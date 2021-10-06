 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   US Marshals seek help in identifying Los Angeles Dodgers fan, plan to do a hard target search of every dugout, infield, outfield, home plate, batter's box, catcher's box and hot dog stand in that area   (abc7news.com) divider line
25
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't care!

Really, I don't care. Looks like you might want to look through the holographic doctor database though.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tell based on how blurry that photo is that what they got was really a picture of Bigfoot.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doubtful...*if* he was going to make a public appearance, he would at least have grown a beard, worn sunglasses, or a hat. at the very least. This guy has been on the run forever, he doesn't seem like an idiot.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked Gun - Baseball ( good quality,longer )
Youtube x-S-eeInJVk


You are welcome, now i'll have the song in my head all day.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Ruffo? Perhaps we should ask Waldo.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a reboot, a remake, or a sequel to the headline six rows down?
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Approximately $13 million of that money was never recovered."


Yeah, that's plenty of money keep someone on the run.

C-ya bank fraud guy.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruffo's cousin, Carmine Pascale, of New Hampshire, was watching the Dodgers-Red Sox game on television on Aug. 5, 2016, when he said he spotted the familiar-looking man seated four rows behind home plate.


That's him on the right with the blue shirt.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I can tell based on how blurry that photo is that what they got was really a picture of Bigfoot.


I was gonna say the Loch Ness monster. That bastard owes me three fiddy.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, this is just funny....

http://www.espn.com/espn/page2/story/​_​/page/hruby_101129_enrico_pallazzo
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it was in  2016, and he stayed to the end of the game. he might still be in traffic leaving the stadium
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see. Last spotted in 2016 at a Dodgers game and now they think he is going to be there for a wild card game?  Good luck with that guys.

I'm betting he'll be watching the game from Italy.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: [YouTube video: Naked Gun - Baseball ( good quality,longer )]

You are welcome, now i'll have the song in my head all day.


Goddamn I miss Leslie Nielsen.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do all bald guys look alike to you us marshals?

/ his face is obviously not the same shape and the eye width is different.
// I'm not an expert
/// neither are you
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice cousin. first thought is call the feds
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodger :

a person who engages in cunning tricks or dishonest practices to avoid something unpleasant.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorningBreath: if it was in  2016, and he stayed to the end of the game. he might still be in traffic leaving the stadium


No kidding.  Dodger stadium is a total pain in the ass to get in or out of.  I really hope they build that gondola system they have been talking about.

https://archinect.com/news/article/15​0​265043/la-s-proposed-dodger-stadium-un​ion-station-gondola-route-revealed
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Marlins man
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kindms: nice cousin. first thought is call the feds


$25,000 reward.   You bet I'd rat out my idiot cousin.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It wasn't me.  I was thinking up some of those donuts with the little sprinkles on them.
 
xalres
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds serious. What'd he do?

*reads article*

Bank fraud?! Ferfuxake! Who cares?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This guy got off death row by being recognized at a Dodger game. During a Curb Your Enthusiasm shoot. 
Long Shot | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Youtube PDxISykYRc4
 
special20
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: kindms: nice cousin. first thought is call the feds

$25,000 reward.   You bet I'd rat out my idiot cousin.


I like my cousins, but my threshold for being a fink is a lot higher than 25k for me.
...27k is fine.
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rare US Marshals trifecta in play?
 
nursetim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kindms: nice cousin. first thought is call the feds


Was the cousin's last name Hogwallop?
 
