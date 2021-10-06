 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   USS Kidd's Facebook account hacked. Culprit has been streaming themselves playing Age of Empires. Hacked might mean "forgot to log out of the account and my kid found it" in this case   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
19
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet the ship is @ sea & its some young sailor who is going to be in deep doo doo once the Skipper finds out whom it is..... k/dar
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You must be Kidding me.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Spanish have superior naval abilities but the Vikings are faster.
 
keldaria
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I might pay more attention to inanimate objects with Twitter accounts if they streamed video games more often. Bonus points if the streamer animates the ship (or whatever) to look like it's talking on a live cam and the person playing it made a lot of related puns... honestly I'd be willing to bet there is an audience for that.
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The hackers aren't using the stream to promote a cryptocurrency scam?  Amateurs.
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Persons Of Interest:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wool-lo-uh-oh!
 
Theeng
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's the most interesting thing to happen to a ship's social media since the BHR burned up.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We are currently working with Facebook technical support to resolve the issue." Umm, can't you just change the password, and log out of any active sessions?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What do we do with a Facebook hacker ear-li in the mornin'?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
downtownbatonrouge.orgView Full Size

I guess the museum needs a Facebook account, but the ship itself?
 
Theeng
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

keldaria: I might pay more attention to inanimate objects with Twitter accounts if they streamed video games more often. Bonus points if the streamer animates the ship (or whatever) to look like it's talking on a live cam and the person playing it made a lot of related puns... honestly I'd be willing to bet there is an audience for that.


So a ship VTuber?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

keldaria: I might pay more attention to inanimate objects with Twitter accounts if they streamed video games more often. Bonus points if the streamer animates the ship (or whatever) to look like it's talking on a live cam and the person playing it made a lot of related puns... honestly I'd be willing to bet there is an audience for that.


Give the ship an anime avatar instead, and you now have a vtuber.

/oh, M1Grande-chan
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On forest maps play Briton, the chokepoints give longbowman huge advantages when clumped up in groups. Otherwise, build some castles, priest up and WOLOLO everything you can.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
age of empires...wtf?
they couldnt even stay on brand and stream world of warships?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: /oh, M1Grande-chan


highlight, google...
yep.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i've also learned a new word

raifu

that might be enough internet for today.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: "We are currently working with Facebook technical support to resolve the issue." Umm, can't you just change the password, and log out of any active sessions?


Seriously. Twice my mom's FB account was 'hacked'. After the second time, it took 20 minutes to figure out what to do and set up 2-factor authorization, which my mom hates - so she doesn't log in to FB as much now - so win-win.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh crap is Playy ok????
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

