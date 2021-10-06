 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Talk Talk, XTC, Original Mirrors, Pseudo Echo, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #263. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the stream has been working all morning. NOBODY TOUCH ANYTHING.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Barely breathing, fingers crossed'
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please let today be different. I don't want to miss XTC.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so it looks like the pregame for me is me. this is a really great tune. good job, me.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes a todos...

some really old South African stuff as a pre-show warm up

Slow Rain
Youtube U0OPjhRr__I
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so it looks like the pregame for me is me. this is a really great tune. good job, me.


Not usually a fan of jazz, but this is nice. Perfect with morning coffee to ease into the day.

Because it is, after all, a WednesDIE.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi all.

Glad to see everything's finally holding together.  That 37th layer of duct tape did the trick.

I am comforted by the fact that one thing will never let us down:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello daahlinks
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the stream has been working all morning. NOBODY TOUCH ANYTHING.


Everyone keep an eye out for BourbonMakesItBetter
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debuednesday?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the stream has been working all morning. NOBODY TOUCH ANYTHING.

Everyone keep an eye out for BourbonMakesItBetter


I've turned my attention to the systems at work. I'm concentrating really hard on trying to take out Teams and Zoom so I can get some work done today...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good todyesterday and happy Wednesdie!

What a nice surprise to tune in and.... to hear... the music! And then Mr. DJ. Even if it's jazz.
Btw, what's the name of the tune played before the previous one? Ended at ..:38. I liked it...
Something wrong is going with me.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the stream has been working all morning. NOBODY TOUCH ANYTHING.

Everyone keep an eye out for BourbonMakesItBetter

I've turned my attention to the systems at work. I'm concentrating really hard on trying to take out Teams and Zoom so I can get some work done today...


Kill Teams. Kill it with fire.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes a todos...

some really old South African stuff as a pre-show warm up

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U0OPjhRr​__I]


If we're going for a South African theme:

Scatterlings Of Africa - Johnny Clegg & Juluka
Youtube 2X-o7Kfqbuw
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the stream has been working all morning. NOBODY TOUCH ANYTHING.

Everyone keep an eye out for BourbonMakesItBetter

I've turned my attention to the systems at work. I'm concentrating really hard on trying to take out Teams and Zoom so I can get some work done today...

Kill Teams. Kill it with fire.


Clearly you are not familiar with Zoom.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Uranus: Buenas tardes a todos...

some really old South African stuff as a pre-show warm up

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U0OPjhRr​__I]

If we're going for a South African theme:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2X-o7Kfq​buw]


nice, but a touch non-new wavey ....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Good todyesterday and happy Wednesdie!

What a nice surprise to tune in and.... to hear... the music! And then Mr. DJ. Even if it's jazz.
Btw, what's the name of the tune played before the previous one? Ended at ..:38. I liked it...
Something wrong is going with me.


pretty sure it was creepin' in by horace silver
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: BourbonMakesItBetter: Uranus: Buenas tardes a todos...

some really old South African stuff as a pre-show warm up

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U0OPjhRr​__I]

If we're going for a South African theme:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2X-o7Kfq​buw]

nice, but a touch non-new wavey ....


IMHO Johnny Clegg is always an appropriate choice. Besides, I discovered Juluka/Savuka in the 80s sandwiched between new-wave/synth/goth/whatever on CFNY so it will always qualify as 80s music to me.

That may also go some way to explaining why I'm never asked to choose the music at parties (or, if asked, never asked again).
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Please let today be different. I don't want to miss XTC.


I'm convinced they would have been HUGE if Andy Partridge's crippling stage fright hadn't kept them from touring more.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Lioness7: Good todyesterday and happy Wednesdie!

What a nice surprise to tune in and.... to hear... the music! And then Mr. DJ. Even if it's jazz.
Btw, what's the name of the tune played before the previous one? Ended at ..:38. I liked it...
Something wrong is going with me.

pretty sure it was creepin' in by horace silver


Yep, that's it :)
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a while to find that button huh?
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

IMHO Johnny Clegg is always an appropriate choice. Besides, I discovered Juluka/Savuka in the 80s sandwiched between new-wave/synth/goth/whatever on CFNY so it will always qualify as 80s music to me.

That may also go some way to explaining why I'm never asked to choose the music at parties (or, if asked, never asked again).

TBH, back in SA he was also sandwiched in there...was a really good scene. no pretenses, just ♪
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pista: Took a while to find that button huh?


nope, had to wait for the exact top of the hour.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the stream has been working all morning. NOBODY TOUCH ANYTHING.

Everyone keep an eye out for BourbonMakesItBetter

I've turned my attention to the systems at work. I'm concentrating really hard on trying to take out Teams and Zoom so I can get some work done today...

Kill Teams. Kill it with fire.


Yes, please.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Took a while to find that button huh?

nope, had to wait for the exact top of the hour.


You had plenty of time for Fascination Snippet..
 
Uranus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Took a while to find that button huh?

nope, had to wait for the exact top of the hour.


your patience is astounding....
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Took a while to find that button huh?

nope, had to wait for the exact top of the hour.


Buttons are an easy thing in the hands of the master.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: socalnewwaver: Pista: Took a while to find that button huh?

nope, had to wait for the exact top of the hour.

You had plenty of time for Fascination Snippet..


Please call an ambulance, we have a burn victim!
 
Pista
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nooooo
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh man. Crap. Looks like a Jazz Butcher weekend. RIP.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Always sorry when talented and loved people are gone....
 
Pista
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was a helluva track to start
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh man. Crap. Looks like a Jazz Butcher weekend. RIP.


Where's the best place to start with them?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uranus: BourbonMakesItBetter:

IMHO Johnny Clegg is always an appropriate choice. Besides, I discovered Juluka/Savuka in the 80s sandwiched between new-wave/synth/goth/whatever on CFNY so it will always qualify as 80s music to me.

That may also go some way to explaining why I'm never asked to choose the music at parties (or, if asked, never asked again).

TBH, back in SA he was also sandwiched in there...was a really good scene. no pretenses, just ♪


We didn't get much music out of South Africa (or Africa in general) in Canada back in those days. Juluka was such an exciting find, no surprise that Paul Simon was able to popularize that sound a few years later. Got to see Savuka in concert once. Fantastic show.

I blame you for the wiki hole I've gone down...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: NeoMoxie: Oh man. Crap. Looks like a Jazz Butcher weekend. RIP.

Where's the best place to start with them?


Jeez, I love so much of their stuff, but A Scandal in Bohemia is the first album I bought, and a totes fav. http://jazzbutcher.com/albums/scandal​.​html
 
Uranus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

We didn't get much music out of South Africa (or Africa in general) in Canada back in those days. Juluka was such an exciting find, no surprise that Paul Simon was able to popularize that sound a few years later. Got to see Savuka in concert once. Fantastic show.

I blame you for the wiki hole I've gone down...

after the show, go here : http://www.rock.co.za/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: socalnewwaver: Pista: Took a while to find that button huh?

nope, had to wait for the exact top of the hour.

You had plenty of time for Fascination Snippet..


not enough to keep the children at bay.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
hmmmmm no sign of the birthday boy, eh.
 
Pista
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no sign of the birthday boy, eh.


Not his birthday until Friday though is it?
 
Pista
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have you ditched the mask or figured a way not to have the scratchy sounds?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cats love today's playlist. They are playing with each other and running all over the place so fast that their paws screeching when turning.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no sign of the birthday boy, eh.

Not his birthday until Friday though is it?


No, but he said he wouldn't be here tomorrow so I was hoping he'd be here today...

I WANT CAKE!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no sign of the birthday boy, eh.

Not his birthday until Friday though is it?


He's already called in for tomorrow's show.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no sign of the birthday boy, eh.

Not his birthday until Friday though is it?


He said something about being inside an aluminium tube....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: Have you ditched the mask or figured a way not to have the scratchy sounds?


ditched the mask. got my own mic sock.
 
Pista
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Have you ditched the mask or figured a way not to have the scratchy sounds?

ditched the mask. got my own mic sock.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Have you ditched the mask or figured a way not to have the scratchy sounds?

ditched the mask. got my own mic sock.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


Yesterday was lefty, today's show brought to you by righty.  He's got a hole in him, but loads of spirit and can-do attitude.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
loving this playlist, dj awesomesauce.
 
Uranus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Have you ditched the mask or figured a way not to have the scratchy sounds?

ditched the mask. got my own mic sock.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


you have a model of the Blue Origin?
 
