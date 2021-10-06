 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   I-75 through Southwest Florida brings out weirdness like: A) woman carrying couch atop MINI Cooper convertible; B) man calmly sitting on tool chest while riding in open bed truck; C) woman flashing other drivers; or D) all the above   (nbc-2.com) divider line
27
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) Subby flunked 'Alphabet' in grade school.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the woman in the MINI has a firm grip on the couch with one hand, so she's got it well under control.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please choose between options A, B, D or 12.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All at the same time?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was it all the same car?

Cause that would seem like a Tuesday
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Florida Highway Patrol also confirmed the woman caught on video exposing herself broke the law. That's because she should've ben wearing a seatbelt, in addition to her shirt.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those things sound pretty normal by Florida standards.

When you say "Florida highway incident" I think of a rusty pickup with a missing wheel tearing down the highway towing a guy on a skateboard held on by a rope around his waist, with a puma sitting on his shoulders, hunting alligators with a rocket launcher.

Yes, which was doing the hunting is unspecified.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poor woman... her breasts are all blurry.  Maybe she's a distant relative of Bigfoot?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People exposing themselves in cars ain't new. Saw something similar on Snoqualmie Pass in Washington years ago.

The couch and the zombie sitting in the back of the truck are more disturbing and dangerous.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've done the "put a couch in a convertible thing".   I was moving across town (less than 3 miles, no highway/interstate travel) Didn't want to rent a moving van, and the couch was the only thing I owned that wouldn't fit in my other car.

It was secure in the vehicle (I had several tight ratchet straps holding it in.)

It was a 97 Sebring soft top.  It felt especially awkward driving a convertible with the top down when it started snowing.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Try driving around there off the freeway.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A couch?   Minis are only rated for recliners

Mr. Bean Video - Mr. Bean driving on roof of a car
Youtube VjLRTifjpxA
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I lived in FL I was in high school, and one of my friends was a very pretty blonde girl whose mom basically looked like her clone, but 20 years older.

She and her mom were driving along I-95 in FL one day when a dude on a motorcycle pulled up next to them - at highway speeds - stood up, pulled out his cock, and started jacking it while looking over at them.

We were all like, "That's awful, but that's Florida for ya..."
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If anyone wonders why much of Europe thinks Americans are children, this one sentence from TFA  is your clue:

"The woman was seen pulling up her shirt, exposing her chest to other drivers on Friday."

Really?  You're that prudish that your have to say "chest" instead of what they are - breasts?  It's not like the terms hooters, norks, melons, boobs, etc ad infinitum - that's the medical term for them.

European ladies sunbathe topless but American ladies show a bit of nipple and the locals stop watching violent movies or cleaning their guns to protest.

Grow up already.  Sheesh.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to drive that stretch of road in Lee and Collier to and from work every day.  They left out the methheads in late 90s Explorers with plywood windows and body work by SawzAll, the motorcycles going 130mph, the occasional Prius in the left lane doing 40, landscaping trucks with dump boxes full of yard debris and no cover so palm fronds and yard waste are constantly blowing out into the road, broken down cars in the shoulder, that time someone drove his F-150 off the road to hit a bear (and did... then crashed)...  I could go on and on but the takeaway here is that some chick flashing her tits is a welcome, fairly tame change from the general insanity that is I75 in SWFL.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: If anyone wonders why much of Europe thinks Americans are children, this one sentence from TFA  is your clue:

"The woman was seen pulling up her shirt, exposing her chest to other drivers on Friday."

Really?  You're that prudish that your have to say "chest" instead of what they are - breasts?  It's not like the terms hooters, norks, melons, boobs, etc ad infinitum - that's the medical term for them.

European ladies sunbathe topless but American ladies show a bit of nipple and the locals stop watching violent movies or cleaning their guns to protest.

Grow up already.  Sheesh.


We've decided it is a "chest" because all people who identify as people have a chest.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Try driving around there off the freeway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akya: I've done the "put a couch in a convertible thing".   I was moving across town (less than 3 miles, no highway/interstate travel) Didn't want to rent a moving van, and the couch was the only thing I owned that wouldn't fit in my other car.

It was secure in the vehicle (I had several tight ratchet straps holding it in.)

It was a 97 Sebring soft top.  It felt especially awkward driving a convertible with the top down when it started snowing.


I had to move a full-size couch once, to get it home from a yard sale.  This was a 3-cushion job, a convertible sofa bed.

At the time, I was driving a late 1980's Chevy Caprice station wagon.  It had been my Dad's before he died.

I put down the back seat, got the sofa into the back end, closed the tailgate, put up the window, and drove it home, everything nice and tidy and completely enclosed.

That was about the only good thing I could say about that car.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Driving with a load not properly tied down?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ONLY IN FLORIDA #1
Youtube thCfNsdYslI
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: Poor woman... her breasts are all blurry.  Maybe she's a distant relative of Bigfoot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hard hitting news.
Next you'll be telling me that sometimes people merge improperly, or even *gasp* break the speed limit.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Those things sound pretty normal by Florida standards.

When you say "Florida highway incident" I think of a rusty pickup with a missing wheel tearing down the highway towing a guy on a skateboard held on by a rope around his waist, with a puma sitting on his shoulders, hunting alligators with a rocket launcher.

Yes, which was doing the hunting is unspecified.


with the Bubba Army sticker on the back window
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good time.

As for the furniture I see that a lot i my neck of the woods.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those who say "only in Florida" have never travelled in the South.

That shiat is tame compared to what you will see driving from Mobile to Houston.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Benn covered here already but with the parents in Bonita Springs, driving that stretch of 75 in FL is the goddang thunderdome. You got old folks doing under the limit, young money/new money flying at 100 in German cars, and tourists who have no idea what they're doing. Multiply the cutthroat danger by 10 when you're off the highway. You really need to have your head on a swivel.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

