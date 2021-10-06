 Skip to content
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   With a picture of what drugs hidden in vaginal cavity may look like   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they have the pen there as a visual cue to the drugs' girth. Damn size queens.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Might want to do a really good job wrapping and sealing if you're going to smuggle Fentanyl like this. One pinhole leak, and you might as well be carrying GB nerve gas.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iToad: Might want to do a really good job wrapping and sealing if you're going to smuggle Fentanyl like this. One pinhole leak, and you might as well be carrying GB nerve gas.


I had a similar thought. I wonder how many idiots smuggle in drugs like that. I'm guessing a lot never make it out of their home (or wherever they are at when they insert it).
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anything can be a dildo if you're brave enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess they were out of bananas for scale.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they find my keys?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The dangerous opioids that were developed, marketed, and pushed by the Sack(holder)lers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One would think that using a remote controlled pleasuring device would be more fun than a plastic wrapped illegal drug inserted up there.

But hey, whatever "gets you off"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: The dangerous opioids that were developed, marketed, and pushed by the Sack(holder)lers.


get this, according to Nat Geo's Smuggling show...

Fent is made in China, gets over to Mexico and then here.

I realize its all supply and demand, but sometimes ya need to stop the supply first, THEN the demand.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Strange, the local newspaper didn't mention it.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they rinse it off for the photo?

I hope the woman is safe. And her family.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice way to kill yourself.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iToad: Might want to do a really good job wrapping and sealing if you're going to smuggle Fentanyl like this. One pinhole leak, and you might as well be carrying GB nerve gas.


Would be especially deadly if she was performing under her stage name Queefzilla at The Rumpus Room off I-75 outside Cincinnati.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
False advertising, subby said we'd see drugs in a vagina.

/I R disappoint
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Funny, I would have thought it would be wetter.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
minnesotaumc.orgView Full Size


/Custer State park, been there
//I have a polaroid of a bus going through there, can't upload at work
///I imagine a similar scenario here
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, people. Are we not doing phrasing any more?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Funny, I would have thought it would be wetter.


Only if she were aroused.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

PAIGE NO
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
travelandtell.comView Full Size


Crap. sorry everyone, this is the image I meant to use.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good way to die from a tiny leak in the duct tape or just stuff on the outside; a few ug can kill you.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby lied.  I didn't see any vagina.

"With a picture of what drugs previouslyhidden in vaginal cavity may look like"

There, headline fixed.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just finished ssn2 of City on a Hill. I seriously thought it was only for tv prisons. Damn.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Mexican cartels are the ones pushing this crap over the boarder. Granted, the woman was caught with them but I'll bet she was forced to smuggle it in. The cartels can pick/choose anyone they want, then threaten them, or their family members if they don't do what they say.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
tinyobsessions.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Psh, El Gran Canon took 18 bags.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: False advertising, subby said we'd see drugs in a vagina.

/I R disappoint


You ever see a bulldog eat a mayo sandwich?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was hidden in a vaginal cavity once. Once.
Now, no matter how hard I try only a small part of me gets in.
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gotta get those Fenties stateside.  It's the fuel that keeps the Magats going.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble judging that scale can someone replace the pen with a banana
 
Milk D
‘’ less than a minute ago  
YUUUUUUGE

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


//IYKYK
 
