(KMBC Kansas City)   Missouri residents are now taking gorilla medications to fight COVID   (kmbc.com) divider line
35
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'd heard the St. Louis Zoo was busy inoculating their animals  Pity those got sick.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got sunshine ♪ in a bag ♫
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trading Places 2: Ozarks Boogaloo
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been seeing this on the Gorilla Channel for while.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well considering that most of them are practically apes...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article talks about gorillas, video shows orangutan.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever, more vaccines available for those who desperately need it.

Win-win I'd say.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorilla medications - so, like termites on a stick, pulled fresh from the nest? Couldn't hurt.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I was hoping for new stupidity to laugh at, like they were taking Gorilla Glue. Which really speaks to how bad this has gotten, that I sincerely suspected these idiots had started ingesting Gorilla Glue.

"Gah, you stupid libs, we're not ingesting it - we're just inhaling the healthy, all natural fumes!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, they lost their

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bravissimo594
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apatite: a widely occurring pale green to purple mineral, consisting of calcium phosphate with some fluorine, chlorine, and other elements.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the virus freezes in the winter.
 
Bravissimo594
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You win. :-)
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dammit! I wanted to point that out!
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Saying an animal takes a medicine so humans can't is not as smart or clever as people seem to think.

A lot of medication is used cross-species. A lot of antibiotics, hell even xanax.

I know you want to make it sound super dumb to make the people taking it feel stupid, that much is obvious, but to anyone who's ever used the internet, it just sounds like boomers booming.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Took a second. I don't usually see the crystal habit on the left.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This shiat is bananas.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Be careful which gorilla treatment you use.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gorillas are far more sensible and intelligent than Missourians.  Stealing their meds is criminal.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An antivaxxer zoo keeper pass it along? If so, give them the bill.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Harambe Happy for them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the good news is that in the winter they'll simply freeze to death.
 
wmack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
apatite... FFS
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quick, order some for the gorillas.

https://www.amazon.com/Runyangshi-Apa​t​ite-Natural-Crystal-Reiki%EF%BC%8CMedi​tation/dp/B08XWQGGN5/ref=sr_1_2?dchild​=1&keywords=Apatite+Crystal&qid=163354​0942&sr=8-2
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Enjoy your horse paste, Trumper.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They shouldn't monkey around with that stuff
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I really hope you're not feeding dogs chocolate based on that logic.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yeah, but taking medicine designed to treat parasites to treat a respiratory disease is pretty farking stupid too.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Save it for the gorillas. they are 100% more worth saving than anyone else in this godforsaken state.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The antivax lunatics are the willing hosts creating new variants. They need to stay the fark at home if they refuse the basics required in a society.
 
electron_wind
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm still confused about how zoo animals contract covid - I mean, it's not like anyone gets close to a gorilla on a regular basis. (I understand how it spreads from one gorilla to another). It makes me wonder just how much we actually know about cocos spread dynamics.
 
