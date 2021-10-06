 Skip to content
 
(ABC7Amarillo)   "Frog Man" rebuilding Snow Cone Shop after car crash, showing the kind of impressive mettle and tenacity that made him a Thundercats villain in the first place   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh No!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ain't Got No Home
Youtube qIvy9nSlZf0
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With bold new flavors like 'Transmission fluid' and 'crankcase oil'.
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Needs bigger bollards
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pinner: Needs bigger bollards


How drunk do you have to be to plow through bollards like they're tissue?

If there had been customers, those weak-ass barriers wouldn't have saved them.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the hell kind of insurance laws do they have there? Hoping the driver is found so that insurance will cover it? A GoFundMe for lost inventory? All of these things should be covered.

/oh. yeah. Texas.
//Use a GoFundMe to keep your employees paid until you can reopen, maybe.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thunder, Thunder, Thundercats ho!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: What the hell kind of insurance laws do they have there? Hoping the driver is found so that insurance will cover it? A GoFundMe for lost inventory? All of these things should be covered.

/oh. yeah. Texas.
//Use a GoFundMe to keep your employees paid until you can reopen, maybe.


Isn't there a GoFundMe for the electric grid?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go Fund Me.....For when you are not responsible enough to insure your business against loss.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.