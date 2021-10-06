 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 6 is 'loll' as in: "OMG, WTF, LOLL'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Grammatical number, Verb, dreary Saturday, exhausted dog, 2004 albums, Grammatical person, Inflection, Loll shares synonyms  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really does look like an abbreviation.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if it has the same root as lollygagging.

I used to be an adventurer like you, but then I started lollygagging on fark.
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh. It's a word!
The only one I can say when my tongue is swollen and hanging out.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thought it was lollpop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HoratioGates: I wonder if it has the same root as lollygagging.

I used to be an adventurer like you, but then I started lollygagging on fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size


From their page:
From American English, perhaps derived from "lolly" (tongue) + "gag" (deceive, trick). First used - 1862.

So, maybe.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
IDK, my BFF Jill?
 
