(MSN)   Failed actor proves to be extremely successful conman, raising $650 million in a Ponzi scheme involving fake Netflix production deals before getting caught. You know, I bet his story would make a really interesting documentary   (msn.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too short to get.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why people don't figure out when to cash out and flee. I mean, almost no one ever does.

Set a number, learn how to hide it, where to hide it, set up an out with identify/place to live/cover stories and be ready to hit the door when you hit your number.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...........getting caught............
.
.
.
Not sure subs knows what "extremely successful" means
 
Gough
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Producers, Part Deux.
 
