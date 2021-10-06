 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Which workers at Salt Lake City International Airport have COVID-19? NO ONE KNOWS   (kutv.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No One Knows
Youtube z_59a_hnYdU
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These The Squid Game re-enactments need to go.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does it matter? If you are at an airport you should just assume you are going to get it.
 
