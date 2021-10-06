 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTMJ)   US Marshal shot in Racine WI. Robert Downey Jr wanted in questioning. Tommy Lee Jones inconsolable   (wtmj.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Police, Constable, Racine Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Sheriff, emergency alert, Law enforcement agency, Police Department  
•       •       •

1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 1:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope the shooter is Proud.
Hope the Marshal is gonna make a full recovery - nothing like first-hand testimony to bring in that conviction.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Hope the shooter is Proud.
Hope the Marshal is gonna make a full recovery - nothing like first-hand testimony to bring in that conviction.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's going to live. Someone's been handcuffed and led away, as per the local paper.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I want a hard target search of every cheese house, cheese house, cheese house, and cheese house in that area.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ooooh!! Is this where we guess the pigmentation of the victim of the crime?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A US Marshals reference?  Somebody else watched that movie?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you have ever been shot in Racine, you know how painful that can be.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Police Department issued an 'Extreme Alert' asking people to shelter in their homes until they get the 'all clear' to leave.

So basically:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The Police Department issued an 'Extreme Alert' asking people to shelter in their homes until they get the 'all clear' to leave.

So basically:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Police using Russian Hind Attack Helicopters? I knew that Trump was corrupt, but didn't know he had forced our police departments to buy non-American equipment!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bhcompy: A US Marshals reference?  Somebody else watched that movie?


I actually have it on DVD. I mean, it's not entirely terrible and (for the most part) has a rather solid cast.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just rub some dirt on it - rubbin' is Racine
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She knew it was a possibility when she signed-up

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I want a hard target search of every cheese house, cheese house, cheese house, and cheese house in that area.


Don't forgot Danish Kringle bakeries ...
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: bhcompy: A US Marshals reference?  Somebody else watched that movie?

I actually have it on DVD. I mean, it's not entirely terrible and (for the most part) has a rather solid cast.


Oh the cast is great.  The movie is rather pedestrian
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did the marshal not have a gun? Or was he not a good guy?
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Amateur, Matt Dillon was was shot no less than 56 times, knocked unconscious 29 times, stabbed on three occasions, and poisoned once.
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was slightly annoyed by the battery level on her phone, and in awe of how she ignored the alert afterward and went outside. Great tweets... hope she goes viral.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fat boy: Amateur, Matt Dillon was was shot no less than 56 times, knocked unconscious 29 times, stabbed on three occasions, and poisoned once.


I never knew Matt Dillon was a descendant of Rasputin.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Did the marshal not have a gun? Or was he not a good guy?


Do US Marshals fall under the ACAB umbrella?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Ooooh!! Is this where we guess the pigmentation of the victim of the crime?


I was guessing the pigmentation of the ridge was ruby.
 
germ78
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tommy Lee Jones hears ya, Tommy Lee Jones don't care.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: ImpendingCynic: I want a hard target search of every cheese house, cheese house, cheese house, and cheese house in that area.

Don't forgot Danish Kringle bakeries ...


This.

If Racine, WI is "famous" for anything, it's Kringles.

/Disclaimer: Racine is not famous for anything.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Karma Chameleon: Did the marshal not have a gun? Or was he not a good guy?

Do US Marshals fall under the ACAB umbrella?


Yes.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't recommend entering my home without permission. Castle doctrine rules for any, including herds of 30-40 Wild Hogs pigs if they aren't polite and respectful.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fat boy: Amateur, Matt Dillon was was shot no less than 56 times, knocked unconscious 29 times, stabbed on three occasions, and poisoned once.


So he was played by Rasputin?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: fat boy: Amateur, Matt Dillon was was shot no less than 56 times, knocked unconscious 29 times, stabbed on three occasions, and poisoned once.

I never knew Matt Dillon was a descendant of Rasputin.


Great minds and all that.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I want a hard target search of every cheese house, cheese house, cheese house, and cheese house in that area.


Don't forget the bar, the bar, the other bar, the other other bar, the other other other bar, or the bar across the street from the other bar.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somacandra: xxBirdMadGirlxx: fat boy: Amateur, Matt Dillon was was shot no less than 56 times, knocked unconscious 29 times, stabbed on three occasions, and poisoned once.

I never knew Matt Dillon was a descendant of Rasputin.

Great minds and all that.


::internet fist bump::
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: If you have ever been shot in Racine, you know how painful that can be.


Yeah, but I bet you can sop up a fair amount of blood with a kringle.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.