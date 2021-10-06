 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Albuquerque Journal)   What doctors tell COVID deniers: "Just stop looking at Facebook", "Please do not try to wait out a pandemic. A pandemic will win", and "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car"   (abqjournal.com) divider line
75
    More: Amusing, Immune system, Vaccine, Vaccination, COVID-19 patient's health, Dr. Matthew Trunsky, unvaccinated patients, Dr. Vincent Shaw, makeup of vaccines  
•       •       •

1775 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 11:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Universe is always trying to kill you
And it will succeed
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another explanation left him speechless: "The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

It's not "free." The Governments of the world paid for the development and deployment. Of course, that explanation will probably just send them off on another conspiracy rant.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done Dr. Trunsky.

"The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn't think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.

Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Well done Dr. Trunsky.

"The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn't think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.

Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."


I like this doctor. We need more like this
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."

But think of how owned the libs will be! DO IT!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:  We don't treat Covid anymore.   So if you got the C, you have to go to a C - Center.  The nearest one is 200 miles away and surrounded by Right to C protestors.  They believe C is a gift from God and a test to be prayed away.  They'll write down your plates and send you threatening cards and letters for giving in to the C.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Another explanation left him speechless: "The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

It's not "free." The Governments of the world paid for the development and deployment. Of course, that explanation will probably just send them off on another conspiracy rant.


I would have said the dumbest person in the world could understand that people with money would gladly pay the cost to make sure you don't carry around a disease that could get them sick all while destroying the confidence that the economy runs on, but here we are. Goodness doesn't actually need to enter into it at all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."

But think of how owned the libs will be! DO IT!


So, free car?
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted this the other day from this Fox link -- either way it's associated press. The comments are a postmodern excellence.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/doctor​s​-frustrated-covid-19-denial-misinforma​tion
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If some people are too stupid to live...let them go.  No, seriously, the gene pool is better off without them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like the Government to run a list of all the Covidiots who cashed their Covid bonus checks and compare it against the Covidiots who refuse the free vaccine.

Gummint over reach?  Yep.  We agree an we'll need that money back since you're not in to accepting handouts.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is the EXIT
The world will be better without you.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you allowed to ask your doctor about natural immunity?
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many horse heart worms do you currently have?
...
Well then there's nothing more I can help you with.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."

But think of how owned the libs will be! DO IT!


I'm disappointed the doctor wasn't threatening to shoot him.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please do not try to wait out a pandemic. A pandemic will win."

Well, what about the Bubonic Plague of the 14th Century?
We didn't have Vaccines then, and yet somehow we survived!

I want to speak to your manager.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: patrick767: Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."

But think of how owned the libs will be! DO IT!

I'm disappointed the doctor wasn't threatening to shoot him.


You gotta ask yourself one question... 'Do I feel lucky...'
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know the GQP has no empathy, but we are risking our health care professionals losing it as well.  And who can blame them?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Another explanation left him speechless: "The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

It's not "free." The Governments of the world paid for the development and deployment. Of course, that explanation will probably just send them off on another conspiracy rant.

*Gasp*

SOSHULIZMS!!!!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A properly informed, competent adult patient can make any poor decision they damn well please - my ethics instructor while in pre-nursing.

Covid is like chf, renal failure and diabeties. You can do all the education in the world and these people still will be convinced it's either a) not real b) bad things won't happen to them, or c) people taking reasonable precautions are just "living in fear"

This is why you have so many angry people in denial right up until you're pushing the meds to intubate them
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a moral quandry for some.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: thorpe: Well done Dr. Trunsky.

"The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn't think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.

Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."

I like this doctor. We need more like this


In reality an attendant needs to take him out in a wheelchair and ensure that he is safely transported off premises, or they'll get sued.  But yeah then he can die after that.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he thinks he could change people's minds about the vaccine if they could follow him around for a shift as he walks past the beds of the sick and dying, almost all of whom are unvaccinated.

Some would just deny that the sick and dying have COVID, or that it even exists.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a shame that North Brother Island was let fall into ruins and is now off limits. Seems like the island could come in real handy during a pandemic. Then again, it could still be used as it is for some of the more rabid anti-vaxxers.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These doctors are all much much better people than I am.  I'd be in jail already for slapping some of these morons.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Are you allowed to ask your doctor about natural immunity?


Yes. You can also ask him about witchcraft, and homeopathic medicine, too, if you want.
Doctors can use a laugh these days.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Another explanation left him speechless: "The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

It's not "free." The Governments of the world paid for the development and deployment. Of course, that explanation will probably just send them off on another conspiracy rant.


I've got a comeback: People are nice. Maybe they're not nice to you, because you always expect the worst from them and treat them accordingly.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: I posted this the other day from this Fox link -- either way it's associated press. The comments are a postmodern excellence.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/doctors​-frustrated-covid-19-denial-misinforma​tion


Christ. I was able to get halfway through the second comment before bailing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Another explanation left him speechless: "The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

It's not "free." The Governments of the world paid for the development and deployment. Of course, that explanation will probably just send them off on another conspiracy rant.


This.

They could be advertising it as the "taxpayer-funded vaccine".  But then again, soshulisms1!!1!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have a friend on Facebook that is anti-vax but got the covid vaccine so he could go to concerts. Even after that he made a post saying, "Since when it is called a flu vaccine? It's always been a flu shot. Now all of a sudden they call it a vaccine."

His moments of sanity do outweigh his nutballishness. So I haven't completely given up on him yet.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most of these people sober up when I'm called to the room with a larygnoscope and a tube, because they realize I might be the last face they see.  Of course, it's too late by that point.

/anesthesiologist
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Unobtanium: Another explanation left him speechless: "The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

It's not "free." The Governments of the world paid for the development and deployment. Of course, that explanation will probably just send them off on another conspiracy rant.

I would have said the dumbest person in the world could understand that people with money would gladly pay the cost to make sure you don't carry around a disease that could get them sick all while destroying the confidence that the economy runs on, but here we are. Goodness doesn't actually need to enter into it at all.


"Hopsitals and Big Parma make more money from everything needed for COVID treatment than on the vaccine. This is just our way of tricking the drug companies out of profiting off of us if we were to get sick."
 
PvtStash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I find the real issues is a slight off set in both POVs being combined.
Each party just not quite in the reality loop.

Patients, you only go to the hospital/to see a doctor, when yo are ready to hand yourself over to the expertise of others. If you show up at a professional expert's place of business, and do not presume to defer to their expertise. WTF are you doing in their office in the first place? GTFO and STFO until you are ready to SUBMIT to the opinions of other people, about what's best for you.


Doctors, there is no obligation to help anyone, who does not really want your help. In fact if they clearly do not want your help, you're kind of an ass to force it on them. You obligation in this place is not to subject anyone thorough the doors to what you find is best for them. It is to give to those that ask for t, your help, and turn away those who are otherwise interfering in what a hospital is supposed to be doing.


That's right, it is in fact your duty  as a doctor, to not sink your time, effort, and expertise, into a hole of waste, that itself undermines your credibility, when you put too much of your efforts into the nonsense, instead of those who actually want your expertise, rather than to usurp your credibility for their own, harmful to civilization, goals/purposes/beliefs.
 
hinten
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

That one is easy: It is actually cost effective for a country/world to pay for the vaccines upfront and make sure half of society doesn't fall ill. In this case, it is all about the money and that is a good thing.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Johnson: "Please do not try to wait out a pandemic. A pandemic will win."

Well, what about the Bubonic Plague of the 14th Century?
We didn't have Vaccines then, and yet somehow we survived!

I want to speak to your manager.


Please introduce me to someone who has survived from that.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thorpe: Well done Dr. Trunsky.

"The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn't think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.

Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."


that guy died btw (although not on the way to his car) for those that may have missed it later in the article.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What they should be telling covid deniers and antivaxxers is simple


Kill yourself now so we stop wasting time and money on you
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thorpe: Well done Dr. Trunsky.

"The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn't think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.

Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn't hold back in his response: "You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,'" he said."


Yep, think it's high time the plague rats get told.  They wanna keep denying that the 'Rona's killing them when they're infected, that's fine.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I have a friend on Facebook that is anti-vax but got the covid vaccine so he could go to concerts. Even after that he made a post saying, "Since when it is called a flu vaccine? It's always been a flu shot. Now all of a sudden they call it a vaccine."

His moments of sanity do outweigh his nutballishness. So I haven't completely given up on him yet.


I know a Rogan listener who sounds like this.
Some kind of lunacy.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'll never succeed using logic to dissuade someone from a position they didn't arrive at through logic.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Another explanation left him speechless: "The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free, because humanity in and of itself is not nice and people aren't nice and nobody would give anything away. So there's no such thing as inherent good nature of man. And I had no comeback from that."

Conservatives have totally killed empathy among their tribe.  In a way, you almost have to give this guy half-credit for not being hypocritical about it...at least he's gone full misanthrope instead of being stuck in that mental state most right-wingers get into:  "Nobody deserves anything good to happen to them, except for me (and people that look just like me)".
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Are you allowed to ask your doctor about natural immunity?


About how the benefits of "Natural Immunity" only last for a limited time and that you will still need to get vaccinated?
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I went in for my physical on Monday and the nurse was talking to me about my health and things going on she asked me about what vaccine I had and I told her the pfizer and I asked her have they had any problems with anti mskers/vaxxers and she rolled her eyes and said a few. But she did seem happy overall a majority of the patients got the vaccine and were not biatching about wearing masks. But she did seemed pissed at social media giving people their "research".
 
pointfdr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
minorities are still the least vaccinated.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: I posted this the other day from this Fox link -- either way it's associated press. The comments are a postmodern excellence.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/doctors​-frustrated-covid-19-denial-misinforma​tion


WHY did I read the comments????
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Johnson: "Please do not try to wait out a pandemic. A pandemic will win."

Well, what about the Bubonic Plague of the 14th Century?
We didn't have Vaccines then, and yet somehow we survived!

I want to speak to your manager.

Please introduce me to someone who has survived from that.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You may not like his cure though.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pointfdr: minorities are still the least vaccinated.


What's your point?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I refuse to participate in this foolish society any longer.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
> The patient couldn't understand why they were given this for free

It's not free.

We've paid for this through massive spending bills in congress, particularly in March 2020 and HHS confirmed it had the funding to cover boosters in May 2021.

You already paid for this medical care, quit ripping yourself off and get the shot.
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Leftover Cocaine: I posted this the other day from this Fox link -- either way it's associated press. The comments are a postmodern excellence.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/doctors​-frustrated-covid-19-denial-misinforma​tion

Christ. I was able to get halfway through the second comment before bailing.


Some guy is in there posting facts and trying to convince people that the vaccines are needed. His fight is noble, but seems futile in the face of posts like this:

"i tried to get covid from my son cause he got $3000 for his blood antibodies but i didnt get it then i found out it was cause i eat high magnesium food which makes you absorb vitamin D so be vulnerable all you want i know how to not get sick its easy just boost yor immune system"
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.