have a cow, man.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                   And just think, Texas just made "constitutional carry" legal as well as one of the GQP's legislative priorities. Thanks guys.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that inequity + guns leads to violence?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such great place. Much freedom happy to be had.
 
