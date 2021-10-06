 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Iran continues to give Texans ideas. Nice job guys   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Abortion, Pregnancy, weeks of pregnancy, Obstetrics, official judicial body, semi-official Tasnim News Agency, social media, positive pregnancy tests  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why exactly do men hate us and seek to control us?

Dicks not big enough?
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe Iran is getting its extremist policies from Texas.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why exactly do men hate us and seek to control us?

Dicks not big enough?


Probably due to most of them being complete assholes and women giving them no notice.

They figure if they can return women to the level of chattel, that way they can have sex whenever they want through rape.  These are 'people' that see women as things, not other humans.
 
Number 216
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Abbott already seen working to implement this
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why exactly do men hate us and seek to control us?

Dicks not big enough?


It's mainly the incels. The ones you wouldn't want to fark in the first place.
 
etoof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Cafe Threads: Why exactly do men hate us and seek to control us?

Dicks not big enough?

It's mainly the incels. The ones you wouldn't want to fark in the first place.


My god has a bigger dick than your god
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess I'm a little early for the DURR DON'T COMPARE TEXAS TO THE IRAN-I-BAN posts.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

etoof: Herb Utsmelz: Cafe Threads: Why exactly do men hate us and seek to control us?

Dicks not big enough?

It's mainly the incels. The ones you wouldn't want to fark in the first place.

My god has a bigger dick than your god


Jokes on you, I pray to Priapus
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why exactly do men hate us and seek to control us?

Dicks not big enough?


That's actually part of this whole thing becoming an atom bomb: International Court has said that genetic data is inherently copyrighted property of the transmitter, not receiver (you sell your sperm to a bank, they can't patent a gene you carry)...

...which also means that if a woman wants an abortion (remember the 'atom bomb' comment?)... it is ENTIRELY possible to sue the mother for the ENTIRE life of the child, including assistance in elderly life, tax deductions, pain and trauma...

...yeah, that whole 'Consent Contract' thing? More women than men carry one, now. Keep an eye out for a camera or a sign stating, "Entry is not advisable." - Just like a "NO PARKING" sign on private property, those DO carry legal weight.

/Men don't hate you, they hate the fact that you can terminate their child and they can't do anything. "My body, my choice"(1970)?... Meet, "My genetic code, my peripatetic paradigmatic copyright, which you stole."(2018 - date of article - SEJ, 7/18).
//In all honesty, it's just why I ask women first, "Are you pro-life?". Usually solves the problem. Most people... are not that smart.
 
petec
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I'm missing something...

FTA:  (she) said she was a 29-year old engineer who had just started a new job when she got pregnant from an affair she had with her boss three years prior

... that's not how this works...
 
Astorix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Screw all monotheistic religions.
 
alienated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: etoof: Herb Utsmelz: Cafe Threads: Why exactly do men hate us and seek to control us?

Dicks not big enough?

It's mainly the incels. The ones you wouldn't want to fark in the first place.

My god has a bigger dick than your god

Jokes on you, I pray to Priapus


every four hours ?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Astorix: Screw all monotheistic religions.


even Sithrak?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Astorix: Screw all monotheistic religions.

even Sithrak?


wasn't he friends with Meshach and Abednego?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oh no, you're in Texas:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the case of Iran the reason is simple. Able bodied men in case of war. Simple as that. Texas, still no clue.
 
