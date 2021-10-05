 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   William Shakespeare wrote, "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances; and sometimes that exit is having your death staged at Walmart." Or something like that   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Indian River County, Florida, Brevard County, Florida, Michael Despres, Osceola County, Florida  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The heart has its sabbaths and jubilees in which the world appears as a hymeneal feast, and all natural sounds and the circle of the seasons are erotic odes and dances.
Know who said that?
Mel the cook.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the world's indeed a stage and we are merely players,
Performers and portrayers
Each another's audience outside the gilded cage
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,
Creeps in these great savings from day to day,
To the last syllable of recorded time;
And all our yesterdays have provided a wide variety of goods selection
The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle!
Life's but a walking shadow, a valued customer,
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying profit.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The quality of mercy is not strained.
It droppeth as the gentle leaks from the overhead ductwork
Upon the endcap beneath.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: All the world's indeed a stage and we are merely players,
Performers and portrayers
Each another's audience outside the gilded cage


I'm going to see Primus do a Farewell to the Kings tribute show in about 2 weeks.  So excited!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Security footage shows the perp and his victim.
I bet this is why he killed her...

/jk
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it almost worked, except he didn't plan for the police actually questioning him about the mysterious foul play death of his fiancee. Who knew they would do that?!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleanup on aisle three.
-Walmart Intercommander
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had his heart in the right place. I'd say there was only a 15% chance that someone coming across a Wal-Mart body would actually report it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: ObscureNameHere: All the world's indeed a stage and we are merely players,
Performers and portrayers
Each another's audience outside the gilded cage

I'm going to see Primus do a Farewell to the Kings tribute show in about 2 weeks.  So excited!


Lucky!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are terrifying
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: if you drop a body at Walmart, Walmart gets to hold on to it for 30 days to see if they have a life insurance policy on it.  And after 30 days, the cops have completely forgotten about that crime.  Plus, the body is back by the cardboard stack and the critters get in to it.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: ObscureNameHere: All the world's indeed a stage and we are merely players,
Performers and portrayers
Each another's audience outside the gilded cage

I'm going to see Primus do a Farewell to the Kings tribute show in about 2 weeks.  So excited!


Holy shiat!!!

Napoleon Dynamite: "Jealous!!!"
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Fun fact: if you drop a body at Walmart, Walmart gets to hold on to it for 30 days to see if they have a life insurance policy on it.  And after 30 days, the cops have completely forgotten about that crime.  Plus, the body is back by the cardboard stack and the critters get in to it.


but what sort of restocking fee are we going to see here?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

delysid25: didn't plan for the police actually questioning him about the mysterious foul play death


I constantly watch shows like Dateline, Snapped, The First 48, etc.

and it always, always always makes me laugh when the cops find the suspect and play 20 questions with them.

I love it when they start to squirm and make up lies right there on the spot and they dig themselves deeper and deeper.

Ever watch the interview with Chris Watts, the guy that killed his wife and kids and buried them in an oil tank at his job site?

The Case of Chris Watts - pt. 1
Youtube Xfg861hO-Ag
 
dbrunker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: delysid25: didn't plan for the police actually questioning him about the mysterious foul play death

I constantly watch shows like Dateline, Snapped, The First 48, etc.

and it always, always always makes me laugh when the cops find the suspect and play 20 questions with them.

I love it when they start to squirm and make up lies right there on the spot and they dig themselves deeper and deeper.

Ever watch the interview with Chris Watts, the guy that killed his wife and kids and buried them in an oil tank at his job site?

[YouTube video: The Case of Chris Watts - pt. 1]


21 minutes?
Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: All the world's indeed a stage and we are merely players,
Performers and portrayers
Each another's audience outside the gilded cage


I'm surprised it took the second response.  Is Fark getting younger and more diverse?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

boozehat: ObscureNameHere: All the world's indeed a stage and we are merely players,
Performers and portrayers
Each another's audience outside the gilded cage

I'm going to see Primus do a Farewell to the Kings tribute show in about 2 weeks.  So excited!


No, we are not getting younger and more diverse.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x640]


Security footage shows the perp and his victim.
I bet this is why he killed her...

/jk


I am conflicted with wanting to know what's happening here or not.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: He had his heart in the right place. I'd say there was only a 15% chance that someone coming across a Wal-Mart body would actually report it.


Depends whether it has already been looted.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheReject: steklo: [Fark user image 640x640]


Security footage shows the perp and his victim.
I bet this is why he killed her...

/jk

I am conflicted with wanting to know what's happening here or not.


Hank Hill is pulling a wedgie out of Bill's butt.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
