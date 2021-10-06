 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Noodle Day, so everyone pull out your noodles and let's get this started   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Pasta, Asian cuisine, Yellow River, root vegetables, Wheat, flat noodles, Invite friends, earthenware bowl  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 11:35 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And start another incident?
No thanks.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only noodles worth dedicating a day to:

mitzuraskitchen.co.ukView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satay beef soup:

Fark user imageView Full Size



This is like the gumbo of south China as is made slightly different everywhere.  And it isn't made with a Thai-style dipping satay (though there is a soup like that) - rather the stuff you will find in the Chinese grocery called "BBQ Sauce" or "Satay Paste" or Sa-cha or others.

If you have a Cantonese or HK style cafe around you, they should have it on the menu.  Lots of them put onion in there but you can easily remove it or ask them to hold it.  I prefer it - Beef, thin egg noodle, boc choy or yu choy.  That's it.  A good HK cafe will have it on the table in 10 minutes or less
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEON NOODLE??!?
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*helicopters*

Well that staff meeting ended quickly.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
National Noodle Day is the name of my Erectile Dysfunction Public Service Ad series...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can of Progresso for lunch it is then. Take note poor farkers, if you work hard and save up you can step up from ramen in a bag to stuff in a metal can!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a noodle may look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ramen?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And for the people living in The Villages, every day is (pool) noodle day.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hmm, unfortunately I already planned to make moussaka to use up some leftover gyro meat that's starting to get old.

If I was making a noodle dish today it would probably be chicken noodle soup made from the carcas of the roaster chicken from the other night. I use garlic, onion, carrots, celery, celery leaf, pepper, garam masala, and sometimes a bit of cinnamon. Lime juice is up to the consumer.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 498x311] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for Harvey Birdman reference, leaving satisfied...
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grokca: And start another incident?
No thanks.


NO ONE CAN PROVE I DID THAT!!!

/had some nice yakisoba a few days ago
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: What a noodle may look like:


[Fark user image 441x295]


That's not noodle, that mandu!

Could use some yakimandu .
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.redd.it image 640x395]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Something is wrong with our culture when we link to a page with "HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalNoodleDay" on it. Because people need make up noodle holidays, plus instructions on how to make noodles.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: TrashcanMan: What a noodle may look like:


[Fark user image 441x295]

That's not noodle, that mandu!

Could use some yakimandu .


Are we allowed spaetzle?

Or gnocchi?   I think the Germans count that as a nudel, too
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.