 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Man sleeping naked on floor gets bitten on bawls by centipede. Then things get unpredictable (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Arthropod, Centipede, Spider bite, Steatoda, Latrodectus, unfortunate man, Eight-year-old Bear Styles, monster centipede  
•       •       •

882 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 5:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whenever you have a difficult day, just think that at least it wasn't a "bitten in the nuts by a centipede" kind of day.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better than having your balls bitten by that website.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't even realize that stuff was still around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What body part are the bawls, dumbassmitter?
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I was shocked and I initially wanted to slam a book down onto the centipede but quickly realised why I should not do it,"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Need advice soonish
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Didn't even realize that stuff was still around.

[Fark user image 378x750]


Thank you.

/one for me
//one for my Thinkgeek homies
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Irisclara: "I was shocked and I initially wanted to slam a book down onto the centipede but quickly realised why I should not do it,"


I'm not seeing the logic here.

Who keeps books on the floor?
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Irisclara: "I was shocked and I initially wanted to slam a book down onto the centipede but quickly realised why I should not do it,"


I can't decide if he was worried about hitting his junk or it's a Buddhist thing.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bawls?
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What body part are the bawls, dumbassmitter?


It's the part that stores the pee.

Jeeze do you even anatomy?
 
patcarew
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And the almost the same thing happened in Dorkshire (opposite side of the world), where a boy was bitten on the bum (close to the bawls), by a black widow spider (also an arthropod), and, you won't believe this, the same thing happened to his mum (who didn't have bawls). Amazing coincidence. What a story.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Didn't even realize that stuff was still around.

[Fark user image image 378x750]


Wikipedia seems to think they're still around, even if they haven't done anything noteworthy since 2012.

/Saw them at a university-sponsored LAN party in like 2006 and that's it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder how Subby would define the word bawling.
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Bawls?


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow.
Complete with helpful picture of what a man who's balls were just bitten by a centipede may look like.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1111comics.meView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For me it's usually the cat that tries this.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Random not cool story bro: I've got this bathtub where some damn reason hundreds of tiny centipedes migrate to and then die. It's like out of a horror movie or a variation of the swallows of Capistrano. It is apparently where they go to mate and die
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: DOCTORD000M: Bawls?

[media.istockphoto.com image 485x353]


I mean, if a centipede bit me in the nuts, I'd look like that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Coming up next...

jackbaruth.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The unfortunate man from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, was named in local press reports as Ye.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
awoken by the sensation of a centipede sinking its mandibles into his scrotum

Mandible Scrotum is my Whitesnake cover band.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They only use his first name, but, I think I know him.  It's Ye Haw, right? I knew it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: The unfortunate man from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, was named in local press reports as Ye.

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bet he put peanut butter on his sac.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

NUTS!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: Random not cool story bro: I've got this bathtub where some damn reason hundreds of tiny centipedes migrate to and then die. It's like out of a horror movie or a variation of the swallows of Capistrano. It is apparently where they go to mate and die


If they curl up in spirals when they die, probably are millipedes.

/Never seen more than one centipede at a time.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.